Golden Entertainment Glitters Beneath The Radar Now, But Could Spike This Year

Note: This research was published exclusive to House Edge members on Friday May 12 and was embargoed to this site until after today's market opening. At our call the stock was $16. It closed that day at $17.92 reflecting a spike to which I believe our post was a key contributor. SA readers will note I am still guiding the stock to $20.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been more than a blip on our radar screen for a while now but the intriguing price and prospects we believe have still largely eluded the majority of gaming stock investors and by extension the market for small-cap gems in general. We think it's more than worth a hard look by our House Edge members now.

Even without high visibility catalysts, the stock is undervalued primarily because it's somewhat harder to understand than most gaming companies. It's not a big time operator of visible Las Vegas strip resorts, a geographically broad-based US regional, or even a powerhouse in the Las Vegas locals casino resort market. Because of this diversity it's a bit hard to understand since so much of its revenue comes from the legacy slot route business unfamiliar to most investors outside of Nevada.

Golden owns four casinos (in Nevada, Montana and Maryland.) But the bulk of its revenue comes from 54 owned and operated food and beverage taverns in Nevada plus operation of 10,500 slot machines in 980 route locations throughout the state. Those locations are bars, supermarkets, transportation terminals, delis, etc. Across all its business units it runs 12,000 slots. You can't easily understand its business because it appears on the surface to lack a central focus. And as the sage of Omaha has repeated over the years: Don't buy a stock unless you understand its business. And that takes study.

Let's try to unscramble the company so you can understand its business and the strong potential upside we see at its current trade.

Here's a quick look at the basics:

Price at House Edge marketplace writing last Friday: $16. Price at opening today: $17.92

Market cap: $361m

52-week trading range: $8.65 t $16.67. Now near the high it's clear that the market believes the good news about the company is already baked into the trade. We've looked at the company, its management and prospects and attach a more bullish price target on the stock - sans any new catalysts - at $20. The prospect of a significant catalyst not yet baked in is where the magic sauce could lie. We'll examine it later in this research.

For perspective, the company's 2016 annual revenue was $403m throwing off an EPS of $0.73 and paying a $1.71 dividend.

The stock is thinly traded, averaging 45,000 shares a day. Its ownership profile is likewise relatively modest for a gaming stock at 28% of the outstanding held by 72 institutions with 104 million shares.

1Q17 results were strong

Net revenue growth for the quarter: 17.1%

EBITDA growth was 28.6%

P/E ratio: 22.25

EPS (NYSE:TTM) $0.73

Earnings growth: 24%

Industry peers: 19.40%

Highlights we like

This quarter generated record revenues of $106 million with EBITDA rising to $12.6 million, up 28.6% YoY. Of this $24.3 million was generated by the casinos, up 8.5% YoY, churning out an EBITDA of $6.3 million, up 32.3% YoY. The company's Rocky Gap casino in Flintstone, Maryland net revenue grew 11.2% YoY to $15 million, while EBITDA rose 39.6% YoY to $3.4 million. This upside was achieved despite the December '16 entry into the Maryland market of the huge, MGM (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor integrated Resort whose blistering gaming revenue yield is moving at around $50 million a month clip and cannibalizing its major competitors like Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) Horseshoe in Baltimore and suburban Maryland Live!

The reason? Golden Management made a smart call when choosing the original location, way off in the extreme western part of the state where it did not have to compete head to head with casinos within the metro Baltimore area. From first legalization, in 2004, the State of Maryland maintained ownership of all the slot machines in authorized casinos. In this last legislative session there has been reform. Operators are now permitted to buy back the machines from the state in exchange for a 10% reduction in the gaming tax on slot win.

Golden expects to exercise this right by July. It will buy back its slots, which it says will be $3 million accretive to EBITDA with a payback over three years against the total paid to the state. Golden's latest balance sheet shows $45 million in cash on the books against $181 million of debt. Due to its strong cash flows and despite its $1.71 dividend payout, plus capex of $5.7 million, the company announced it had still managed to reduce total borrowings under its current credit facilities by $6 million and expects to continue cutting its debt. Its average win per day per machine across its system is $127, a good number considering the diverse markets it serves. A top resort performer on the strip like Wynn averages $256 a day while the mass focused Fitzgerald's slots take in around $81 a day. So Golden's win falls within the range's middle from a variety of stores serving varying population densities.

Golden opened its 54th owned and operated Nevada tavern in Q! and expects to launch 16 more locations by year's end. Management points out, as to other operators in the locals casino sector, that the statewide unemployment rate that reached a peak at 13.7% during the 2008/9 recession, has now fallen to 4.8%, making Nevada one of the fastest job growth states in the nation. Add the large number of retirees fleeing high tax states like California, and you have a growing demographic mix that augers very bullish for companies like Golden.

Conclusion: If no major catalyst develops going forward other than continuing evidence of a well managed, profitable, and stable company building it growth profile, GDEN would be a buy, but a catalyst is looming and it could be a biggie.

The tavern slot world: Could Pennsylvania be ready to enter?

The state of Illinois currently as of 1Q17 has 5,932 video slot terminals in licensed taverns winning an average of $127 a day in the four years since legalization.

Now the State of Pennsylvania is considering legislation to legalize 40,000 tavern slots. The bill which, like all gaming bills, has been through many stops and starts since inception, appears to be gaining momentum according to local sources in the state capitol.

Golden's 1Q17 earnings release indicated the company spends between $500,000 to $1,000,000 a year on lobbying in states where tavern slot legalization bills are being considered by lawmakers. It's a political process so there is no telling where it may go or when but clearly it is moving ahead. If the bill should finally pass either in this year or next year's sessions, we believe Golden could be a serious bidder for a license as a tavern/slot operator, or if the statute authorizes distributors, as a route operator.

Any such development would rank as a major catalyst for Golden stock on the news of passage. We believe depending on the nature of the law and the level of participation a Golden license would imply that the stock could move up 40%. There are no certainties here but even assuming Golden gets a Pennsylvania licensing module or none at all, the downside risk to the stock is minimal. Based on its current trading range it presents a well-managed, diversified, eager for sensible expansion kind of small cap gaming company we think is worth a good, hard look by investors now.

The risk/yield ratio to us makes sense at its current trade. And we think part of the reason is simply that investors don't understand the company's business model.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren as a matter of policy so as to avoid any potential conflict of interest with my consulting business in the casino space. This applies to clients, past, present or future.