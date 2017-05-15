Iconix Brand Sales Reduce Leverage, Preserve Earnings

While Iconix certainly has a lot of challenges ahead in terms of organic sales, I like the risk-reward at these levels.

I like the move as the lost earnings power will entirely be made up for by reduced interest expenses.

At the start of this year, I looked at the prospects for Iconix Brand Group (ICON) after it announced the divestiture of the Sharper Image Brand in a $100-million deal.

I liked that move as the company was tackling its leverage position following an acquisition spree on which it has engaged over the past decade. The "break" of this strategy, reduction in leverage and lack of dilutive effects to earnings per share were applauded by myself.

As the company announced another sizable sale, it is time to revisit the investment case again. The further reduction in leverage, without impairing short-term earnings, is a move which I applaud. This is even the case as it increases the reliance of Iconix on home and apparel categories.

Amidst a negative read by the market, following double-digit comparable sales declines for Q1, Iconix is not a screaming buy. That being said, deleveraging, reduced expectations and solid pro-forma earnings power make it worthwhile to own Iconix at these levels.

Selling Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

Iconix announced that it has sold its interest in the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands for $345 million in cash, marking a very sizable deal by all means. CEO John Haugh rationalizes the sale by pointing towards the value being created during the time period in which Iconix owned these brands, as the proceeds can and will be used to pay down both expensive and restrictive debt.

The deal gives Iconix more resources to focus on areas in which it has a strong position, which being fashion, active and home categories. The company will pay down $152 million in secured notes and $210 million of the senior secured term loan with the proceeds of the sale. The selling price looks solid as Iconix paid $141 million to acquire 80% of Peanuts, and another $105 million to buy Strawberry Cake in the spring of 2015. The great success of the Peanuts Snoopy movie makes that Iconix can report such a sizable profit on the transaction.

The company did not report current financial numbers on the business. The 2016 annual report reveals that the entire entertainment unit posted sales of $113 million and $29 million in segment operating earnings. This suggests that Iconix received a 3 times sales multiple for the unit, and 12 times segment operating earnings.

What Is Left Of The Business?

Following the entertainment divestiture, Iconix focuses on the ownership and licensing of apparel, footwear, home, and accessory brands which are mostly found in retail outlets. This is of course a harsh environment to operate within, as its licensed products can be found at places like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Kmart. Fortunately, other products can be found at Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and even Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), retailers which are faring a bit better nowadays.

Iconix is essentially the product of strong acquisitions. In the January article, I pegged the total acquisition sum of all the deals being made over the past decade at roughly $1.7 billion. This strategy, of buying licensing brands with leverage worked for a long time, and propelled shares to a high of $40 in 2014.

Amidst sales stagnation and the sequential debt overhang, shares collapsed to a low of $5 at the start of 2016. The collapse in the shares took place even as sales have increased by a factor of 4 times over the past decade. By focusing on dealmaking over managing the existing portfolio of brands, the quality and thereby sales growth and margins of those brands came under pressure. Combined with the highly leveraged balance sheet, this created a near perfect storm for equity investors amidst some accounting issues as well.

The trend of acquisitions lasted until last year until John Naugh was named CEO of the business. He broke with the trend of dealmaking, as this is the second largest divestment, aimed to address the leverage situation in a convincing way.

Leverage Is Being Tackled

To appreciate with how much leverage Iconix has been operating in the past, just look back at some recent investor presentations. In November of 2016, the company aimed to reduce leverage to 7 times EBITDA by the summer of this year, and 5 times by 2018. These are very high leverage ratios in this environment, even as license revenue streams are somewhat more predictable than outright sales.

With over 30 brands in portfolio, which generate $13 billion in retail sales, Iconix has many brands which it can possibly sell. In the November presentation, the company aimed to grow sales to $425 million by 2019, but those plans can be dismissed at this moment as the company is stepping up its divestiture plans.

What Is The Current Stance?

Iconix just ended a very difficult first quarter. Licensing sales dropped 13% to $58.7 million from last year's number of $67.7 million. Last year's sales included a combined $1.7 million revenue contribution from Badgley Mischka and Sharper Image, as both businesses have been sold from that moment in time. If we adjust for this, revenues were down by a painful 11%. This is driven by the performance of the apparel brands and some challenges which the company has with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), in terms of a changed royalty structure.

The good news is that the company delivered strong cost control with "normalized" operating earnings being down just 2% to $33.6 million. Assuming some "leakage" from the $365 million in gross proceeds from the recent divestment, I estimate net proceeds at $325 million. That means that the net debt load of $1.0 billion (at the end of Q1) will fall to $675 million. Management indicated that the proceeds of the deal allow the company to cut its interest bill by some $30 million a year!

The remaining core business is expected to post sales of $240 million this year, (plus or minus $5 million) after having factored in all the divestments. That looks to become quite a challenge as 2016's adjusted revenues came in at $245 million, taking into account that the company started Q1 on a soft note. The company furthermore revealed that it sees operating profits at $135 million this year.

With D&A charges being very limited, I see EBITDA at $140 million, indicating that leverage ratios will be lowered to 4.8 times. If we assume a 5% cost of debt going forwards, interest costs could fall to $35 million per year. That suggests that pre-tax profits come in at $100 million, close to $65-70 million after taxes. Note that effective tax rates might even be a bit lower as a result of a complicated tax structure of the company and benefits relating to amortization charges.

If we assume that $70 million is a fair earnings estimate going forwards, potential earnings amount to +$1.20 per share! Note that the 57 million outstanding shares have fallen to just $6.50 per share, for a $370 million equity valuation. Including net debt, the company is valued at $1.05 billion which is equivalent to 4.4 times sales and 8 times operating earnings.

While the 3 times sales multiple for the entertainment business looks soft in relation to the overall valuation of Iconix, the 12 times operating earnings multiple is much higher as operating margins of 25% lag that of the core in a substantial way. As such the divestiture is taking place at a 30% discount in terms of sales multiples, but 50% premium in terms of operating earnings multiples.

Final Thoughts

Using potential earnings of $70 million as the base case, a +$1 per share number remains realistic as leverage continues to come down, as I like the divestiture move. Unfortunately, a lot of cash will bleed into refinancing charges and transaction charges, while the 11% decline in sales is disappointing by all means. These trends provide little hope for investors, but fortunately any immediate concern about dilution has faded at this point in time.

I understand why shares initially jumped nearly 20% in response to the deal, in a move which added some $75 million in value on the back of a $365-million deal. Much of this enthusiasm faded intra-day as investors paid more attention to soft first-quarter sales and dismal outlook for the wider industry. Shares have fallen back nearly $2 to $6.50 per share following the initial spike higher on the back of these concerns. This seems like a bit of an overreaction as well as leverage (both relative and absolute levels) has come down in a rather dramatic way.

In January I called the shares cheap if the company could deliver on earnings of +$1 per share while leverage was coming down. By now leverage has come down further without impacting the earnings potential too much. Unfortunately, past moves have destroyed value for investors as all the transactions and (re)financing fees really add up over time. Given the double-digit organic sales declines, the reduction in leverage was and is much needed, as concerns about these sales decline continue to impair the outlook for the shares.

Of course, appeal has improved in the sense that shares have come down from the $10 mark in January to $6.50 per share at the moment, while leverage has come down as well.

At these levels I think that a speculative position seems warranted as leverage concerns are coming down rapidly and cash flow yields are great, while a lot of work remains to be done to improve the organic growth profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.