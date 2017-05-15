Value With An Activist Catalyst At Eagle Energy Inc.

(Note: all references to currency are Canadian dollars)

We often hardly glance at the disclaimers at the end of an article, but in this case the disclaimer is meaningful and warrants inclusion as the first paragraph.

My name is Daniel Gundersen, and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") and I are concerned shareholders of Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle" trading under EGL on the TSX). Together, we recently nominated a replacement board slate for election at the June 27, 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eagle. Yes, one of the activist investors is writing this article.

Activist investors are often portrayed as villains, stirring up trouble and wearing a black hat. That is not me, and it is not Kingsway. I have effectively been an Eagle shareholder since 2015, and my shares have lost 70% of their value since then. I have not been satisfied with leadership of the company for some time, and that viewpoint was intensified on March 13, 2017 when Eagle announced a new high-risk plan that is not in the best interests of shareholders. I had to act. My motives are simple: I want to help all shareholders maximize the value of their shares. Unlike management, I am not looking for the security of long-term and well-compensated employment at Eagle. I just want to fix the company's problems and unlock value.

In late 2016 I was introduced to Kingsway, a merchant bank with a variety of investments. It trades under the symbol KFS in New York and Toronto. Kingsway is a value investor in the tradition of Benjamin Graham. Many of us are students of Benjamin Graham and acknowledge he was the father of value investing. However, it is less well known that Graham was also an activist investor, perhaps the first. Like Graham, Kingsway also has a very strong focus on shareholder alignment and will not tolerate mismanagement. Larry Swets is the CEO of Kingsway, or, as he likes to call himself, "CEO and Shareholder". He and his team are all significant Kingsway shareholders. I have been very impressed by Kingsway's corporate philosophies and business model. As a result, I am very proud that Kingsway has joined with me to make change happen at Eagle.

Background

With that out of the way, some history. I was previously CEO and director of Maple Leaf Royalties Corp. ("Maple Leaf"), and negotiated the sale of Maple Leaf to Eagle in late 2015. At the time, we knew that Maple Leaf, as micro-cap public company trading at relatively low multiples, needed to combine businesses with another entity to capture scale. We also liked the asset quality of Eagle, and viewed the combination of the two companies (which included Eagle's conversion to a corporation from a trust) as a winning scenario that should provide scale and improved efficiency. It turns out that the efficiency gains were far less than expected, and some recent poor decisions by management have not helped.

On March 13, 2017, Eagle announced a new plan for the company that included more debt, increased capital expenditures, suspension of the dividend, and a very expensive and onerous loan agreement. The company already had too much debt, and we were highly disappointed by this turn of events, especially upon close review of the loan agreement and related financial covenants. This new plan forced us to take action, and, after an unsuccessful attempt to discuss alternative courses of action with the existing board of directors, we have nominated a replacement slate of four new directors. The goal of the new directors will be to repair Eagle's two problems: an unsustainable cost structure and too much debt.

Cost Structure

Eagle's corporate cost structure is unsustainable and abnormally high. Too much cash flow (and hence asset value) is being spent to run the business. When I refer to cost structure, I am referencing general and administrative (G&A) costs and finance (interest) expense; I am not referring to the operating costs related to field operations in their oil and gas properties.

The following table summarizes 2015 and 2016 G&A expenses at Eagle versus those of some of their publicly-traded peers:

Source: Table by author using publicly filed financial statements from each of the respective companies

According to their public disclosure, 61-67% of G&A expense relates to "staff and related employment costs". A quick review of their Management Information Circular posted on SEDAR.com on May 3, 2016 shows cash compensation to the top five employees of $2.078 million in calendar year 2015 (average of over $400k each per year, exclusive of equity compensation and other long term incentives). Curiously, there are two lawyers in the top five and the President and CEO titles are split between two individuals. This is not a staffing structure that is representative of an efficient micro-cap oil and gas company.

Interest expenses are another significant part of Eagle's corporate cost structure. Interest expenses have been manageable in the past with average interest rates in the low-single-digits, but Eagle's new loan agreement will cause finance expense to increase dramatically in 2017. The new loan carries an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 8% (approximately 9.2% currently).

Source: Image by author using Eagle financial statements 2012-2016 and estimate for 2017

The new loan agreement also contains financial covenants with quarterly review periods. Disturbingly, Eagle was already forced to amend the loan agreement only one month after its inception (see the "Other material contracts" SEDAR filing dated April 17, 2017). Requiring an amendment so soon after initiation does not provide confidence that Eagle fully understood the terms of the loan, and is also evidence that covenants are likely to be an ongoing issue.

According to Eagle's 2017 guidance (provided in their March 16, 2017 year-end results news release), funds from operations are forecast to be $16.0 million. This is less than combined G&A and finance expense! Hence, over 50% of the company's field cash flow is going towards the corporate cost structure of the business.

In the same vein, another way to look at cost structure is to compare it to assets under management. The following table combines cost structure information from calendar 2016 with enterprise value and December 31, 2016 reserves data for Eagle and five comparable companies. Clearly, Eagle's overhead is far greater than its peers.

Source: Table by author showing calculations based on the respective year-end filings of each company on SEDAR

Eagle's cost structure is not common or sustainable, and the inefficiency is killing the share price. Eagle's share price performance since October 1, 2015 is shown below in black, with the TSX Capped Energy Index shown in comparison in brown:

Source: bigcharts.marketwatch.com

Assets

Now that the "ugly" part of the situation has been highlighted, on to the "good". Eagle has great assets. They own concentrated, operated, high-working interest, oil-weighted, low-decline properties in Canada and the United States.

