Maui Land & Pineapple - A Safe, Undervalued Stock Even After A 150% Rise

Nearly every article these days talks about how the market is overvalued, expensive, frothy, or whatever other term you want to call it. Regardless, most value investors agree that it is getting tough to find undervalued stocks in this part of the market cycle.

Recently, I have been shifting my exposure to less understood, small-cap stocks as the market rises. I believe that there is always an opportunity to find an undervalued company. However, it becomes more challenging so you have to do a bit more research to uncover some hidden gems.

Over the past few months, I have been researching a company named Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP). I believe it is one of the safest stocks in the market due to its underlying assets that happen to grow in value over time.

Operations

MLP is essentially a land-owning, real estate development company that owns approximately 22,800 acres in Maui, Hawaii. The company breaks its operations down as follows:

Real Estate - Consists of land planning and entitlement, development, and sales. This segment also includes the brokerage for land sales at Kapalua Resort. Net income for just the brokerage unit is approximately $750K based on my conservative estimate.

Leasing - MLP leases approximately 240,000 square feet and 1,900 acres of land for various purposes. It also manages conservation for about 9,000 acres for the State of Hawaii. Revenue was $5.3 million and operating income was $2.3 million last year.

Utilities - MLP owns two publicly-regulated utility companies and also some irrigation systems. Revenue was $3.3 million and operating income was $1 million last year.

Resort Amenities - Manages operations of Kapalua Club, which is at the resort. Revenue was $1.6 million and operating income was $600K last year.

This article won't dive deep into the operations of the company because it really doesn't play a large part in the valuation. Still, it is important to note that the company does have sufficient cash flows to cover its operating expenses. Investors can take comfort knowing that cash is not being drained every quarter.

Value of Non-Core Land Holdings

The interesting part of this company is the underlying value of the land it holds. According to the Form 10-K, MLP states:

Our West Maui landholdings are comprised of several, largely contiguous parcels that extend from the sea to the top of the second largest mountain on Maui, at an elevation of approximately 5,700 feet. It includes approximately 900 acres within the 3,000-acre Kapalua Resort. The remaining lands are mainly former pineapple fields, gulches, undeveloped coastal and forest areas, and our 9,000-acre conservation watershed preserve.

MLP bought the land over 70-100 years ago, and the land is held at cost. The stated value for the 23,000 acres is only $5.15m, or roughly $220 per acre. This is cheap. Extremely cheap.

To give you an idea on how cheap that is, the lowest priced land in Maui, according to Zillow, sells for about $25,000/acre. That is for undeveloped agricultural land in the very middle of the island where no one wants to live or even farm. The company states that 10,200 acres of its land are agricultural. If we were to assume a conservative $12,500/acre for this land, we value these holdings at about $125 million. It is important to note that since 2006, the company has sold off about 3,100 acres of this agricultural land and received about $23,000/acre.

For the 9,000 conservation/watershed acreage, I estimate that MLP will have a very difficult selling this land or getting any value from it. Since this is state controlled, I don't see any buyers for this land other than the state itself. Therefore, let's assume the value of this land is 0.

The company also owns 2,200 acres of land used in operations and 600 acres of other development land. We estimated these at a very conservative $10,000/acre and come up with a value of $28 million. These lands generated approximately $5.1 million in operating income for the company.

Kapalua Resort Holdings

The real gem in its holdings is the approximately 900 acres at the Kapalua Resort. The Kapalua Resort is a premier, luxury resort in North Maui and is home to several golf courses (the PGA Tour starts here), the Ritz Carlton Kapalua, and other luxury residential neighborhoods.

I have actually personally been to this resort, and let me tell you, it is absolutely stunning. This is truly some of the best lands in the world in one of the most historically expensive markets in the world. See pictures below for example of the quality of land:

Land in this resort is extremely valuable, and prices have risen considerably over the past decade. I know because I have been looking to purchase a small condo in Maui, and prices have more than doubled across the island in the past 4-5 years. See below examples for condos selling for over $2 million that have ocean views in Kapalua:

2,800 square foot Montage Bay Condo.

1,700 square foot Kapalua Bay Villas Condo.

Listed below are some vacant land lots for sale by the company's own realty company:

$4.495 million for 2.34 acres. Listing says this is arguably the best lot.

$1.085 million for 2.09 acres. Somewhat off ocean view.

You can see from the above that some of this acreage is worth over $2 million per acre. If we use a conservative estimate of $300,000 per acre for the 900 acres, the value of this is $270 million.

To further prove actual holdings, in the past year, the company has made the following actual transactions:

February 2017, the company sold the 15-acre Kapalua Golf Academy three-hole practice course for $7.0 million. $466K/acre.

