Turn Your Losers Into Winners: Spinning Gold From Dross

Finding That Silver Lining in Losers Can Be Golden

How To Get A 92% Raise Shopping For A New Phone (Company) was an exposition of a strategy we discussed to help readers realize that yield on cost can distract us from the very real opportunity to increase our income from selling a long-time, big winner in our portfolio, and swapping it for a new stock that offers much higher current yield. When current yield of the winner was compared to current yield of the proposed swap candidate, the investor was able to realize a 92% raise, overnight.

Over 33,000 readers viewed, and two hundred comments were made on the next article, "Sell Your Triple Crown Winner To Ride This Faster Dividend Horse." This treatise was about selling off enough shares in a winner to make it into a free ride for the investor, then re-deploying the remaining balance into another company's stock to increase income.

The idea here was for the investor to reward himself for his good analysis by taking his capital gain, such that when the remaining funds were invested in a higher yielding stock, his gain in income, overnight, was 54%.

In this 20-year period, when workers have not received an inflation-adjusted raise, we investors/workers need to find other ways to give ourselves a raise to keep up with real inflation.

So, today, we thought we'd go to the other side of the ledger. You know, the place reserved for minus signs and red ink. I'm talking about our losers. Yes, we all have some of those. Anyone not willing to admit this is simply delusional, in denial or a practitioner of fake news.

Squeezing More From Our Losers

At first, this concept may seem counter-intuitive. After all, if a stock has caused us to lose money, how could we possibly turn such a lemon into lemonade?

Some investors get stuck, or married to their stocks. This is one of the mistakes I discussed in "Which of These 6 Investing Mistakes Will You Make?" It is so painful for the loss-averse investor to admit a mistake, or come face to face with a faulty decision, that he'd rather sit passively and watch the ship sink, sometimes all the way to zero.

I was guilty of this, too, when I first started out in my investing career. I insisted my company would turn around some day. Stubbornness caused me to lose my entire investment as it sunk into the dustbin of bankruptcy.

If was a seminal moment for me, one that cost me my entire $200 investment. Doesn't sound like much, but this was more than 50 years ago, and it represented several months of earnings from playing weekends in my rock band. The memory and lesson of this became seared into my brain. Ever since, I look for methods and strategies that will, first, help me to cut my losses short, and second, to spin dross (worthless rubbish) and turn it into gold (a better income opportunity).

In the previous two articles, we used Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in our example. So, we'll use it again, here.

The financial crisis of 2008-2009 left few stocks unscathed by the blood bath in prices that affected the broad markets and most stocks within them.

JNJ Price, 3/9/08 Through 3/9/09

JNJ skidded from a high of about $72 to a low of $46.60 over the course of one year. This represented a capital loss, on paper, of:

$72.00- $46.60 = $25.40

As a percentage of capital invested, this came to:

$25.40/$72.00 = 35.3%

It can be said that JNJ held up better than the broad market which shed some 57% from top to bottom on the S&P 500. Nevertheless, the investor facing this 35.3% loss was still licking his wounds and perhaps regretting his original decision to buy this stock in 2008.

At the time, JNJ was paying an annual dividend of $1.84. At the low point in 2009, this represented a current dividend yield of 3.95%. At its high point in 2008, the yield was considerably lower, at 2.56%.

So, what if this investor, growing leery of counting on capital gains to fund his retirement, and fearing more of the same price deterioration, decided to start looking around for a better income opportunity?

We used AT&T (NYSE:T) in our previous articles to demonstrate the other methods. Let's do so again.

AT&T Price, 3/9/08 Through 3/9/09

Well, it's obvious that T was not spared the damage of the financial crisis, either. From the 2008 to the 2009 low, it suffered more price deterioration than JNJ. In fact, its share price lost almost half its value.

What was the current dividend picture you say?

At the March 9, 2009 market bottom, AT&T had just raised its dividend, in the teeth of the Great Recession, to $1.64 per share. At its current price of $21.72 per share, the current dividend was providing the opportunity to new investors of a dividend yield of:

$1.64/$21.72 = 7.55%

On its face, it is clear that the JNJ investor, if he was so inclined to turn his focus from price to income, was being presented the opportunity to increase his current income from a current yield of 3.95% to a current yield of 7.55% on AT&T. In other words, he could almost double his dividend yield by making the swap.

Dollar And Sense, Reconciliation

Let's take this analysis one step further. The JNJ investor, at the 2009 bottom, was showing a 35.3% loss on paper. For argument's sake, let's assume he had originally invested $20,000 in JNJ in 2008.

By the 2009 low, his investment was now worth only $12,940.00:

100%-35.3% = 64.7% of his original investment

64.7% X $20,000 = $12,940.00

His capital loss was $7060.00 at this point.

Remember his current yield of 3.95%? Well that yield applied towards his current share value means he was receiving only $511.13 per year of dividend income.

Let's see what would have happened if he sold his JNJ shares, taken his capital loss, and redeployed the remaining funds into AT&T.

Remaining funds = $12,940.00

Buy shares in AT&T, with a current yield of 7.55%

$12,940.00 X 7.55% = $ 976.97

Clearly, if the investor was thinking of throwing in the towel on his hopes for capital gain to fund his retirement, he might have considered locking in much higher income and yield, for life.

Instead of getting annual income of $511.13 from JNJ, the investor had the opportunity to sell his shares and buy AT&T, stepping up to annual dividend income of $976.97 on the same amount of money. This represented an almost doubling of the investor's income from this one maneuver.

But Wait, There's More

Like those late night T.V. commercials pitching all manner of kitchen gadgets, there's always more. Here too, there's more to this story that makes it even more enticing.

