SORL Auto Parts (SORL) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SORL Auto Parts , Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Theiss - Investor Relations, Awaken Advisors

Jin Rui Yu - Chief Operating Officer

Min Kan Lin - Accounting Manager

Analysts

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Operator

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to SORL Auto Parts’ 2017 first quarter conference call. Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL’s Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Min Kan Lin, Accounting Manager; and Ms. Phyllis Huang, Investor Relations.

The 2017 first quarter results discussed on today’s call are unaudited numbers. All numbers are presented in U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP. Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL’s Chief Operating Officer will give an overview of the operations for the 2017 first quarter and I’ll return to give the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted.

Ms. Yu, please begin your prepared remarks.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We are pleased to announce another quarter of robust performance as we posted growth in all lines of our business and achieved margin expansions from top to bottom.

Since the Chinese government introduced rigorous regulations on overloading in the truck market to reduce emissions and improve safety, we have been gaining market share with our advanced new products and the superior performance.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers for the first three months of 2017, sales of commercial vehicles were 1,54,000 units, up 22.9% year-on-year. The sales of busses declined 21.1%, while trucks increased 30.1% year-over-year, mostly due to increased sales in the medium and heavy-duty truck segment.

First quarter truck sales in China were up 30.9% with the heavy-duty truck market, a key segment for us rising 93% year-over-year. Strict enforcement of anti-overloading regulations beginning in September 2016 continued to generate higher sales of medium-duty and especially heavy-duty truck in the first quarter of 2017, additionally higher infrastructure spending added to the quarterly growth.

Our sales to the Chinese OEM, Chinese aftermarket and international market all experienced a strong growth in the first quarter. Our sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 48.8% to US$41.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017, as our domestic OEM customers purchased more units. Our 48.8% growth significantly exceeds the total Chinese OEM commercial vehicle sales growth of 22.9% in the first quarter of 2017.

As reported by Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers complementing our sales growth in OEM market, our sales to the Chinese aftermarket increased 37.1% to US$18.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Also campaign to expand our penetration of the aftermarket in China has been succeeding.

Our aftermarket sales continued to grow from expiration of OEM warranties as many vehicles sold in the past is enrolling government policy to reduce emission and improve safety through higher emission standards and the more stricter enforcement of overloading regulation campaign for [indiscernible] growth in the automotive sector.

Our growing portfolio of the new advanced products also drives our program to capture more market share in Chinese domestic market. In the first quarter of 2017 electrical vehicle unit sales, primarily in the bus market decreased to 55,929 units, a 4.7% reduction year-over-year.

The general subsidy from the Chinese government which drove strong sales over the past few years has now been significantly reduced at the beginning of 2017, resulting in the fewer unit sales. However, our buses are really suited for the traditional or EV buses. So we will continue to benefit as we increase our market share where we reach for new growth in the bus market.

Our international sales also increased in the first quarter of 2017 by 12%, mainly due to the performance and the reliability for our product, which has broadened our overseas customer rates.

On the cost side, we continued to exceed our goals due to a significantly improved economy of scale, strengthened receivables collections and better-than-expected cost control results. We continued to experience higher orders during the second quarter from strict enforcement of the new anti-overloading regulation campaign. And we’re well positioned with our growth portfolio of advanced products, in-house the production capabilities in our position as a market leader.

With that, now let me turn the call to Kevin. Thank you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you, Ms. Yu. Now, I will briefly review the results for the first quarter. For the first quarter of 2017, net sales increased by 37.4% to $73.9 million from $53.8 million in the 2016 first quarter. Revenues from the company’s domestic OEM customers were $41.8 million, an increase of 48.8% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. The higher OEM sales were mainly due to higher truck sales in the first quarter of 2017.

During the first quarter, the total commercial vehicle sales in China grew by 22.9%, while total truck sales were up by 30.9%, led by a significant increase of 93% year-over-year in the heavy-duty market.

SORL’s aftermarket sales in China grew by 37.1% to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared with $13.2 million for the same period of 2016. New vehicle sales in China and the expiration of their OEM warranties assisted our aftermarket business growth. Revenues from SORL’s international market sales increased 12% to $14 million, compared to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2016, due to an organic expansion of the customer base across several overseas markets.

The gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 42.4% to $20.5 million from $14.4 million a year ago. Gross margin was 27.8% compared with 26.8% in the first quarter of 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, operating expenses decreased 17.8% to $11.7 million from $14.2 million in the same quarter 2016. The decrease reflected a decline of 41.6% in general and administrative expenses. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 15.8% in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 26.4% in the first quarter of 2016.

Selling and distribution expenses remained the same at $5.6 million, yet decreased to 7.6% of quarterly revenues from 10.3% a year ago.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were $4 million, or 5.5% of quarterly revenues, compared with $6.9 million, or 12.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in G&A expenses was mainly due to a decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts during this quarter.

Research and development expenses were $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 2.8% in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 3.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Income from operations increased by 761.7% to $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, income from operations was 13% in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 2.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

Financial expenses were $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2016. Income before income taxes was $9 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $0.4 million for the same quarter of 2016. The increase in income before income taxes reflected higher sales and operating income with lower operating expenses during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

The provision for income taxes was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with a gain of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Net income attributable to stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 was $6.9 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, compared with $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share a year ago.

Let me walk through the balance sheet highlights.

As of March 31, 2017, the company had cash and equivalents – and cash equivalents of $11.5 million, compared to $8.1 million on December 31, 2016. Total equity increased to $171 million at March 31, 2017 compared with $162.4 million at December 31, 2016. On March 31, 2017, working capital was $107.8 million with a current ratio of 1.7 to 1.

Now, let me review the business outlook for 2017.