December 2016: Sold a 3.4-acre property with an approximately 26,000 square foot building, commonly referred to as the Kapalua Village Center for $18.0 million. If we value the building at $5 million, the land was sold for over $4m/acre.

August 2016: Sold a 5-acre housing project for $3.0M. This is $600K/acre.

June 2016 - sold a 304-acre working-class community project located in West Maui for $15.0 million. This is $49K/acre.

These transactions show the company is achieving sales prices that are much higher than our conservative estimates. Since 2013, the company has sold 617 acres and received over $87 million in proceeds for an average of $140,000+/acre.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

Taking the above conservative figures, I have built a table that shows our conservative estimate of value per share and also shows upside potential if the company continues to demonstrate higher sales prices.

$/Acre (thousands) Value (in millions) Acres Conservative Upside Conservative Upside Agriculture Land 10,200 12.5 23 127.5 234.6 Conservation/Watershed 9,000 0 0 0 0 Land Used in operations 2,200 10 23 22 50.6 Other development land 600 10 23 6 13.8 Kapalua Resort 900 300 400 270 360 Sum of the Parts 425.5 659.0 Taxes at 35% of Gain -134.2 -216.0 Taxes Offset due to Previous Losses 37.0 37.0 Approximate Net Value 328.3 480.1 Price per share ($) $17.3 $25.2

Management and History of Balance Sheet

Following the financial crisis, MLP was quite levered up and also had a significant pension liability. The company had over $100 million in debt and over $20 million in pension liability from its historic pineapple operations. Starting in 2010, management executed a number of land sales (some of which are described above) to fix this. In seven years, the company has made enough sales to now become virtually debt free (only $1 million left), and its pension liability is completely funded. This is really as clean of a balance sheet as you can get, and the company has explicitly stated that it intends to continue to make asset sales to realize value.

Furthermore, management has also stated that it has learned its lesson and has no desire to take on excess leverage to fund new developments. We expect the company to continue to slowly but surely develop these properties using capital from asset sales and partners.

Management itself is also comprised of a group of very interesting people. Its history can tell us a little about the potential future of this company. CEO and chairman of the board, Warren H. Haruki, happens to also be the CEO of Grove Farm Company, which is a large 150-year old Hawaiian land owner. That company owns 38,000 acres on Kauai and has just recently started to develop shopping centers, master plan residential neighborhoods, etc. to monetize its assets. Furthermore, the Grove Farm company is owned by a billionaire you might know named Steve Case (co-founder of AOL). It just so happens that he is also the majority owner of MLP.

All of the other directors in MLP share real estate development experience as well. So, management clearly has an expertise in real estate, and I believe it will translate some of the expertise learned in the Grove Farm Company to MLP. Overall, I believe management has proven over the years to be very shareholder friendly and has been working to clean up the balance sheet and show investors a clear case for a higher stock price.

Catalyst

Management is not planning on taking debt to buy back shares, and the company has never issued a dividend in the past. I do not see the company issuing a special dividend in the near future as well, as I feel the company will be conservative in holding some extra cash to avoid any chance of debt. So, what is the catalyst that will bring investor returns in the future?

I believe patient, long-term investors will be rewarded with stock price appreciation. The market will eventually begin to realize the clean balance sheet and the value of its land holdings as the company continues to make opportune land sales. The company surprised us this past February with the $7 million sale of the golf course that was not even explicitly listed on the 10-K (it was simply listed as part of the Kapalua holdings). Who knows what other jewels might be in the treasure chest?

On average, the company has made 3-4 significant land sales ever year. I believe the company will use the cash to focus and slowly develop the prime Kapalua Resort property to maximize its value based on management's expertise and history. I believe it was simply wanting to get rid of all of its debt and pension liabilities in order to start. If the company can develop similar residential neighborhoods in the Kapalua Resort property, the stock price could appreciate tremendously based on listing prices of homes.

Recent Stock Price Increase and Recommendation

As they say, just as a company that has dropped 50% does not mean it's cheap, in the same way a company that has doubled does not mean it's expensive. Over the past six months, MLP has doubled its share price and now trades around $15/share. Recently, the stock has had a considerable price increase going up 25% from $12/share to $15 in just under 40 days. It seems that investors are taking notice in the value of MLP. Volume on the stock is double its average and instead of the large bid/ask prices from a year ago, there is a pretty tight spread now. I have noticed that even small dips are bought up pretty rapidly.

I still believe that at $15/share, the stock is undervalued and a solid safe investment. The company is slowly but surely executing and delivering value to shareholders and we expect that long term holders of this stock will be richly rewarded. If the company does anything besides just land sales (i.e. Develops its own community, housing, etc.), the value could go even higher, but this may take years or even decades. It seems like a case of "Heads I win, Tails I don't lose much."

