Revisiting Conatus Pharmaceuticals Due To Recent Pipeline Expansion Talks

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) is a small-cap biotech focused on developing its lead product, emricasan, for the treatment of NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) fibrosis and cirrhosis. Conatus shares have been on a major uptrend since December, going from the mid $1/share range to the mid $9/share range in a less than 6 months. However, just this past week, news of a stock offering sent shares down to the mid $5 range again, and gives us a new chance to revisit this opportunity at a more attractive price. We will see if the selloff was warranted, and what the offering means going forward.

Overview

Conatus is one of several players in the NASH field, which is projected to be a multi billion dollar market in the coming years. For a detailed look into the area of NASH, emricasan's function, and its background, see my earlier article that outlines why Conatus was a unique player in the NASH field that ended up being partnered with Novartis.

Shortly after that article's release, Conatus announced that it entered into a worldwide development and commercialization agreement with Novartis for the development of emricasan in the area of NASH liver disease. This deal netted Conatus $50 million upfront, and a further $7 million upon initiation of key trial ENCORE-LF, which occurred on May 4th and formalized the agreement. On top of these payments, a further $650 million in milestone payments await down the line for Conatus when emricasan meets certain development, approval, and commercialization goals.

On top of these payments, the deal outlines royalty payments of double digit %'s for emricasan single agent sales, and single to double digit %'s for combo sales with emricasan and Novartis' FXR agonist, respectively.

Currently, Conatus has four trials in phase 2/2b that are ongoing in various areas, all focused on developing emricasan towards regulatory approval. An outline is shown below.

(Source: Conatus Presentation, April 4, 2017)

Summaries of each trial can be found in the company's recent April 4th Needham Conference presentation slides. Some changes have occurred since that presentation however. Current top line results for the ENCORE-NF trial are due in H1 2019 rather than the above shown 2018 date, due to slower than expected patient involvement in the trial. The delay in enrollment was explained as being due to both increased competition for patients in this area due to the high number of NASH related clinical trials currently being carried out, along with the difficulty in getting patients to consent to a liver biopsy when they are asymptomatic for disease. The other change relates to ENCORE-LF trial, which has officially been initiated earlier this month as mentioned above, and will have its results out sometime in 2019.

With the recently acquired Novartis partnership income, along with previous cash on hand, Conatus had $80.5 million cash and equivalents on hand as of March 31st 2017. This figure was stated repeatedly as being sufficient to fund all ongoing expenses and emricasan related developmental costs through to 2019, as recently as the May 4th quarterly results report. Then, just a week later, the company announced that it is entering into a secondary share offering that sent shares down by %20+.

The Secondary Offering

On May 11, news of the secondary offering was released. Conatus offered 5.2 million shares, at $5.50/share, raising $28.6 million in capital. Of the $28.6 million, $11.9 million was used to repurchase 2 166 836 shares at $5.50/shares from Advent Private Equity, an investor in CNAT that presumably wanted to cash out at this stage. The remaining $16.7 million not used to repurchase shares was described as to be used for pipeline expansion outside of emricasan and NASH. As a result of this issuing and repurchasing, effectively 3.03 million shares were issued at $5.50/share raising $16.7 million before fees and expenses. The offering price was clearly a fairly step haircut to the prior day's closing price at >$7/share, and raised some questions due to the fact that management stated repeatedly tat it had sufficient funds to get through to 2019. Investors, having heard this timeline multiple times, had understandably taken comfort in thinking that the financial position of Conatus was stable.

Although I can see why some were frustrated upon hearing the news of the offering, and although I think management could have been more clear by saying that current funds were only enough to fund current ongoing trials and NOT enough to expand the pipeline meaningfully, the news is not as bad as would seem.

First, ~40% of funds raised were used to repurchase shares from a large investor that wanted out in a controlled fashion. This reduced the effective size of the offering and minimized the degree of dilution. Second, the $5.50/share price of the offering, although being a fairly significant drop, was likely reached based on what larger institutional buyers thought the current shares were worth, rather than the price the momentum trading market pushed shares to last month. A similar situation occurred with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals recently, which saw shares climb to $10+/share fairly quickly just before news of a secondary offering which was priced at $6.75/share sent shares back down again. Although it would be nice from an investor standpoint to see the recent highs a company hits be reflected as the offering price for shares, in reality, larger institutional investors seeking to make legitimate longer term returns are not interested in buying shares at the momentum inspired premium the market sometimes hands out. Finally, the ~16.7 million raised will go towards developing several candidates in different disease areas that will expand Conatus' pipeline and make it potentially an even greater buyout target, and/or the recipient of further partnership offers.

Pipeline Expansion

After inking the deal with Novartis, management could have chosen to sit tight and ride out the emricasan development process with minimal work or value added beyond the current phase 2b trials. Instead, from my point of view, management capitalized on the quick increase in share price by raising enough capital to explore some of its other early stage candidates and add potential future value to the company's pipeline.

(Source: Conatus, April 4 Presentation)

It is important to note that the above three compounds are at their earliest stages, being explored in animal models and studies to date. However, they have shown promising results in their respective disease areas. IDN-7314 has shown positive results in mouse models of primary sclerosing cholangitis, lung fibrosis in rat models, additive treatment effect on tumor growth when combined with 5-fluorouracil in colorectal cancer mouse models along with no negative effect on the action of sorafenib in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. IDN-6734 has shown protective effects in rat models of ischemic reperfusion injury of both the brain and heart disease, and protective effects in swine models exploring ischemic reperfusion injuries of the heart. Finally, IDN-8050 has shown protective effects on the kidneys in rat models of polycystic kidney disease and mouse models of biliary atresia. Taken together, these three compounds represent multiple new potential disease indications, which management now has the funds to select and explore from. Goal wise, management has expressed interest in further partnerships for any of the above mentioned indications if clinical studies appear promising, along with plans to seek out other in-licensing opportunities similar to the one done with emricasan when management acquired the development rights to the drug from Pfizer. Further information regarding what specific trial plans are in store are expected in Q3 2017, but for now, there appears to be the start of some notable pipeline expansion.

Summary

After the recent secondary offering, Conatus is still in the same financially sound situation regarding emricasan development, but it now has the capital to work beyond NASH and develop its next candidate. The stock offering as a whole represents a relatively small dilution of ~3 million shares, but the potential value add is much greater should any one of the previously mentioned compounds enter in successful phase 1 clinical trials. Having Novartis as a partner takes a lot of pressure off of Conatus, and should free up enough time to focus on growing the company outside of NASH. That being said, at present, it is still very much dependent on the success of emricasan which is its only well developed candidate. Clinical trials are never guaranteed successes and emricasan may not be able to replicate prior results and efficacy in its current trials. Also, future secondary offerings cannot be discounted if management plans to pursue a greater number of indications and developmental candidates. As a whole, the recent share price drop seems to offer a more attractive entry price and is something I'll be watching in the coming weeks as the market digests the news and adjusts accordingly - while awaiting news of how the capital raised will be deployed going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.