Badger Down! The Thesis Behind Marc Cohodes Short On Badger Daylighting

While Mr. Cohodes' short thesis seems a little scattered, he certainly raises good points about the valuation and profitability of the company.

Shares in Badger Daylighting (OTC:BADFF) fell approximately 15% on Friday after the company announced disappointing quarterly results and famed short-seller Marc Cohodes announced that he has been betting against the company for the last 4 months. This article provides a background on Badger Daylighting and outlines Mr. Cohodes' short thesis.

(Badger Daylighting trades with reasonable volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange [symbol is BAD] and reports its results in Canadian dollars, which is the currency that will be used in this article.)

Badger Daylighting manufacturers and operates hydrovac trucks. The oil and gas segment used to provide the majority of Badger's revenue, but its trucks are now also frequently working on infrastructure products. This is what a Badger Daylighting truck looks like:

Badger is a company that I have researched for nearly 5 years, but have never been long or short. The firm saw terrific revenue and earnings growth from 2010 to 2014 while maintaining a return on invested capital of approximately 20%. However, I have never been comfortable enough with Badger's competitive advantages or valuation to buy the stock, and these are two of Mr. Cohodes key reasons for shorting the stock today.

Mr. Cohodes used Badger's ugly results (EPS was $0.10 vs. expectations of $0.32) to announce his short position on Twitter. In an interesting coincidence, Badger's largest shareholder is Turtle Creek Asset Management, which also happens to be Home Capital Group's (OTC:HMCBF) largest shareholder (Mr. Cohodes is famously short that company as well). This weekend, he launched the website TurnOutTheBadgerDaylight.com to continue his attack on the company, which he began on Twitter Friday morning.

Along with the valuation and competitive reasons for shorting Badger, Mr. Cohodes also makes mention of some potentially troubling accounting issues (relating to accounts receivable and revenue recognition) and questions the leadership of the company. However, while some interesting questions are raised, readers are encouraged to visit the above website to learn more about those issues as I have little color to add in those areas.

One strong point that Mr. Cohodes makes is the firm's lack of free cash flow going back over the last decade (I made a similar argument about Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) last month). In the last 11 years, Badger Daylighting has generated a cumulative $89 million in free cash flow. It appears that between 2010 and 2014, while Badger's revenues were growing at a 30% pace, the company spent too heavily on adding new staff and trucks. This expansion, coupled with the pullback in energy prices led to an overcapacity of hydrovac trucks, which has caused profitability to decline over the last 2 years.

Earlier this month, Lonestar West (a hydrovac company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange), was acquired by Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) for $44.1 million. This amount is equal to approximately 1x TTM sales and $300,000 per truck in Lonestar's fleet. Meanwhile, Badger is currently trading at more than 2x TTM sales and approximately $1 million per truck. One difference between the two companies is that Badger manufactures the hydrovac vehicles itself, which does create some level of competitive advantage and explains why it achieves higher margins than Lonestar. Nevertheless, along with causing question marks about Badger's current valuation, this transaction creates a strong competitor for the company, which may further compress margins moving forward.

The short thesis also raises questions about the potential under-reporting of maintenance costs and the future of the franchise portion of its business.

After analyzing Mr. Cohodes presentation, it seems as if there are a number of valid points, plus a bunch of stuff thrown against a wall to see what, if anything, will stick. Whether this short position will be as profitable for Marc Cohodes as his short position in Home Capital Group is difficult to say. I prefer a short thesis with one or two key points, and this one seems a tad scattered and disjointed.

My view is that Badger Daylighting probably isn't as sketchy as Mr. Cohodes is making it out to be. However, Badger Daylighting, even after falling nearly 30% in the last month, is not an inexpensive stock. Its return on invested capital was below 10% in 2016 and this year got off to an even worse start. While I would be cautious following Mr. Cohodes and going short at these levels, Badger is not a stock I would invest in at this time. Even if the issues Mr. Cohodes raises about management and accounting do not end up amounting to nothing, I am not optimistic about future margins or earnings, causing me to remain on the sidelines regarding Badger.

As with every short position Mr. Cohodes takes, it will be interesting to see how this plays out for Badger and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.