McDonald's: Warning Signs Are Flashing Everywhere

I have been critical of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in the recent past as I've found the company's stop-start performance to be too little in comparison to its robust valuation. MCD has certainly become one of the great turnaround stories in the mega-cap space over the past couple of years but that doesn't make the stock immune from valuation concerns. After its Q1 report the stock continues to hit new all-time highs and that's fantastic if you're long. The problem is that the analyst community seems almost giddy about MCD's prospects going forward and given the ramp in the stock price, that is a bad combination.

MCD's first quarter was indeed impressive in a couple of ways. First and foremost, it crushed comp sales both in relation to competitors and analyst expectations. The 4% global comp was absolutely tremendous and was even in comparison to last year's additional selling day as a result of leap year. In addition, the US comp was up 1.7% - roughly double expectations - against a strong Q1 last year. MCD said strength from all-day breakfast, beverage promotions and Big Mac promotions all drove traffic in the quarter and no one can argue with the results.

The problem I see, however, is not that MCD isn't producing; its comp sales were much better in Q1 than I suspected they would be. The issue is that the source of these gains are largely promotions. All-day breakfast isn't a promotion obviously but the beverage and Big Mac deals are and seeing comps get juiced by something that is necessarily temporary doesn't make me overly bullish. At some point, promotions have to end and while MCD can always promote something else, an endless cycle of promotions aimed at driving traffic eventually provides diminishing returns; just ask Kohl's or other retailers that rely on constant "sales". In other words, if MCD's comp was due in large part to promotions - as is implied by management - the comp isn't anywhere near as sustainable as shareholders would like for it to be. That creates a problem going forward for growing on this year's numbers and given expectations from analysts, MCD is going to need plenty of growth to keep up.

Total revenue is going to continue to suffer for some time as MCD works through its refranchising scheme, which is working out quite nicely from the margin side. Operating income was up 14% in Q1 despite a 4% drop in total revenue, indicating that margins were up a bunch, to put it quite scientifically. We all knew margins would - and will continue to - rise so this is certainly a positive sign. Coupling this with the buyback - the share count was down 8% Y/Y - EPS was up 18% in Q1. That is tremendously impressive given the decline in revenue so MCD is certainly ticking all the boxes.

The problem is that MCD is now going for an eye-popping 23 times this year's earnings. Those earnings, by the way, assume 12% EPS growth this year. That seems pretty reasonable given Q1's terrific results but keep in mind that the stock is trading for twice that growth rate already. That's lofty for any stock but consider two things. First, as I mentioned above, I have concerns about MCD's comps being juiced by promotions and a potential lack of sustainability. And second, growth is expected to slow a bunch beginning next year, indicating that a very expensive valuation could give way to an absurdly expensive valuation even if nothing changes. Some investors may be okay with this sort of thing and while I'll reiterate MCD's fundamentals aren't the problem, I do think people are paying way too much for what amounts to decent - not great - growth.

Bulls will certainly point to the dividend as a driver of investor interest but by my calculations, the current 2.6% yield is the lowest it has been in almost a decade. MCD usually hangs out in the high-2s or low 3s but 2.6% is all it can muster these days, owed to the meteoric rise in the share price of late. Stocks with heavy dividend components like MCD can tell you when they are getting overvalued and right now, that is yet another piece of the puzzle that, to me, looks like MCD is getting more expensive.

And then there's this: just have a look at what MCD has done to its balance sheet in the past couple of years.

The debt-fueled buyback has completely trashed its balance sheet such that an equity position of $16B has given way to negative equity of $2B. That by itself isn't a concern other than it raises yet another EPS growth question. If MCD has already leveraged its balance sheet, what is going to fuel the next leg of growth? It cannot repeat what it has done in the past two years because it would be prohibitively expensive, so where is that growth going to come from? In addition, if you're going to talk about margins, you have to add in that MCD's interest expense is going to suffer down the road due to its newly-leveraged balance sheet.

MCD's Q1 report was nice and certainly, it is doing a lot of things right. The problem is that investors seem to be ignoring not only the fact that the stock looks very expensive, but also that recent growth is going to be extremely difficult to replicate. Comps are up but based at least partially on promotions. Margins are up but the balance sheet is going to be a problem as interest expense grows. The buyback isn't going to be anywhere near the size it has been over the past couple of years because it cannot borrow what it has recently. All of these things point to lower rates of EPS growth but investors don't seem to care. This one looks very expensive to me so I won't go near it. If you've been long, you deserve many congratulations. However, you'd also do well to consider taking the money and running because I simply don't see how MCD can grow into this price anytime soon.

