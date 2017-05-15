A Refresh For Glu Mobile

Leadership changes can bring with them dramatic rejuvenations of once beleaguered names. In certain cases, this proves little too late, but when the proper person is put in charge at a moment in time where things are not yet in disrepair, the improved results can come fast. In the case of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Nick Earl was promoted to CEO just this past November to take the company away from its cavalier days under Niccolo de Masi (2010-2016) to a more mature, disciplined state.

Glu has been around since 2001, originally going by the name Sorrent, and develops a rather substantial catalog of mobile games, like the ones featured below, that are available for download on iOS, Android, Amazon, Windows Phone, and Google Chrome.

Before diving deeper into the changes Glu is putting in place, let's have a look at the overall state of the gaming industry. Worldwide gaming sales managed to top the watermark of $100B for the first time in 2016 with a total of $101.1B grossed. The largest segment of that ($38.6B) came from mobile, which represented a 27% increase from the year prior. There is some significance to this $38.6B figure as it also happened to be the world's total box office number. Newzoo (leading provider of digital gaming market data) has a total gaming figure of $108.9B projected for this year. Of that, $46B would come from mobile and it has been historically accurate, for example, back in 2014, having correctly projected the $100B mark for 2016.

The emerging trend has been China's rise to the top. The country furthered its standing as the biggest single market grossing $27.5B last year, led by developers Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), while the Asia region, as a whole, will bring in approximately $51B. The US market, outpaced by China, remains the second overall national market at $25.1B but is still not believed to be saturated.

Below is an annual view of how the global totals have performed starting in 2012 and projected through 2020, according to Newzoo. You will notice the drastic difference between worldwide mobile that features high double-digit growth (driven by Asia) and the much more mature-looking growth rates of the US mobile market in the last two years. It may not be until 2020 that worldwide growth slows to the US 2015 rate of 10%.

Worldwide 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E Total $70.4B $75.5B $83.6B $91.8B $101.1B $108.9B $115.8B $122.7B $128.5B % YoY Var - 7% 11% 10% 10% 8% 6% 6% 5% Mobile $12.7B $17.6B $24.5B $30.4B $38.6B $46.1B $52.7B $59.2B $64.9B % YoY Var - 39% 39% 24% 27% 19% 14% 12% 10% % TTL Mobile 18% 23% 29% 33% 38% 42% 46% 48% 51% US Mobile n/a n/a $5.23B $5.75B $6.15B $6.45B $6.72B $6.96B $7.14B % YoY Var - - - 10% 7% 5% 4% 4% 3%

This US slowdown has yielded some merger activity. A little over a year ago, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) closed on its $5.9B ($18/share) acquisition of King Digital, which was raking in enough revenues by 2013 from its hit Candy Crush that it quit funding all of its advertising.

Not to be outdone, Tencent Holdings bought 84% of Clash of Clans developer Supercell for $8.6B shortly thereafter. This added to the cache of investments the WeChat operator had already made in the gaming sector, with US developers that previously included Riot Games, Epic Games, and the main topic of this article: Glu Mobile. Tencent raised its stake in Glu in February 2016 to 21.5% from the original 14.6% that had cost the Chinese juggernaut $126m back in 2015.

The price tags on these multi-billion dollar deals are what truly stand out to me. It indicates the industry has begun a more advanced consolidation phase. A phase triggered by a rapid growth marketplace that is showing signs of maturing growth of late. As organic revenue expansion slows, bigger players will start (late 2014) to become more open to seeking new streams of cash from outside their own capabilities.

To make better sense of what has occurred in gaming in recent years, a great resource for me personally has been this deck provided by Woodside Capital Partners put together back in March of 2016 that I would highly recommend a browse through for familiarity on the leaders of the industry and the overall trends among them.

Consolidation in the industry has not just revolved around the biggest names. Glu itself has acquired multiple industry peers over the years and, most recently, this past December bought Icelandic-based Plain Vanilla Corp. for $7.5M, gaining its main development QuizUp. Also, that December, the completed acquisition of Burlingame, California-based Crowdstar took place for a total of $45.5M in order to gain rights to the now successful Design Home title.

In recent years, Glu has become almost synonymous with a long list of celebrity (Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Gordon Ramsay, and Jason Statham) based mobile games. This was a strategy pursued under the former leadership of Niccolo de Masi, president and CEO from January 2010 to November 2016. This celebrity focus could be referred to as a second stage to De Masi's earlier strategic contribution, which had Glu transition into a smartphone-based freemium model. While success was had for a time, most notably, 2014 recorded 100% year-over-year revenue growth with positive earnings, most recently, declining revenues and costly royalty fees to aforementioned celebrities began to heavily weigh on inexcusable losses. At this stage, it was time for new leadership.

The company decided on former President of Global Studios Nick Earl as de Masi's replacement in Q4 2016. Earl joined Glu in late 2015 from Kabam Global Studios as president and EA (NASDAQ:EA) Mobile as senior vice president where he coincidentally, like de Masi, led their transition to a freemium model. Earl is not the only former EA hire, a trend has developed with former vice president and chief operating officer of EA Mobile, Mark van Ryswyk added in July 2016 as senior vice president of Global Studios (can be speculated Earl liked his work and made the recommendation), and in January 2017, Mike Olson who led design and creative direction for 25 EA titles, including Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, The Godfather, Tiger Woods PGA Tour Golf, NCAA March Madness, and NCAA Football.

EA has had success with its mobile division's ability in delivering annual growth for the last 4+ years and is, therefore, a good source of talent. The gaming giant reported $544M for FY 2016 vs. $501M FY 2015 vs. $406M FY 2014. This kind of steady, substantial increase in net sales will only come with a responsible selection of game titles that do not simply rely on the social media following of a handful of celebrities.

