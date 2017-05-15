Vista Shows Signs Of Life

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reported fourth quarter 2017 results Thursday before the open in what most expected would be a wash with the real focus on fiscal year 2018 guidance. The results for the current quarter were poor, but the company's projections for the coming year were upbeat enough to give the stock a lift.

VSTO data by YCharts

Thursday saw a rather strange sequence of events. Soon after the report was released, VSTO shares were trading down a massive 15%. However, shares quickly recovered and ended the day higher by about 5% in a rapid, substantial turnaround.

I wrote an article back on mid-April when VSTO was trading in the $18 range stating that I thought shares were cheap and that the stock had high potential upside if the end markets served by the company saw improved conditions. Despite the price increase, this has yet to occur. In fact, CEO Mark DeYoung stated:

We are experiencing unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms following the presidential election and softness in the retail environment.

This appears to indicate that market conditions are worsening, so why did the stock jump? It's impossible to pinpoint exactly why, but in my opinion it was because FY2018 guidance is rather rosy in the context of an "unprecedented decline in demand". In this article, I will focus primarily on the guidance for the upcoming fiscal year as this is the information of most import to investors while the results for the current quarter were indeed a wash, as expected.

Vista guided for FY2018 revenue between $2.36 billion and $2.42 billion, below consensus estimate of $2.43 billion, interest expense of $50 million, EPS between $1.10 and $1.30, and free cash flow between $175 million and $200 million.

From the conference call, Vista expects 2H 2018 to be an improvement over the past few quarters and perhaps the start of a recovery from the current trough. The company expects to earn about a quarter of its revenue guidance in Q1 but only about 10% of its EPS guidance, indicating the later months of the fiscal year will be where the better results starts to roll in. Additionally, the excess inventory build from Q3 and Q4 that has significantly hurt margins will be unwound and "monetized" in the coming fiscal year.

Part of the reason why VSTO is down 50% over the past twelve months has to do with the election and the surprise result that caused inventory to be out of sync with demand. This has contributed to the recent decline in profitability of both Vista and the industry as a whole. Once this obstacle is out of the way, we should see margins mount a recovery.

In other good news that is also a bit scary, Vista was able to negotiate an amendment to its debt agreements on leverage ratios in order to not breach the terms of its debt in the coming fiscal year. As I stated in my last article, debt is a significant risk to investing in VSTO as the company is highly leveraged and suffering from a decline in profitability. Not a good combo. However, this also creates a contrarian value opportunity for those that are willing to take the risk.

While Vista is highly leveraged, the guidance for FY2018 seemed to affirm that free cash flow generation will be adequate enough to keep up with fulfilling debt obligations. There is real concern that, if 2H 2018 does not bring improved market conditions, Vista might have a hard time staving off insolvency. This is certainly a risk investors have to weigh, and interested parties should keep a close eye on the firearm and ammunition markets, and on Vista's ongoing earnings reports and guidance to see how the debt is affected.

With that said, if Vista can meet its cash flow guidance for the year, I don't think the debt will be a problem. Encouragingly, based on the conference call, it appears management has its priority set on servicing debt before undertaking other ventures.

It remains to be seen exactly how market conditions will play out in FY2018, but based on management's projections it appears as if the trough is in the rearview mirror. Considering DeYoung has not been one to sugarcoat when the results were poor, I don't have any reason to doubt his or the rest of the management team's sincerity in regards to the guidance. But sincere or not, guidance can still miss the mark. I am staying invested in VSTO for now, but will keep a very close watch on how precisely reality aligns with the company's guidance.

For now I am cautiously optimistic about Vista Outdoor's prospects in FY2018 and think the stock can move significantly higher if market conditions do indeed improve as the fiscal year goes on. At the current valuation, I view VSTO as a high-risk, high-reward play.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.