A. M. Castle's (CAS) CEO Steven Scheinkman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Donovan

Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for A.M. Castle's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of this morning's press release. If anyone still needs one, please call the ALPHA IR group at (312) 445-2870, to receive a copy immediately following the conference call. The press release and the company's filings are available on the company's Investor Relations website.

With us from Castle's management this morning are Steven Scheinkman, President and CEO; and Pat Anderson, Executive Vice President and CFO. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Certain information relating to the projections of the company's results that will be discussed during today's call may be characterized as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent Form 10-K for 2016, and also in the cautionary statements contained in today's release. The company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information to investors. All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to their related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. You will find the reconciliations in the financial information attached in today's release, which is available on the company's website at www.castlemetals.com under the Investors tab, and in the Form 8-K submitted to the SEC.

And now I'll turn the call over to Steve Scheinkman. Steve?

Steven Scheinkman

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. I'll start off today by briefly reviewing our operating and financial performance as reported in our first quarter press release. Then, I will comment on the outlook for the markets we serve and give an update on the status of our recently announced financial restructuring. Pat will follow with a more detailed discussion of our financial performance. And lastly, I will wrap up with a few closing comments.

At early April, we announced select preliminary estimated results for the first quarter of this year, in addition to announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. Those preliminary results indicated that this quarter would be the first in over 3 years, in which we would achieve positive adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.

I am pleased to report that we have indeed achieved both positive EBITDA and positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017. These results reflect the impact of our lower cost structure and improved operations, specifically a strong increase in tons sold per day and a solid improvement in our adjusted gross material margin, both sequentially and year-over-year. I would like to emphasize the tremendous job done by our employees in achieving these results.

It is through their dedication and hard work that has led Castle to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, a year-over-year improvement of $13.3 million, which is equivalent to 10% of sales.

Now let me comment on the outlook for the markets we serve. We continue to expect the aerospace markets to remain stable, which should allow for business to improve, particularly where we have long-term contracts with subcontractors who support platforms that are anticipated to grow.

While demand has improved in the industrial market, we have not yet seen significant growth with our larger contractual accounts as our business tends to be a little later in the cycle. However, we have seen a positive trend in transactional business, which is usually a precursor to contractual growth, and we plan to take advantage of the opportunity to grow our market share in this business as we did in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

With regard to our comprehensive financial restructuring that we announced on April 7, we have seen great support from our various stakeholders throughout this process, including vendors, customers and employees and debt holders. In fact, earlier this month, our first lien lending group demonstrated their continued belief in the Castle business by accelerating access to liquidity under our existing credit facilities.

This additional liquidity will foster growth through reinvestments in inventory, employees and service to our customers. Consistent with the timing outlined in our April 7 announcement, today, the company commenced solicitation of votes on a proposed Prepackaged Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization, which we refer to as the Plan, by distributing the plan and the disclosure statement describing the plan to certain creditors entitled to vote under the plan.

As we indicate it might be the case in our April 7 announcement, we have determined that completing our comprehensive financial restructuring via the Plan will limit disruption to the business and minimize certain costs and unfavourable tax results.

Further, as previously agreed with more than 92% of the company's secured creditors and the restructuring support agreement announced on April 7, the Plan contemplates that the company will continue to operate in the ordinary course of business, including timely shipment to customers and payments to vendors within terms.

The company has also entered into new employment agreements with key executives whose leadership has resulted in the company's recent improved operating results and who are committed to completing the restructuring this summer and driving the company's future growth, providing further stability to our now improving business.

Additional information on the Plan, disclosure statement and new management’s agreements is available in the company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission today.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Pat Anderson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick Anderson

Thanks, Steve. Before I get into our financial results for the first quarter of 2017, I'd like to remind our audience that the following reported financial results for the first quarter of 2016 include the impact of our Houston and Edmonton facilities for approximately half of Q1 2016.

Net sales attributable to Houston and Edmonton operations were $33 million in Q1 2016, which includes the $27.1 million sale of inventory at those facilities at 0 gross margin and operating expenses of $3.5 million.

The following discussion of the financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and the prior comparative quarters also includes, among other things, restructuring gains and losses and costs related to our debt restructuring activities. In certain circumstances, management feels it is useful to provide financial results, which have been adjusted for the financial impact of these significant events, resulting in non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, gross material margin and adjusted gross material margin, operating expenses, excluding restructuring charges; and adjusted non-GAAP net loss. Please refer to the earnings release posted earlier today for a full reconciliation of any non-GAAP items referred to in the following discussion.

With that said, net sales in Q1 2017 were $136 million, a decrease of $28 million or 17% compared to Q1 2016 net sales of $164 million, which included the $27 million sale of inventory of the Houston and Edmonton locations.