Nick Earl also had a large outsourcing move carried out this past January that involved closing two-thirds of Glu's US-based operations comprising of layoffs in the Bellevue, Long Beach, and San Francisco offices. This is part of his larger goal of bringing on board more creative talent for their upcoming new San Francisco headquarters while leaving more mundane design and engineering tasks to less costly foreign labor. For game development, Earl has set the tone for a three-tier approach (notably, future celebrity titles are last):

Platform Titles - Titles that will be updated with additional content and features year over year

Covet Fashion, Design Home, and Tap Sports Baseball

Evergreen Titles - Existing titles with a significant daily active user base

Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Racing Rivals

Celebrity Titles - Key brands and celebrity licensors within our titles

One of the biggest revenue issues last year was the fact that micro transactions fell to $164M vs. $208M in 2015 (-21%), which was attributed to the drastic decline, -$41M, in the lead hit game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (KKH). To give a sense of the drop, which continues, Q1 2017 percent of total revenues was just 12% vs. 24% LY. The company's failure to create another widely successful celebrity game since KKH finally caught up to it in 2016, not only in declining revenues but also in the millions of guaranteed royalty payments owed to these celebrities, whether their games generated money or not.

While the US losses were noticeable, to me, it is more concerning that the company has not leveraged its relationship with Tencent at all to date. The APAC region has gone from peak sales of $37.5M in 2014 to just a measly $18M in 2016. The market in China and the Asia region in general are where growth has continued to be impressive in mobile gaming. It is imperative that management begins to utilize its assets in Asia (as of this moment includes seven subsidiaries) to create region-centric content that can generate much needed cash and which should not require excessive further investment. The opportunity is there to create a much more even revenue distribution between the US and Asia for Glu, which currently stands at approximately an 8:1 ratio, an imbalance that really should have been addressed by the prior leadership, and it stands to be seen if Earl will remedy this glaring fault.

At the end of 2016, Glu had $102M in cash from a prior $180M in 2015. At the end of Q1 2017, this amount had decreased to $73M. By these figures, the cash position of the company can be called somewhat precarious, as it will need to raise funds at some point in Q3 at this burn rate to remain solvent. Guidance for 2017 bookings has been raised to the $280-290M range (a record year potentially), but this would still not be profitable by my calculations.

GLUU 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E GLUU $.11B $.11B $.22B $.25B $.2B $.27B $.32B $.38B $.43B US $57.8m $48.7m $132.4m $171.8m $149.m $205.2m $238.7m $259.2m $278.4m % US Mobile - - 2.5% 3.0% 2.4% 3.2% 3.6% 3.7% 3.9% America $5.1m $5.3m $9.7m $11.5m $9.1m $13.5m $16.1m $18.8m $21.4m EMEA $22.3m $22.8m $43.5m $36.1m $24.3m $29.7m $41.9m $63.9m $90.m APAC $17.1m $28.7m $37.5m $30.5m $18.1m $21.6m $25.8m $33.8m $38.6m Amortization $3.8m $4.2m $4.8m $9.6m $14.8m $10.3m $5.9m $4.9m $3.2m Prepaid Royalties $.0m $.4m $.3m $2.5m $30.1m $21.1m $15.5m $10.3m $4.3m Gross Profit $74.8m $68.6m $137.4m $142.2m $80.4m $129.4m $168.2m $210.3m $246.m Research $54.3m $46.9m $64.3m $72.9m $81.9m $84.9m $87.4m $90.1m $92.8m Sales $20.9m $26.1m $45.1m $48.2m $48.1m $52.1m $54.7m $57.4m $60.3m G&A $14.7m $15.6m $25.1m $26.1m $30.2m $31.7m $33.3m $35.m $36.7m Net Income -$20.5m -$19.9m $8.1m -$7.2m -$87.4m -$39.3m -$7.3m $27.8m $56.2m EPS -$0.32 -$0.28 $0.09 -$0.06 -$0.66 -$0.27 -$0.05 $0.16 $0.31

In the near term, it is encouraging to see the demand for Design Home and MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017, which itself should have a much better year than any prior due to an agreement reached for full official licensing rights from the MLB. These two titles will need to be the stars of the year if the upcoming Taylor Swift title suffers from any of the recent celebrity-based game failures. While the early 2016 launch title Kendall & Kylie had launch success, it did not enjoy the more durable performance of KKH. Taylor Swift may prove to be the final attempt at a celebrity centered title if it fails, as it would be borderline irresponsible to use any more available capital for a model that produced a lone profitable asset thus far.

This could be the early stages of a dramatic and fruitful turnaround at Glu Mobile. A new CEO can create the proper overarching strategy and bring the right people together in order to take a floundering asset and turn it into a prosperous one. For a possible hint of what may develop in the coming 12-18 months, have a look at an article I recently wrote concerning similar circumstances at a non-gaming company Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP). So far, Q1 results and FY 2017 guidance point in the expected direction that a mobile gaming company should be headed towards.

I would expect a return to profitability at the very earliest in 2019, but it would be in the company's best interests to increase those APAC numbers to possibly make a push for 2018 positive earnings. My figures do not factor in a shift, or the colloquial 'pivot', towards Asia since management has not indicated anything of the sort (yet). For longs, it may be a topsy-turvy rest of the year as those royalty payments will still weigh on the income statement, and the success/failure of Taylor Swift's title doesn't look to be priced in as of the moment. I would recommend a wait and see approach for those interested in making an entry as one more full quarter of sales under the new CEO should give a much better indicator of this underachieving mobile gaming company.

