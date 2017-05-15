Investing In The VIX During Extended Periods Of Low Volatility

We are in a period of extended low volatility. Just look at the CBOE Volatility Index, which is currently trading around 10. Its 52-week range is 9.56 to 26.72. Immediately, traders and investors might be tempted to buy insurance for their equity positions, via purchasing volatility. This can be done through buying new-fangled ETFs such as the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), which aims to replicate the CBOE Volatility Index. However, the ETF, by virtue of the way it is built, has negative carry.

This is because VXX tries to track the CBOE Volatility Index by selling near-term VIX futures contracts, and buying farther-term VIX futures contract at the same time. As the VIX futures are trading in contango, which has been the case for 70% of the trading days since 2005, an investor is effectively buying high and selling low each time VXX rebalances, resulting in painful and expensive negative carry. A diagram of the VIX futures term structure (contango) is seen below.

So how do you profit from extended periods of low volatility? Thank goodness for inverse ETFs on the VIX, or the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV). As with the VXX suffering from negative carry, an inverse of the VXX benefits from positive carry. How much carry, you may ask? Well, when plotted against the S&P 500, since the ETF's inception around 2011, XIV has generated 575% of returns versus 90% for the S&P 500.

The VIX is prone to sudden spikes however, and that translates to sudden large losses for XIV, potentially. For example, XIV lost over a quarter of its value in one day after the U.K. voted to leave the EU. Also, XIV has a kill switch that can be flicked on by the sponsor if it loses more than 80% of its value in one day. Despite this, the positive carry is so large that XIV has repeatedly made new highs.

Is XIV safe for investors? As mentioned above, XIV may be prone to sudden shocks if a bout of volatility is introduced into the markets. However, we should also be cognizant that XIV has been through Brexit, Trump presidency, French elections, taper tantrum, Chinese flash crash etc., and the ETF has repeatedly made new highs. Its upward trajectory is almost exponential, so to write this ETF off immediately may mean dismissing a good profit-making opportunity.

Hence, one way to take advantage of this ETF is to buy in small amounts when the VIX goes up. For example, if the VIX hits 15, put in a maximum of 5% of your portfolio into buying XIV, and look to take profit when the VIX goes back to 10. The VIX tends to fly up in a hurry, but it also crashes down with equal velocity.

Second, to limit losses, investors can consider buying put options on VXX (suffering from negative carry). The father of the VIX Index, Professor Robert Whaley, does this, as he recognises both the VIX Index's propensity to shoot up, as well as the immense negative carry of VXX. Hence, by buying puts on VXX, his losses are limited to the premium paid, and he enjoys unlimited downside risk to VXX.

In conclusion, VXX and XIV provide opportunities to investors. Fearing the unknown and dismissing them is easy, but investors should work to understand how they work, and use these ETFs to their advantage. Instead of waiting for stock markets to collapse so they can buy in, we should appreciate we are in an extended period of low volatility for years, and there are ways to profit from this in calculated, feasible ways.