The company posted a 5.7% increase in tons sold per day compared to the same period last year. And excluding the tons sold from the Houston and Edmonton locations in the first quarter 2016, tons sold per day increased 10.6%, offsetting the positive impact of the increase in volumes as a 5.1% decrease in average selling prices as well as and unfavourable change in product mix.

The company also had strong sequential growth as net sales in Q1 2017 increased by $22 million or 19.5% when compared to Q4 2016. And tons sold per day in Q1 2017 increased approximately 21% compared to the seasonally lower volumes in Q4 2016.

Gross material margin in Q1 2017 was 25.7% compared to 18.4% in Q1 2016 and 14.3% in Q4 2016. The gross material margin in Q1 2016 was negatively impacted by the $27.1 million sale of inventory at the Houston and Edmonton locations as well as $0.5 million noncash inventory charge relating to the restructuring activities.

The adjusted gross material margin in Q1 2016, which excludes the impact of these items, was 22.3%. The gross material margin in Q4 2016 was significantly affected by sales of a substantial amount of aged and excess inventory at overall negative gross margin. These sales were made as part of the company's continuing effort to improve the management of its inventory. Excluding the impact of these sales, the adjusted gross material margin in Q4 2016 was 25.1%.

Operating expenses in Q1 2017 were $37 million with virtually no restructuring charges incurred in the period compared to $45 million in Q1 2016, excluding restructuring charges of $12 million and $41 million in Q4 2016, excluding restructuring income of $2 million. Excluding restructuring, Q1 2017 operating expense per ton were 24% lower than Q1 2016 and 30% lower than Q4 2016.

Interest expense was approximately $11 million in Q1 2017 compared to $10 million in Q1 2016 and $8 million in Q4 2016. The increase was mostly attributable to higher interest rate on the company's new term loan credit facilities compared to its former revolving credit facility.

The company incurred approximately $1 million of legal fees and other professional fees in Q1 2017 related to initial work performed on the financial restructuring. The impact of the embedded conversion option associated with the convertible notes was not material in Q1 2017 compared to an unrealized gain of $3 million in Q4 2016.

Other income of $0.5 million in Q1 2017 was mostly comprised of foreign currency transaction gains from the company's foreign operations, while other expense of $1 million in Q1 2016 and $3 million in Q4 2016, mostly consisted of foreign currency transaction losses. The majority of the foreign currency transaction gains and losses are on intercompany loans with the largest being in the United Kingdom and Canada.

The company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.1 million in Q1 2017, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 0.5% for the period. As a reminder, the company has a full valuation allowance recorded in most of the tax jurisdictions in which it operates.

The company reported an operating loss of $2 million in Q1 2017, comparatively, including researching charges of $12 million, the operating loss in Q1 2016 was $27 million, but the operating loss in Q4 2016 was $23 million, which included a $12 million negative gross margin from sales of aged and excess inventory.

Q1 2017 loss from continuing operations was $13 million compared to $45 million and $30 million in Q1 2016 and Q4 2016, respectively.

Adjusted non-GAAP loss from continuing operations in Q1 2017 was $13 million compared to $26 million in the comparative prior year quarter and $19 million in Q4 2016.

As Steve highlighted, positive EBITDA from continuing operations in Q1 2017 was $1 million compared to negative EBITDA of $30 million in Q1 2016 and a negative $22 million of EBITDA in Q4 2016.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was positive $2 million in Q1 2017 and a negative $12 million and a negative $11 million in Q1 2016 and Q4 2016, respectively. Again, this is the first time in over 3 years that A.M. Castle has been able to report positive adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.

Looking at the balance sheet and working capital items. Average day sales and inventory was 138 days for Q1 2017 compared to 172 days for Q1 2016, reflecting improved inventory management initiatives taken by the company. Average receivable days outstanding was flat at 50 days for both Q1 2017 and Q1 2016.

The operating activities of continuing operations had a cash flow use of $18 million during Q1 2017 compared to positive cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations of $4 million during Q1 2016. The positive cash flow from continuing operations in Q1 2016 was primarily the result of the sale of the Houston and Edmonton inventory.

Capital expenditures in Q1 2017 used $1 million in cash. Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to range between $6 million and $7 million.

Total debt outstanding, including the derivative liability for the embedded conversion feature of the company's convertible notes and net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs, was $287 million at both March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016.

Now I'll hand the call back over to Steve for a few closing remarks.

Steven Scheinkman

Thanks, Pat. The operational performance we saw during the first quarter will help put the company in a solid position as we continue the financial restructuring process we began last month.

The bottom line is our transformation plan has proven effective. And now we need to execute the financial restructuring that will allow A.M. Castle to invest in its capabilities and people in a much stronger and more stable that at any time in recent history. We would like to thank all of those who have supported Castle and again, especially our employees, business associates and financial stakeholders. Thank you for joining us today.