For the fiscal year 2017, management has increased annual guidance of net sales to be approximately $315 million and net income to be approximately $27.5 million. These targets are based on the company’s current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

With that, we’ll now open the floor for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

William Gregozeski

Hi, another great quarter. A few questions. Why was the selling and distribution expense down as a percent of sales?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] Okay, the reason the selling and distribution expenses as a percentage of revenue came down this quarter is mainly due to the significant increase of revenue and which – and the other shipping related costs are relatively stable, that’s why the percentage of revenues came down.

William Gregozeski

Okay, then maybe in like absolutely dollars, so in Q2 last year you had almost the exact same in sales, but the selling and distribution was $7.1 million compared to $5.6 million this quarter?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] So basically the issue of the economy of scale, we have the same amount of sales team and they were able to post a stronger sales, mainly due to our aggressive campaign, effective campaign along with the higher demand in the market place, namely the OEM and aftermarkets in China.

William Gregozeski

Okay, so is this lower percent of sale something that management sees going forward?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] So, there is A – yes, there is a fixed part of costs for the selling expenses. So, you may want to look into the absolute dollar amount in terms of selling expenses. The sales will fluctuate from quarter to quarter because the commercial vehicle business is seasonal; but the selling expenses are relatively stable now.

William Gregozeski

Okay. On the G&A, is the company going away from the over accrual of allowance for doubtful accounts in the first three quarters?

Kevin Theiss

Say it again.

William Gregozeski

There was no allowance for doubtful accounts in the G&A this quarter, like they were over the last couple, is that changing, how they do that?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] The G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue has also decreased and mainly due to the increased collection during the first quarter around or after Chinese New Year. There is a lot of receivable has been collected and that’s why some of the older aged receivable will cost a reversal of the G&A expenses; because we tend to accrue according to the standard as a conservative and but collection has been very good and maybe it’s due to the increased sales of the downstream customers, OEM or aftermarket customers that they were demanding more goods from us and they are coming back to pay-off what has been owed. So, we are having a good run on the collection.

William Gregozeski

Okay and what are the companies CapEx plans for 2017 and 2018?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] So, in 2016 second half of the year especially, we invest heavily into the equipment and we increased a lot of automated machines to increase productivity and so we spent about RMB100 million on CapEx, that’s around US$13 million. In 2017, we think the CapEx will start to come down. We’re looking at around US$5 million for 2017, and just $5 million for 2018.

William Gregozeski

$5 million for the remaining three quarters?

Kevin Theiss

Yes.

William Gregozeski

Okay. And then what was the – what was that $14 million in the first quarter, just more of what you guys are spending on second half of last year?

Kevin Theiss

Yes, mostly second half last year and first quarter 2017.

William Gregozeski

Okay, and then there is $21 million of bank loans. Was that for anything?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language] That $20 million bank loan is used for working capital as we increase sales dramatically or significantly. We are using that as a part of our working capital to continue to acquire – purchase raw materials for the production.

William Gregozeski

All right, that’s all I have. Thank you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you.

Peter Siris

Good morning, great quarter. I have a couple of questions. How is everybody? The international business was a little slower than the domestic business, what do you see with the international business going forward?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] As you know, our international market covers a lot of different regions and unfortunately some of the regions have been hit by the currency depreciation very hard. So, in order to continue to maintain our market share, we have done a bit of price adjustment to maintain a good relationship with larger customers there. And the good news is, these markets the currency started stabilizing and we see there our – these customers are – really like our price-to-value ratio for SORL Auto components products. So we believe the volume part of the business is picking up and just the pricing part still needs some time to recover.

Peter Siris

Mostly because of the currencies and the local problems in each individual market?

Jin Rui Yu

Yes.

Kevin Theiss

Yes.

Peter Siris

Okay, great. In past calls you’ve talked about the opportunity for electric busses and trucks, what do you see happening there?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language] Overall, Chinese government use EV as one of the future areas for growth, for the automotive sector. However, as we all know, unfortunately the number of fraudulent cases in terms of applying for government subsidy, mainly in some of the large bus OEMs. And that caused a major crackdown and as well as the investigation which triggered a temporary hold on the subsidy and which lead to this first quarter hasn’t been any subsidy to the EV vehicle makers. So this first quarter has been relatively weak. However, we believe that in the second quarters the subsidy will start to open up. The OEMs are producing accordingly and so we think that EV sector will recover in 2017, just the growth is not going to be as stellar as last year.

Peter Siris

Great. I have one more question, the previous caller asked about on the cash flow statement, the acquisition of property, plant and equipment of $14 million, which you explained was the end of – not the end, but part of the ongoing capital expenditures for last year. My confusion is that when I look at the balance sheet, the property, plant and equipment is only increased by $1 million from last year, can you explain what the accounting on that is?

Kevin Theiss

Okay, you’re talking about first quarter cash flow statement?

Peter Siris

The cash flow – on the cash flow statement, on the first quarter cash flow statement, it says acquisition of property, plant and equipment $14.320 million. And then on the balance sheet, I’m looking at property, plant and equipment and it is – I would have expected it to be up more?

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language] So the – that $14 million is – usually this is how it works when we procure production equipment. We have to put down a 30% as a deposit to procure large equipment. And when they deliver the equipment and install and test it, complete the testing, we’ll pay the remaining 60%. And then there is a 10% we’ll hold it for certain time in case of any problems with the equipment. So, that will complete the total payment at the end and that has been – the remaining 60% was booked as – the 70% of the payment was booked as payable on the balance sheet as of last year and so this year when the installations completed and we’ll complete – we’ll pay the remaining 60%.

Peter Siris

[Foreign Language] Okay, great quarter.

Jin Rui Yu

Okay, thank you, Peter.

Kevin Theiss

Yes, I’d like to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you in the future. Thank you.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you

