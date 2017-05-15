Reko International Group: An Automotive Company With A Strong Balance Sheet Trading At Low Multiples

Has been in business for over 40 years and has successfully turned around after the financial crisis.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Venture Exchange under the ticker REKO)

Investment thesis

Reko International Group (OTC:RKIGF) celebrated its 40-year anniversary by achieving record-setting results and has strong momentum in its operations as well as in its stock price. After a couple of tough years following the financial crisis, the company managed to turn around successfully. The company has utilized the upturn in the U.S. automotive industry during the last couple of years to significantly improve its financial position. Today, the company has a strong balance sheet as well as strong earnings and cash flows but is still trading at low earnings and cash flow valuation multiples with a significant discount to its tangible book value.

After the successful turnaround, the company has now reported positive net income for 22 consecutive quarters with improving margins. A recent one-time cash dividend shows management's confidence in the company's prospects going forward. With U.S. light vehicle sales in 2017 expected to stay at the record levels achieved in 2016, the company is geared towards continued strong profitability with limited downside in the coming 12 months.

About Reko International Group

The company was founded in 1976 by Steve Reko under the name Reko Tool & Mold in Windsor, Ontario. The company went public in 1994 and changed its name to Reko International Group.

Reko designs and manufactures a variety of engineered products and services for OEMs and their Tier suppliers. For the automotive industry, the company conceptualizes, designs, and builds specialty machines for gas tank assembly lines; material handling applications; work cell solutions, as well as compression molds and plastic injection molds. For the transportation and oil and gas industries, the company machines customer supplied metal castings to customer specifications.

The head office is located in Lakeshore, Ontario, Canada. The company has four fully-owned subsidiaries located in Ontario in Canada and in the State of Michigan in the United States. The design and manufacturing operations are carried out in two manufacturing plants located in Lakeshore, Ontario. The majority of the assets are located in Canada, whereas between 80% and 90% of the company's revenue is derived from customers who pay in United States dollars. About 20% of the costs are incurred in US dollars.

While the company has increased the level of diversification across industries, sales volumes still have a significant dependence upon the levels of new model releases for cars and light trucks by OEMs and the company's ability to secure tooling and automation programs from them through their Tier suppliers. The company's sales levels are also impacted by demand levels in the transportation and oil and gas sectors. Approximately 65% of the company's revenue is attributable to the automotive industry. For the year ended July 31, 2016, sales to the company's three largest customers represented 24.6%, 16.9%, and 16.0%, respectively, of total sales. A significant majority of the sales are to the Detroit 3; General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). In addition, the company supplies machined locomotive crankcases to each of the leading locomotive manufacturers, but a significant majority of the sales are to one locomotive OEM. There is certainly a customer concentration risk to be aware of.

Valuation

A valuation based on the balance sheet results in a price to tangible book value of 0.76. When looking at the profit multiples, they are also on the cheap side with EV/EBITDA of 2.8 and EV/EBIT of 3.7. EV/Operating cash flow is 1.8, and EV/Free cash flow is 2.3.

It should be noted that the profitability and cash flow numbers have been positively influenced by a one-off payment related to a precision machining contract by a customer. Reko describes the event like this in the annual report for 2016:

On September 22, 2014, the Company announced a three-year contract with a single customer for precision machining services that was expected to generate at least $27 million during its term. However, on July 4, 2016, the customer exercised an option to make a payment of 3,000,000 USD in lieu of a portion of the guaranteed contract volume. The contract was substantially revised including changes to the number of guaranteed units and shipment timelines and is now expected to expire in June 2020.

Deducting the 3 million USD payment from the income statement and the cash flow statement as well as from the balance sheet, assuming a 26.5% tax rate, would roughly result in EV/EBITDA of 4.4 and EV/EBIT of 6.9, as well as EV/Operating cash flow of 2.3 and EV/Free cash flow of 3.1. Even with this cautious adjustment, the stock looks cheap to me, and the discount to tangible book value provides a nice margin of safety.

Financial position

The key ratios for financial stability look strong and have all improved significantly compared to 12 months ago:

The company met its financial covenants at the end of the second quarter of 2017 and at all times in the last 12 months. The company has a 20,000,000 CAD revolver available, which is currently not utilized. The company does not maintain any off-balance sheet financing.

After a couple of tough years following the financial crisis, the company has been able to grow the tangible book value during the last couple of years:

To summarize, I think that the company is in a strong financial position.

