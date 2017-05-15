EOG Resources And Pioneer Natural Resources Set To Deliver Exceptional Production Growth

The last few days, I have been reviewing the earnings reports of the larger U.S. E&P players and wrestling with two questions: Did one company stand out among its peers and does this superior performance have a track record.

1Q 2017 Performance

To the first question, among the larger U.S. E&Ps not one but two companies stand out, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). Between the two, it is a coin toss as to which one you should put in your portfolio, perhaps both. EOG and PXD had an outstanding 1Q performance as revenues for both jumped over 90% and earnings improved dramatically. Oil prices provided the fuel as Brent oil rallied 58% YoY 1Q to 1Q.

World-wide oil production soared ahead YoY 14% for EOG and 19% for PXD. Net operating cash flow (NOCF) or operating cash flow (OCF) less capital spending - capex turned to a surplus from a deficit in the comparable 2016 quarter. The balance sheet remained strong as debt leverage was unchanged from year-end 2016 as PXD and EOG recorded debt to capital ratios of 21% and 33%, respectively. For a deeper analysis of PXD's 1Q 2017 performance see my report dated March 8th titled "What A Difference A Day Can Make For Pioneer - One Day Down 3% The Next Day Up 3%."

Current valuation

Both companies' key driver of their future production growth expectations is in the much-coveted U.S. Permian Basin, where each company has a significant footprint. The enormity or reservoir depth of the Permian basin is what sets it apart from other U.S. unconventional shale basins.

Below is EOG's oil production forecast to 2020, followed by PXD's production forecast to 2020.

Currently, both companies are comparable in valuation, as their P/E multiples indicate. Their growth prospects driven by their respective position in the Permian are highly valued as investors have bid up their price to earnings - P/E multiples, PXD 39 times and EOG 36 times. Their high P/E multiples indicate investors have elevated expectations for both companies. According to Nobel Prize winner in Economics Professor Robert Shiller at Yale University, his research on P/E multiples indicate that the multiples for EOG and PXD are well above the current oil sector Shiller P/E ratio of 16.9 times.

The long-term Shiller average for the oil sector since 2013 is 14.4 times. The P/E multiples are clearly at a premium to the overall energy sector. Whether the premium P/E multiples for EOG and PXD or for any company are justified is often debated. But we will look at historical performance metrics to see whether a premium valuation was and is still merited, the degree to which we will leave to you to decide in the market.

Historical Fundamental Valuation Metrics

Production And Reserve Growth

From 2004 to 2016, on a per annum basis, EOG and PXD have grown their oil production - albeit from a much smaller base relative to the super majors at 22% and 8.2%, respectively. However, from 2011 when the U.S. unconventional oil shale boom began to 2016, PXD has grown its oil production at a 22.6% clip compared to EOG's rate of 18.6%; both growth rates are impressive. None of the integrated majors and large U.S. E&Ps can boast such a track record.

From 2004 to 2016, per annum natural gas production for EOG and PXD grew at meager rates of 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively. However, once the oil shale boom began to take off and natural gas prices began to collapse, both companies looked to sharply rein in gas production. U.S. E&Ps began to pivot to greater oil and natural gas liquids - NGL production where prices and margins were significantly higher than natural gas. From 2011 to 2016, gas production for EOG and PXD decreased at a per annum rate of 5.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a combined barrels of oil equivalent - boe oil and gas production basis, EOG and PXD grew their per annum production from 2004 to 2016 at 8.7% and 2.1%, respectively. However, from 2011 to 2016, EOG and PXD's boe per annum production grew at 5.8% and 12.7%, respectively.

Regarding proven oil & gas reserve growth, both companies were equally underachieving, from 2004 to 2016, EOG and PXD showed negative per annum growth rates of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Production Replacement: Ratios and Cost

A key metric that indicates the ability of an oil company to sustain its growth is the ability and cost efficiency of each company to replace production through two key metrics:

Reserve Replacement Cost - RRC - is production replacement through exploration or the drill-bit and through reserve acquisition. Finding & Development Cost - F&D - is production replacement solely through exploration drill-bit prowess.

