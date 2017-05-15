AIG: Breakup Catalyst?

The insurance giant, AIG (NYSE:AIG), appears to be leaning toward a new CEO after Peter Hancock abruptly stepped aside last month. AIG's stock performance has been somewhat volatile of late given the earnings misses and surprise addition to needed reserves to cover potential insurance losses. But investors still have activist investor Carl Icahn involved with the company - and ideally keeping management accountable.

Speaking of management, this potential new AIG CEO could be a catalyst, possibly rekindling Icahn's idea of breaking up the company. Brian Duperreault is widely speculated to be the sixth AIG CEO in the last 12 years, and Carl Icahn has already came out voicing support for him. In truth, this is Icahn's handpicked choice for CEO. Icahn has been pushing Duperreault for AIG CEO to fellow board members for months.

What's interesting about Duperreault as AIG CEO is that he worked for AIG for 20 years, working alongside legendary AIG CEO Hank Greenberg. Duperreault left AIG in the mid-1990s to run three other insurance companies between then and now. This includes ACE (NYSE:ACE) and later Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), where he worked an impressive turnaround after coming out of retirement.

Ideally, Duperreault can step in rather flawlessly, having experience with AIG and major insurer turnarounds. As well, AIG already is working to hedge its potential losses in the property and casualty business, inking a deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A0 (NYSE:BRK.B) to cap potential losses on policies. There still needs to be a major push to fix/improve AIG's underwriting policies. As well, there are serious opportunity to boost AIG's margins more in-line with industry peers.

In the end, Carl Icahn owns just a 4% stake and John Paulson's hedge fund - which supported the AIG breakup plan and had a board seat - has sold his stake. The impression from Duperreault is that he won't be bullied, intimidated or even influenced by Icahn or any other activist. Duperreault resisted the calls to break up Marsh & McLennan and instead focused on cost cuts. For better or worse, AIG's turnaround lies in fixing its policy underwriting and margin improvement. But even if Duperreault isn't the breakup catalyst, the fact that he's 70 years old means he's likely limited on time and will hopefully make quick work of the needed AIG turnaround.