Capital allocation

As at January 31, 2017, there were 311,000 outstanding options expiring 2019 and 2020. If these are exercised, the dilution would be about 1%. The number of shares outstanding during the last 10 years has developed like this:

Even though there hasn't been much buyback activity lately, it is positive that there hasn't been any dilution either.

During the 10-year period I've looked at, the company has not paid any dividend. In the latest quarter, the company paid a special, one-time cash dividend of 0.20 CAD per share. I think that this is a positive signal for the management's view of the company's prospects going forward.

Profitability history

The key ratios for historic profitability provide a mixed picture:

As already mentioned, the company went through a tough time following the financial crisis and had to implement major restructuring measurements. This had a big impact on the net income, but the company was still able to generate strong cash flows as can be seen in the aggregate numbers. The company managed to execute a turnaround and has now reported positive net income for 22 consecutive quarters.

The margins have been improved during the last couple of years:

The operating cash flow margin is greater than the gross profit margin in 2016, which is not typically the case. This is explained by a net change in non-cash working capital of 5,950,000 CAD, which is mainly made up of work-in-progress. The level of work-in-progress, as well as the inventory in general, was higher than usual in 2015 and returned to normal levels in 2016, thus boosting operating cash flow. This is also reflected by the activity ratio Days Inventory Outstanding, which is illustrated under the heading "Trend" further below.

Even though aggregate net income is not overly impressive, I think that the more recent profitability history, in combination with strong aggregate cash flows, is good enough to consider the stock for investment.

Shareholder structure and management incentives

The Reko Family Corporation and individuals related to it own directly or indirectly 62.7% of the outstanding shares of the company. No other shareholder owns or controls more than 10% of the outstanding shares.

Diane Reko, a member of the Reko family, is CEO and chair of the board since late 2007, when the founder and former CEO Steve Reko passed away. She has been a director since 1984. Her total compensation amounted to 281,000 CAD for the fiscal year 2016, which made her the highest compensated executive. I think that the executive pay is reasonable, and the incentive of the CEO is clearly as a shareholder rather than as an employee.

Minority shareholders won't have much of a say with regards to how the company is run, but I have not come across any information which makes me question the honesty of the Reko family or how minority shareholders are treated.

Trend

After a steep decline in revenues following the financial crisis, the company has managed to improve sales significantly during the last two years:

Looking at the following activity ratios, I don't see any warning signs regarding the fundamental trend of the company:

The Piotroski F-score is also strong with a 7.

Even though being a Canadian company, the main exposure is to the U.S. automotive industry. This makes the company sensitive to changes in the exchange-rate USD/CAD. If the trade-relationship between the U.S. and Canada would deteriorate, this would most likely also affect the company in a negative way. Looking at total vehicle sales in the U.S., the current levels are on the high side:

Source: St. Louis Fed - Total Vehicle Sales

It is important for the investor to follow the sales trend, since a general downturn in vehicle sales in the U.S. most likely would hurt Reko. As can be seen in the graph above, total vehicle sales are at top levels with a total of 17.55 million cars and light trucks sold in North America in 2016. According to forecasts from the two organizations IHS and CAR, the sales for 2017 are expected to be between 17.5 million and 17.6 million units. Industry expert Jeff Schuster, LMC Senior Vice President, Americas, made the following statement about the outlook for the light vehicle market in the U.S. in 2017:

The US market managed a minimal expansion in 2016 to another record, though did confirm our expectation that the market is plateauing. The outlook for 2017 is on a knife edge at the moment, with risks more balanced than ever, and the impact of the new Trump administration remains highly unclear. Deregulation and fiscal stimulus seem more likely to boost economic growth, though trade barriers could increase vehicle costs and negatively impact volume.

The three sources referenced above all agree that sales for 2017 will be similar to sales for 2016. I expect that this translates to a steady level of sales for Reko in the coming year as well. Management has done a good job in reducing SG&A costs over several years, which makes me confident that the company will be able to maintain a healthy net profit margin in stable market conditions.

Conclusion

Reko International Group is in a cyclical business and is currently performing well. Even though it can be risky to buy a cyclical company on low profit multiples, I think that the low price to tangible book multiple in combination with a strong balance sheet and strong operational performance provide downside protection. I view the downside as limited enough to warrant an investment.