On average, from 2004 to 2016, EOG had a significantly better oil and gas production replacement ratio above 100% for oil through its reserve replacement growth - RR and F&D replacement than PXD.

Over the same period, PXD's gas production replacement was well below 100%.

On average, from 2004 to 2016, EOG had an edge with the lower production replacement cost metrics on a combined oil and gas boe basis: a six to one ratio of oil to gas based on each hydrocarbon's Btu value.

Financial Metrics

Comparing upstream revenue and production growth, we gave a slight advantage to PXD.

From 2004 to 2016, on a per annum basis, oil and gas revenue growth per boe of production for EOG was down slightly at 1%, but for PXD it was positive and significantly higher at 4.7%.

Production costs on a per annum basis over the comparable period showed a slight advantage to PXD. Pioneer recorded a 4.9% increase in production costs while EOG recorded a 5.4% per annum increase from 2004 to 2016.

PXD had a greater oil production weighting over the 13 years than EOG, 52% to 41%, respectively. The higher oil production in its portfolio and better oil price realizations most likely generated a higher netback that is defined as revenue less production costs between the two companies on average from 2004 to 2016 for PXD.

Comparing each company's ability to generate cash flow to replace production revealed a slight edge to EOG over PXD. This is called the recycle ratio or netback divided by RRC. On average from 2004 to 2016, the recycle ratio for EOG and PXD was 1.8X to 1.5X, respectively.

However, on a strict cash flow per boe produced, PXD had an edge over EOG on average from 2004 to 2016, $28.28/boe to $25.66/boe, respectively.

Return on sales (ROS) on average from 2004 to 2016, PXD had a significant edge over EOG, 23.6% to 12.8%, respectively. The ROS disadvantage for EOG is most likely attributable to its greater production weighting to natural gas prior to 2011 in its portfolio. Since natural gas prices and margins are lower than oil this would reduce EOG's ROS.

Conclusion

Overall the two companies over time stand shoulder to shoulder. On an ability to replace production, I would give the nod to EOG; on financial performance metrics the edge is to PXD. On the sheer ability to grow oil production, both companies can boast impressive growth rates.

Finally, was the performance valuation metrics reflected in their equity share performance. The answer appears to be a resounding yes. I looked at several different equity share comparison periods: ten-year, five-year, one-year, and year-to-date - YTD - durations.

In the ten-year comparison, PXD's equity shares outperformed EOG shares significantly 252% to 159%, respectively. Over a multi-year period, EOG and PXD's exceptional financial and production metrics and a tailwind of higher oil prices supported significant equity share growth, and investors were rewarded accordingly.

In the chart below, EOG is represented in orange, and PXD in Blue.

In the five-year comparison, EOG's equity shares outperformed PXD's shares 102% to 80%, respectively. In the chart below, EOG is represented in orange, and PXD in Blue.

In the one-year comparison, EOG's equity shares again outperformed PXD's shares 20% to 4%, respectively. In the chart below, EOG is represented in orange, and PXD in Blue.

In the year-to-date comparison, EOG's equity shares and PXD's shares both underperformed to roughly the same degree with EOG's shares decreasing 8.5% and PXD's shares declining 8%. In the chart below, EOG is represented in orange, and PXD in Blue.

One important caveat to keep in mind. Past equity share performance may not be prologue and environments change. Investors today have very high expectations driven by production forecasts for EOG and PXD that is evident from their very high P/E multiples. Investors expect both companies to outperform their peers in production growth and financial metrics, and they may very well do so. In the past, both companies delivered for their shareholders through their exploration and production prowess. However, E&P performance may not translate to equity share growth if oil prices falter and we remain in a lower for longer oil price environment.

