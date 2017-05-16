AT&T: Mundane, But Beneficial?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) revenue is under stress from two sides. First, the competition for new customers is really fierce in its key market, the United States, and that's why the client base growth slowed down. Second, even the visible increase in the number of subscribers is driven mostly by low-marginal Internet-of-Things and M2M devices. The company is aggressively engaging in M&A to boost margins but what risks are inherent in this behavior?

Total AT&T revenue declined by 2.9% YoY in the first quarter of 2017. Percentage wise, the most significant decline was observable in equipment sales which dropped sharply by 15.3% YoY. This business segment is constantly loss making - direct cost of sales exceeded revenues by $0.9bn in1Q17, almost unchanged YoY. Equipment sales are a supplementary service though rendered mostly to make the customer conclude a long-term contract. Equipment share in total revenues was only 7.4% in 1Q17 but Services revenues also dropped. It's also notable that the company stopped to provide guidance for 2017 revenue expectations explaining this has been "due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales." However, the unwillingness to show declining figures might also be the case for the discontinuation of such disclosure.

The company's franchise continued to grow showing customer base increases by 5.1% for wireless subscriptions. At a glance, it might look strange that given the increase in the number of clients the company faced a decline in revenue. However, it's fruitful to note the key reason for the increase in the number of customers were M2M (e.g. POS-terminals) and "Internet-of-Things" devices that implicitly have lower average revenue per user (ARPU). ARPU declined for wireless subscriptions by 7.2% to just $42.6 per month (compared to $45.9 in 1016).

The company focuses on introducing more services with higher added value such as pay-per-view, mobile video and over-the-top (OTT) video delivery. In 4Q16 AT&T entered into an agreement to purchase Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), a global media and entertainment content giant, for $108bn (including net debt). This deal will impose an additional debt burden on AT&T since 50% of it will be settled in cash.

The latter is important since the company's credit rating was placed for potential downgrade as a result of this merger announcement. In 2017 the company's leverage grew a bit (debt/equity increased to 1.07x) but after TWC acquisition is completed it should grow to about 1.5x. The average cost of this solid debt is high at 4.0%. As a result, interest expense of $1.3bn consumed 18.8% of operating income in 2017 (compared to 14.4% in 2016). An anticipated increase in interest rate by 0.5% would cause additional pre-tax expense of $0.2bn per quarter which is about 10% of net income.

Regardless of the effect on leverage, we believe that this acquisition is very important for AT&T which faces declining margins. The margin profile of digital content delivery versus the physical one should help AT&T to improve its profitability even in short term - though the integration process might be costly.

So, as we see by the TWC deal, to keep up with the pace of industry development AT&T remains active in acquisitions. Namely, in 2017 it entered into agreements to purchase Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) for $1.6bn and FiberTower (OTC:FBBT) for an undisclosed amount. Both companies are among the largest holders of wireless spectrum licenses in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands, which AT&T may use during the implementation of 5G services. These deals will not positively affect financial performance in the near term though. The commercial success of 5G is not predefined yet given the large infrastructure expenses the companies must incur - but nobody among the industry leaders wants to be left behind so they'll keep up with the pace of technology.

The company also has to focus on domestic acquisitions since it lacks international diversification. Indeed, what's reported as the "International" business segment is actually Mexico and Latin America with only an insignificant share in revenues of less than 5% and negative profitability ($0.2bn operating loss).

There're some evident advantages in AT&T stock for a stable income-minded investor though. First, the stock has very low volatility (beta 0.43). This is understandable since mobile connections are currently like utility companies the demand for services has low elasticity to price and people buy their services anyway. Second, the dividend yield is high (about 5%) and the company has a long track of constant dividend growth since 2003.

Actually, the yield for the stock is just below the 5.5% yield on 30-year bonds the company issued recently. Given the anticipated interest rate rise in the US, fixed income instruments bear additional interest rate risk while shares of stock are not subject to it. So an investment into a large company with sustainable (although declining) margins and constant dividends flow might be a very good perspective for a medium-term investment horizon.