Source: Eagle Presentation May 8, 2017

These properties generally have lengthy production histories, and would be considered to be predictable cash flow assets that also have development upside. As an example of the decline profile, Eagle drilled only two wells in 2016, and has been able to keep production relatively flat. Eagle does not have an abundance of undeveloped land (although they did recently disclose the acquisition of 24,000 acres in north Texas), and we consider the bulk of value to be in the developed assets.

Eagle's latest year-end reserves evaluation (effective December 31, 2016) is summarized below. I would encourage the reader to review their Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2017 for more detail, including a split between the company's US and Canadian assets.

Source: Eagle Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2017

Valuation

Eagle trades at a significant discount to the above reserves evaluation Net Present Values. In fact, Eagle's current market capitalization is under $20 million, and enterprise value ("EV") is $86 million based on year-end 2016 net debt numbers. $86 million is about 56% of PDP NPV10. That said, the discount is perhaps warranted given Eagle's corporate cost structure (year-end reserves evaluations do not take into account G&A, interest expenses, and other corporate costs). Eagle's trading multiple to reserves is a substantial discount to common levels:

Source: Table by author showing calculations based on the respective year-end filings of each company on SEDAR

The company's trading value is at a significantly lower multiple than those of its pears. Proved Developed Producing is the lowest-risk and least subjective category. Eagle trades at only 56% of PDP value versus an average of 148% for the six companies shown (which range from 83% to 208%).

Debt as a percent of Enterprise value is highlighted - clearly the company is over-levered. It is also likely that Eagle trades at a discount due to what the market perceives as distress due to the company's debt levels. Other metrics for Eagle compared to the same six companies are shown below.

Source: Table by author showing calculations based on the respective year-end and Q4 2016 filings of each company on SEDAR

Again, it is obvious that Eagle's trading metrics are well below those of their peers. For example, Eagle trades at $22,514 per boe/d versus the six other companies all being above that multiple (ranging from $24,345 to $90,657), and Eagle has a 5.5x cash flow multiple which is again below the other companies (notably, RMP completed a significant asset disposition mid-quarter, which results in an artificially low cash flow multiple for this time period). Of course, all of these multiples are relative and some companies trade at higher or lower multiples for various reasons (i.e. growth profile, asset quality, etc.). That said, we believe Eagle's trading price is well below the value of the company's assets.

Source: Table by author showing calculations based on the respective Q4 2016 filings of each company on SEDAR

Highlighted on the bottom right of the above table is Eagle's "Corporate Cost Structure". As you can see, they spent $10.12 per boe on G&A, interest, and other costs to run the business. This amount is substantially more than the other companies shown, with their average of under $5.00 per boe. While these numbers only relate to the fourth quarter of 2016, they are representative of Eagle's past and ongoing cost structure.

What To Do?

Kingsway and I believe the solution to Eagle's discounted valuation to its intrinsic value is to solve its primary problems: an unsustainable cost structure and too much debt. In order to unlock the potential value of the company, we have a five-step plan:

Replace the Board of Directors - A change of direction is required. We have nominated four highly-qualified and talented individuals for election. Reduce Overhead - Immediate action will be taken to reduce general and administrative expenses, including staffing and salary reductions. Sell Assets - The most logical and lowest-risk source of capital for Eagle is to sell assets. Selling assets may also allow the company to concentrate its activities in one jurisdiction, which would decrease costs substantially. Reduce Debt - Proceeds from asset sales will be used to reduce debt. By reducing debt, we will lower the risk profile of the company, and also decrease interest payment costs. Maximize Value from Remaining Assets - Once Eagle is sustainable, options for the remaining assets will be evaluated. The company may be able to carry on with development of its assets, or it may be most advantageous to gather scale by acquisition or merger. In any event, maximum value will be obtained when the Company is not distressed.

For more information, please visit our comprehensive website at www.SaveEagle.ca.

In response to our plan, management of the company has reiterated their March 13, 2017 plan: they intend to increase capital expenditures and increase debt in what appears to be an effort to grow into their cost structure. Drilling your way out of debt very rarely works and is an extremely risky strategy for shareholders, particularly so when the market capitalization of the company is already only one-third of the company's debt. The capital budget for 2017 is $22.8 million. This is a small budget when compared to their cost structure. Assuming G&A and interest costs in the order of $17 million, the company needs to increase the value of the invested capital by 75% just to break even! Stated differently, presuming the cost structure remains at $17 million per year, the company needs to create $85 million of value over the next five years just to pay for costs to run the business. This seems very unlikely given management's historical capital efficiencies and the relatively modest amount of capital available for investment . Kingsway and I remain of the view that management's plan is high-risk and puts the company in jeopardy.

Conclusion

Eagle has high quality assets, but trades at a discount due to its cost structure and debt. We believe there is potential to unlock significant value, and we have nominated a board slate for election at the June 27, 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in order to implement our plan to maximize shareholder value.

However, with no change in direction of the company, it is likely that Eagle's share price will continue to languish under the burden of its current cost structure. Therefore, the opportunity is somewhat binary and investors should incorporate their views on the current proxy contest into their investment decision. Investors should also be aware of Eagle's leverage and the impacts, both positive and negative, that the company's leverage could have on potential returns.

Based on a potentially conservative asset value analysis, a target price of $0.94 per share is believed to be reasonable. This number is calculated by using 80% of Eagle's December 31, 2016 Proved Developed Producing NPV10% (before tax) as determined by their independent reserves evaluators and as shown in their Annual Information Form, less estimated debt and transaction costs divided by 45 million fully diluted shares outstanding ($152.7 million x 80% less $80 million divided by 45 million shares = $0.94 per share).