In a previous article, Investor_1959 made a very poignant comment that pointed to the benefit of tax loss harvesting and how it could enhance the strategies I've been writing about.

What is tax-loss harvesting?

Whenever the stock market goes down, investors get frustrated. But there is a light in an otherwise gloomy situation: the option to bolster after-tax stock returns through a concept called tax-loss harvesting. Through opportunistic tax-loss harvesting, you can increase your returns indirectly, especially early on in a portfolio's life. Imagine that on the first day of any given year, you invest $100,000 in the U.S. stock market via an exchange-traded fund (ETF), like SPDR S&P 500. Let's assume this ETF trades off by 10%, falling to a market value of $90,000. Rather than feeling sorry for yourself, you can sell the ETF and reinvest the $90,000 back into the stock market. Although you are keeping your market exposure constant, for IRS tax purposes, you just realized a loss of $10,000. You can use this loss to offset taxable income - leading to incremental tax savings or a bigger refund."

Source: Investopedia

You can use your capital losses to offset any capital gains you took in the same year. If you have losses greater than your gains, you can use a maximum amount of $3000 above your gains to declare as losses against ordinary income.

If you have no gains to declare for a given year, you can use up to $3000.00 of losses to offset ordinary income. Unused losses from one year get carried over indefinitely until you use them up.

Tax Loss Provides The Extra Sauce

Remember, the JNJ investor? If he sold his shares and took the loss, he had a $7060.00 loss to declare on that year's tax return. Let's assume he was able to use the entire $7060.00 loss on his return. Let's also assume he is in the 28% federal tax bracket, lives in a high tax state like New York and is in the 6.5% bracket, and also lives in New York City, where he finds himself in the 3.5% tax bracket. Taken together, he is paying 38% of his gross income to income taxes in these various tax entities.

Booking the $7060.00 capital loss saves him quite a bit on that year's tax return:

$7060.00 X 38% = $2682.80

Now, the investor knows that if he files his return early, in January, he'll get that refund of $2682.80 sometime in February. He knows that money is coming to him. He can count on it. If he wanted to make the most of the situation, he could make himself an interest free loan and simply transfer cash from his checking account or savings account in the amount of this $2682.80 to his brokerage account.

Then, instead of just investing the $12,940 proceeds from the JNJ share sale, he could now invest $15,623.

$12,940 + $2683 = $15,623

$15,623 X 7.55% = $1179.54

Instead of sticking with his JNJ loser, he could convert that 35% loss into a big income winner, forever:

$1179.54 new AT&T income - $511.13 old JNJ income = $668.41 additional annual income

Using the proceeds of the sale of JNJ shares combined with the tax savings gives the portfolio a real turbo-boost in dividend income of $668.41, overnight.

This technique resulted in a 131% boost to the investor's annual income.

Applying this method to enough of your losers has the potential to significantly increase your annual income, potentially filling the gap between your Social Security income and the total income you need to fund your retirement.

Alchemy is Fake: This Is Real

Unlike alchemy, which falsely posits we can spin gold from straw, this strategy of converting a capital loss loser to an income winner is very real. All it takes is the desire to see various possibilities in all situations presented to us. If we are interested in the very real benefits of focusing our attention on the growth of income in our portfolios, the ways to do this are numerous.

Tax Implications: Taxable vs. Tax-deferred Account

These swaps on winners are most tax-efficient when done in a tax-deferred account, like an IRA. Here, a swap will incur no tax implications and the owner will not owe any current taxes on the sale of appreciated stock.

Applied to losers, the picture is quite different. If the investor determines that the increased income for a long period of time is worth recognizing the loss, then a swap is warranted in a regular taxable account as well, where the investor can reap the rewards of tax-loss harvesting already discussed.

To aid our processes of making swaps for income enhancement, diversifying our equities, choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We have highlighted AT&T here because we recently made another investment in this name at a lower price to enhance our dividend picture.

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, achieved in the beginning of May at $38.18 per share, is giving us a yield of 5.13%, as shown in column L, and will contribute yet another $513.52 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

We had set our first target entry price to monitor at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen to watch for is $36.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 10% discount from pricing of about 2 weeks ago, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.44%.

Because AT&T lost the bidding war this week for Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) to Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), its price began to firm while investors worried about the increasing debt that VZ would take on to complete the purchase of STRP, and VZ's price weakened further.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.89% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,346.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

FTG Portfolio Close, 5/12/17

Your Takeaway

Many investors, satisfied to see their equities grow in capital appreciation and dividend increases, are reluctant to file for divorce. Married to the nostrum "let your winners run," they are loath to sell off even one share of a triple crown winner.

By the same token, many investors become married also to their losers. The pain of recognizing the losses blinds them to the opportunities that are all around them.

Coming to grips with those losses, rather than hiding from them, can yield some very positive results if the investor is willing to accept the capital loss in favor of accepting greater income for the rest of his life.

As we age and grow nearer to retirement, income becomes more important to most of us than the value of our portfolios. After all, when we meet our maker, no one's going to give us a blue ribbon or trophy for having had acquired the most assets or the biggest portfolio.

Better for us to recognize that the most important thing is to understand we need a good solid investment income to fund our retirement years. These types of strategies can go a long way to help investors get where they want to go.

Combining this strategy with tax-loss harvesting and redeploying remaining funds into a stock that has a higher current yield can boost an investor's annual income. In the demonstrated example, this resulted in a 131% boost to the investor's annual income.

Extrapolate that increase to an investor's portfolio that has experienced some large capital losses and many investors could see themselves closing the gap and able to retire now, rather than later.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you sold off any of your losers to increase your income? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether you harvest for tax purposes on a regular basis? Has your income increased significantly by using proceeds from losers to buy a higher yielding name?

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, CLDT, SO, GEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.