My REIT Watchlist For May 2017

One of my loyal readers recently asked me to share my "REIT Watchlist". At first, I thought that this may not be feasible since I follow so many different REITs, but then I considered that this may be a good idea for a new monthly series in which I very shortly outline all the REITs that I am currently targeting.

I am an active REIT investor and as such, I am always searching for new bargains that I could potentially include to my portfolio. My REIT portfolio is international, long-only, concentrated and "quality value" oriented. It currently includes 11 positions and still has some room for a few new additions.

Current portfolio:

REITs mentioned in table: Hersha (NYSE:HT); Washington (NYSE:WPG); Omega (NYSE:OHI); W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC); Medical (NYSE:MPW); Gramercy (NYSE:GPT); British Land (NYSEARCA:BLND); Big Yellow (OTC:BYLOF)

Most of the above REITs have been widely covered in my previous articles. I believe that each of them have great potential for future outperformance and this is why I hold them today. That said, I have my eye on many other REITs as well that I would be happy to own if their price perhaps dropped a little lower.

My full watchlist includes well over 50 different REITs with varying target prices at which I would seriously consider starting a new position. Today, I am presenting eight names that I am very closely following as I find their current market price very compelling relative to their underlying quality.

I may invest in any of the following REITs in the coming days or weeks depending on how their share prices perform:

As you can see from the above table, each of these REITs trade at relatively low valuations as measured by their FFO multiple and abnormally high dividend yields. This is well reflective of my contrarian approach to investing. I do not necessarily target the highest quality REITs; rather I seek to find the REITs that promise the highest potential return, sometimes at the expense of higher risk.

Below I provide a concise buy thesis for each REIT included in my watchlist:

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is an average quality REIT selling at a large discount to its REIT peer group due to its small size and potentially misleading 2016 financials. It owns a net lease portfolio centered around retail properties, has a conservative capital structure and is well managed. OLP has consistently grown its FFO by about 5% p.a for the last four years and managed to outperform the broad REIT index during the last 15 years. Such growth is comparable to peers including Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and justify a higher valuation. Moreover, the management owns 22% of the shares and is very well incentivized to keep performing. The REIT is today for sale at 11 times its FFO and a 7.5% dividend yield, or put differently almost two times cheaper than Realty Income.

Unit Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is a specialty REIT that specialize in communication infrastructure investments. This is still a very new niche of the REIT sector, and it is yet to gain the attention from the broad investment community. Yet, the asset class possesses many advantages including consistent cash flow, very low capex requirement and low management intensity. Unit's peers have experienced large appreciation in the recent years, but because Unit is a new REIT with a concentrated portfolio, the share price has stayed at opportunistic levels so far. The current FFO multiple is about 10 and dividend yield is 9%.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is a class B mall REIT that has strongly sold off due to the fears of e-commerce growth. Despite the sharp decline in its share price, the fundamentals of its properties have remained favorable with high occupancies, stable NOI as well as sales per square foot. Trading today at about 4 times FFO and a 11% dividend yield, I consider CBL grossly undervalued. (full thesis available here).

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is the smallest hotel REITs, and it suffers from its small size. Its trading volume does not allow large institutions to build positions, and the cost of running a small public firm has caused the REIT to trade at a steep discount to NAV and peers ever since going public. The properties are of high quality, the management is buying back shares, and the dividend yield is very well covered. SOHO currently sells for about 4.5 times FFO and up to a 50% discount to NAV. (full thesis available here)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has historically outperformed the broad equity markets with 10-13% total returns and lower volatility over the past 20 years. The largest internally managed REIT specializing in this sector is Farmland Partners. The firm says that its goal is to achieve ~10% unlevered returns with about half paid in dividends and little risk of principal loss. While this sounds very optimistic, it is below the historical average and FPI has great growth potential as it operates in a very fragmented industry. Since 2014, the REIT has grown its FFO per share from $0.12 per share to $0.58 in 2016. The market is relatively pessimistic today given the low commodity prices, but FPI is not a farmer, it is a landlord. Most of its cash flow comes from cash rents, and property values have not experienced any significant decline despite the currently low commodity prices.

Amanda Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is a small cap growth REIT with strong exposure to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. Having been an investor and developer in this region for the last 4 decades, AHH has a significant competitive advantage in sourcing new development deals, providing the REIT great potential for above average growth. It has closed many public-private partnerships in the past for property developments, and I expect these partnerships to continue into the future. The REIT currently trades at a slight discount to consensus NAV, about 13 times FFO and a 5.5% dividend yield; despite its quality profile.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is a very unique self-storage REIT that specialize in the lending side rather than pure ownership. They provide debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. JCAP often receives free equity in the investments where it provides services such as helping to find the right property and managing the revenue. It allows JCAP to earn very high returns on capital and grow at a faster rate. Trading at about 10 times its FFO, the firm appears opportunistic relative to its massive growth potential. The product is great, the management is great and the returns on capital are great… I do not expect JCAP to trade at the same multiple as other large self-storage REITs given that its business model is very different, but at the current price, the massive growth potential does not appear fully priced in.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) is a below average quality Apartment REIT trading at a very sizable discount relative to its peer group. It has historically used too much leverage and suffered from conflicts between the external management and shareholders. Today, the REIT has however changed for the better. It has aggressively deleveraged its balance sheet and internalized its management. This has already resulted in some share price appreciation but I expect more given that the valuation remains significantly below the average of the peer group at only 12 times FFO.

Final Thoughts

The best way to keep track of potential investment opportunities is to build watchlists. While almost all institutional investors utilize this method, it remains widely underutilized by individual investors. Yet, it is a very simple thing to do. Simply start a new spreadsheet and each time you come across an interesting opportunity, write down the name of the REIT along with its current market price and a target price at which you would be interested in buying shares of the REIT.

The above-mentioned REITs all trade today at very opportunistic levels in my opinion. I keep my eye on them, and may initiate positions as soon as I receive new liquidity. If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other undervalued REIT. I have experience working in Private Equity Real Estate and aim to identify the best risk/reward opportunities within my field of expertise. My articles are free here on Seeking Alpha, and following me will allow you to receive all my research at no cost.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.