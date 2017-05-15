Trinity Industries: Wind Power Is A Great Business

This will only help Trinity expand its operations in the years to come, so long as nothing holds wind back.

While the segment is unlikely to be a cash cow for the company, new data out from the EIA suggests that the space is growing rapidly.

In June of 2016, I wrote an article about Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) wherein I argued that its wind tower business, part of its Energy Equipment Group operating segment, was a great place for the firm to experience growth. Since publication, a number of things have happened regarding Trinity and some fresh data has been released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) regarding this space. In what follows, I will present some new evidence and give my thoughts about whether my initial thesis is still accurate, or if my thought process regarding its exposure to the wind energy space was incorrect.

A look at Trinity's wind operations today

Due to an award that Trinity received several months ago, the wind tower backlog associated with the business has increased nicely. Take, for instance, in the latest quarter. According to management, backlog in the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year for wind towers came out to $1.038 billion. This represents a massive increase over the $263.4 million the company saw the same quarter last year, but is below the roughly $1.1 billion management reported for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operationally, it's difficult to tell just how profitable this line of business is for Trinity for the simple fact that they don't report margins associated with wind towers. They do, however, report margins for the Energy Equipment Group, which gets most of its sales from wind tower projects. In the latest quarter of this year, the segment operating profit for the Energy Equipment Group came out to 11.7%. Even though this is below the 16.3% reported for the business as a whole, it's not a margin that I would call bad and, if business increases, it's probable that margins will expand thanks to economies of scale.

A great industry to be in

Looking solely at the exposure that Trinity has to the space, it's hard to say that the operations will be a cash cow for the firm. However, it is very likely that, in the years to come, this line of business will make up for it in the form of volume. This is due to the fact that, over time, wind power generation for electricity in the US has been significant and has been growing rapidly.

*Taken from the EIA

As you can see in the image above, the past several years have seen a real emergence in electricity generation from the wind space. Between 2007 and 2016, for instance, around 200 gigawatts of utility-scale electricity generation capacity has been added to the US and around one-third of that came from wind farms and the like. Currently, three states, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma, get at least 25% of their electricity generation from this renewable resource and only nine states lack any utility-scale capacity at the moment.

The big player, however, is Texas. Last year, only 13% of the state's power came from wind but, with capacity of 20.2 gigawatts, the state accounts for an impressive 24.8% of power generation for the US. Not to get into politics or anything of the sort, but seeing that kind of number and comparing it to California, a state where you would expect to see huge investments in wind, it's surprising to see Texas as the most meaningful player at the moment. This is particularly interesting as a shareholder of Trinity (it's one of my two largest holdings), because the firm is actually located in Texas. This could give it a leg up in landing future contracts with parties in the state.

*Taken from the EIA

When I wrote about Trinity's wind tower business back in 2016, I used some EIA data from 2014 to show that this type of energy generation accounted for 4.4% of total power generation in the US. Today, if their numbers are correct, we are up to 8%. This surpasses all other renewable energy forms. Only natural gas, coal, and nuclear currently surpass wind power.

In terms of actual generation over time, wind has exploded higher and is showing no signs of slowing down (though it is possible that changes in regulation from the new Presidential Administration could harm alternative energy as they happily move beyond the science of global warming to focus on a more "business-friendly" solution to our energy independence target). In the image below, for instance, you can see that, back in 2011 (the start of it), the US generated around 10 million megawatt hours from wind. By the end of 2016, that number had grown to around 20 million megawatt hours.

*Taken from the EIA

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear to me that Trinity is a great player in a fast-growing market. Unfortunately, because of the role that its railcar manufacturing and leasing operations have at the firm, its wind tower operations seem to have been overlooked by the market in my view. Looking at margins, this line of business is not bad and, so long as nothing meaningful changes that will make wind less popular for electricity generation, I believe that it will prove to be a phenomenal path forward for Trinity, especially once the company starts to see its other areas of operation improve in the not-too-distant future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.