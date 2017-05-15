April Income Update

April was another very successful month for my portfolio with regard to income growth in my pursuit of eventual financial freedom. April's dividend income was up 134% y/y as I continue to reap the rewards of my portfolio reshuffle that took place over much of 2016. I expect to continue to see nice y/y gains throughout the end of the year due to the cash that was put to work in this portfolio over the last 16 months or so.

April is typically one of my worst dividend income months of the year. The March/June/September/December quarters have historically been my strongest dividend income quarterly set. The January/April/July/October quarterly income set has been my worst. With that said, my April total for 2017 was higher than all but 4 monthly totals for 2016.

As you can see on the graph below, my monthly income totals are surely trending in the right direction. I'm pleased with this; as a dividend growth investor, this is the sort of chart that puts my mind at ease during volatile times in the market.

There's More Good News

In April, 7 of the companies whose shares I own increased their dividends. Here's the list of companies, including the increase amount as well as their current annual dividend increase streaks.

Company Ticker Dividend Increase Dividend Increase Streak International Business Machines IBM 7.14% 22 Johnson and Johnson JNJ 5% 55 Goldman Sacks GS 15.83% 7 Whirlpool WHR 10% 7 Travelers TRV 7.46% 13 Qualcomm QCOM 7.55% 15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 1.60% 15

The average dividend increase of 6 of the 7 was 8.83%. This average doesn't include OHI's increase due to the fact that OHI is a company that increases its dividend several times throughout the year, so the 1.6% increase that I received in April from OHI isn't an accurate total for its likely 2017 overall dividend increase.

I'm very happy with this 8.83%. My goal, every year, is to generate double digit income growth. This April figure doesn't quite meet this goal; however, other than JNJ's increase, which was a bit light, in my opinion, they were all in-line/exceeding my expectations. Many of my heavy hitters in terms of growth given their annual increases yet, so I'll have to wait and see what my year end average is.

Obviously portfolio weightings have a lot to do with overall income growth, but I still like to look at individual growth figures on a neutral weighting basis to ensure that the companies that I own are each pulling their own weight. I want to see a double digit Chowder Number from just about all of my holdings (certain companies in the high yield space are excused from this requirement). If I were to extrapolate these April increase percentages out into a 5 year DGR, all of the companies would meet this requirement except JNJ. JNJ's recent disappointing increase has driven its 5 year DGR down below 7% (6.96%); this mean's the company's Chowder Number currently sits at 9.7%.

In the past I've sold stocks whose Chowder Numbers fell below my 10% threshold, but I think I'll give JNJ a pass, for now. This company's 55-year dividend increase streak has to count for something, right?

Now The Sort-Of Bad News

I discussed this a bit in a recent article, but due to the fact that I recently removed a large chunk of my cash position to pay for my wife's grad school, I will likely choose to raise funds for future purchases organically (by selling shares). This means that turnover will likely increase for me over the next couple of years until we have new money flowing back into the brokerage accounts. This turnover is evident in the month of April. With that said, I'm happy with the deals that I believe I've found in the market. It's never as fun selling shares as it is buying them; however, money doesn't grow on trees, and I'm not going to pass up on attractive opportunities in the market just because buying them may result in the sale of stock elsewhere within my portfolio.

Because my new cash level is below 10%, I will also stop dividend re-investment for a short period of time, strategically, in a couple of my accounts. I will be using my dividend income to rebuild my cash position back above the 10% threshold, which is where I'd like it to be so far into a bull market run. Obviously this isn't an optimal solution for me. My portfolio is built upon the compounding of income over the long-term. Stopping re-investment partially isn't ideal; however, having an appropriate cash buffer is important to me. It's all about balancing growth, capital preservation, and portfolio protection. I don't use more sophisticated methods of hedging; therefore, cash is my only friend during a major market correction.

On the flip side of this coin, this situation has shown me the importance of dividend income in a more practical sense. Up until now, I've always re-investment my dividends and they've almost became an afterthought - something I would tap into decades down the road when we were ready to retire. I never really imagined having to use them to support my lifestyle before retirement; however, as our household transitions from two incomes to one while my wife is in school, it's comforting to know that I have a steady stream of passive income being produced by my portfolio.

April Portfolio Action

On 4/4 I sold my shares in Hanes Brands (NYSE:HBI) for $20.17 for a small 3.5% gain. Knowing that a cash drain was coming and earnings season was on the way, I wanted to liquidate some of my weaker holdings. HBI's valuation was, and is, quite attractive; however, growth for this company remains muted and when looking over my portfolio for weak links the apparel names stood out. I also sold my Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares this month as well. When UAA's got s 10% post earnings bump, I decided to exit my position at $21.64. Unlike HBI, these shares were sold at a loss; however, looking forward I saw better growth opportunities and used the proceeds from this sale to fund a purchase of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares at 929.60. I still own Nike (NYSE:NKE) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) in the apparel space. NKE is a blue chip holding that I have no plans to part with. LB's yield has kept me in the stock, but even so, it is extremely volatile and I have concerns about the sustainability of the dividend. LB remains near the top of my current sell-list and may end up funding my next purchase in the market.

