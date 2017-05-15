Consider This Beaten-Down Aristocrat

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has a long operating history of success in a fickle industry. The strength of its brands and a focus on shifting towards an omnichannel sales platform will drive future growth. Lackluster results for some time have brought the valuation down to earth, and today's prices represent a fair value for a well-run Dividend Aristocrat in the consumer discretionary space.

Sliding Results

VFC has seen its share price languish for some time, trading hands in mid-2017 in the same range that investors could buy shares at the end of 2013. The share price has followed the company's fundamentals, which have hardly budged since that time, either. Revenues today are still only slightly above 2014 figures, and net income hasn't convincingly broken above the results from 2012. However, the dividends have kept on trucking higher, which has inflated the yield to over 3%, bringing the company onto the radar of many dividend growth investors.

VFC EPS Diluted (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Wholesale has dragged company results down over the last year. Overall revenues dropped 2% YOY, with Wholesale leading the way down at a 4% decline. VFC lost a large customer in Jeanswear, and bankruptcies dinged the Outdoor and Action Sports segment. Continued weakness in department stores and brick & mortar, in general, will likely weigh on these results going forward.

However, there were definitely bright spots. Direct-to-consumer revenues increased 6% YOY, accounting for 29% of total revenues, and international rose 2%, or 5% on a currency-neutral basis, showing strong results in the Asia Pacific region. China grew 10%, and remains a key area for many companies hoping to profit from the growing middle class. International sales have continued to be a strong area for VFC, with growth in every region, discounting currency fluctuations. The company now has ~43% of total revenues coming from outside the U.S., which is great for diversification. However, the strong dollar has been tough for results, and currency fluctuations have a material impact on results.

The company's Vans and The North Face brands have continued their strong performance, growing 7% and 8% respectively, both reflecting the strength of the company's direct-to-consumer channel. However, weakness in Timberland, which was down 5%, and Jeanswear (including Wrangler and Lee), which was down 9%, more than offset the gains.

Omnichannel Shift

VFC has been investing heavily in to its direct-to-consumer business. Direct to consumer revenue grew at a much faster rate than the overall company, and is encompassing more and more of the revenue picture, at 29% today. With that, e-commerce grew more than 20% in 2016, showing that the company's investments have been paying off. The best retailers will survive the shift online, and VFC is showing that it will be among them. Management expects direct to consumer to account for more than 1/3 of sales in 2021, which shouldn't be a difficult level to reach. I expect that the company's branded and outlet stores will continue to generate strong results, as well. Outlet malls remain strong, even as the shopping mall becomes a relic in America. VFC has done well to position itself to best meet the needs of its consumer, and the DTC segment's strength showcases that.

This shows through in the company's rising SG&A expenses, but also in its expanding gross profit margin. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was up 2% on investments into the company's strategies. These investments shone through as gross margins expanded 1.5%, or 1.9% when adjusted for currency effects. I like to see this from a company that claims it is pivoting and investing into the future.

The near-term outlook for the company is not much better than the last couple of years have been. Currency headwinds will likely remain, and retailer bankruptcies combined with a weak apparel market could continue to weigh on results. However, VFC is a best-in-class operator with many strong brands that should be able to gain market share through the difficult operating environment. Continued weakness could see additional divestitures and acquisitions as management culls the brand portfolio, which has generally been beneficial in the past.

VFC Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's financial position is still solid, although free cash flow has been mostly steady along with profitability. With a payout ratio of 64% and a FCF payout ratio of 55%, the dividend is well covered. However, the current trend is unsustainable without some growth in earnings in the medium term. The debt load is easily manageable, at ~2X FCF, and shouldn't present a problem for the company at this level.

Valuation

VFC is trading below its long-term average, at a P/E ratio of 18X, compared to its long-term average of 19X. The yield is significantly higher than average, as I mentioned above, due to the growing dividend combined with lackluster price appreciation.

The valuation doesn't make VFC a screaming buy today. However, analyst estimates combined with a return to its average valuation would yield an excellent ~12% annualized over the next few years. This may be somewhat rosy. However, purchasing shares of a strong, well-run company like this one at a discount to its long-term valuation will likely yield strong results.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