On 4/12 I sold my stake in T.Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) at $70.54 and added to my Qualcomm position at $53.39. I covered this trade in detail with these two pieces, one focused on T.Rowe and one focused on Qualcomm.

On 4/17 I trimmed a few shares off of my Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) position at $99.05 and added to my Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) position at $37.13. TWX is one of my largest positions. I loaded up on the stock back in October at $87.20 hoping to capture the arb spread with the AT&T deal. I discussed my logic behind the original purchase here. Now, with TWX shares hovering near $100, there is a lot less upside to the trade (and more potential downside, should the acquisition fall through) so I decided to trim a bit of my position for a 27% gain and add to my Comcast position. I really like the business CMCSA is building. The company reminds me a lot of Disney (NYSE:DIS), with its blend of content creation and distribution. I was a big fan of CMCSA's acquisition of Dreamworks last year. I think the wireless phone service that the company recent announced is very interesting as well, combined with the rest of its ecosystem. I was also happy to see CMCSA announced a partnership with Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the wireless space. All in all, TWX was an easy place to trade profits and I'm looking forward to my future with an augmented CMCSA position.

On 4/19 I sold my Allergan (NYSE:AGN) position at $236.72 and initiated a position in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at $213.72 with the proceeds. I've been spending a lot of time (and money) lately building my semiconductor basket within my broader tech space on my portfolio. I'm very bullish on the semis especially, and Broadcom was one of the few power players in the space that I didn't already own. Broadcom is a company that I've been watching for some time now, but having missed much of the recent run I was waiting and waiting for a significant dip to buy into. However, eventually I accepted my early folly and decided to simply bite the bullet and give myself exposure, dip or no dip. Even after its massive run-up over the last year or so, AVGO was only trading for 14.3x 2017 expected EPS at my $213 entry price. AGN appears cheap as well, on a non-GAAP basis; however, there is quite a large gap between GAAP and non-GAAP results from this company and this bothers me. I bought AGN in November of last year on a dip at $199.58. I decided to sell my shares, locking in a quick 18% gain. My decision was based in part to the GAAP/non-GAAP discrepancy and fears that AGN's management is building a potential house of cards. Instead of covering this issue in-depth myself, I'll refer reading to this piece published by Seven Corners Capital Management in mid-April. I thought it was very well done and I'd be lying if I said it didn't play a role in my decision to cut ties with AGN.

On 4/21 I added to my Visa (NYSE:V) position at $91.33 after a strong earnings report. I used the funds raised from my Hanes Brands earlier in the month to buy these shares. Simply put, Visa is one of my favorite growth companies in the market. I had most recently added to V at 77.93 in November and decided to average up again after the most recent ER. V is expensive, trading at 27x its expected 2017 EPS; however, the company is growing both the top and bottom lines nicely (I was very impressed with the 23% revenue growth the company posted during its most recent quarter). V also added $5b to its buyback authorization during the most recent quarter, giving management $7.2b of funds available for share repurchase. This equates to 3.3% of the company's current market cap. This buyback isn't especially massive as a percentage of market cap, but I love V's generosity with regard to shareholder returns and I feel quite comfortable adding to my stake for the long-term.

On 4/25 I trimmed a large part of my Verizon (NYSE:VZ) position at 46.60 and used the proceeds to add to my AT&T (NYSE:T) and Disney positions for 39.84 and 115.40, respectively. This trade was discussed in two recent pieces; one, where I asked readers whether or not they thought VZ was a sell, and one discussing my ultimate decision to do so.

And on 4/27 I trimmed a bit of my Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) position at 38.84 and used the proceeds to add to my Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) position at $124.19. I had recently added to my NVO position at $34.24, just before it went ex-dividend on its bigger of its two semi-annual payments. This trade allowed me to average down my position which has been a loser since I began building it in August of last year. I have bought NVO on three separate occasions, $49.98, $47.43, and $34.24. I recently sold the lot of shares that I bought at $34.24, for a 14.5% gain after holding the shares for about a month. This was basically a relative valuation play for me. I liked CELG's most recent ER and when the stock sold off a bit I decided to add to my position. I needed money from somewhere, so I decided to trim NVO, just shifting money from one stock to another within my healthcare basket. NVO was trading for 17.5x 2017 expected EPS and CELG was trading at 17x expected EPS. CELG doesn't offer a dividend like NVO does; however, it has much better growth prospects moving forward, making it much cheaper of a PEG ratio basis. I still like NVO and remain happily long, but moving forward I expect CELG to be one of the better performers in the healthcare/biotech space and I'm glad to have recently bolstered my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, NKE, T, V, NVO, IBM, DIS, AVGO, CELG, GOOGL, JNJ, OHI, TRV, VZ, GS, LB, QCOM, WHR, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.