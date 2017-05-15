Why JPMorgan Is Wrong, The Fed Will Not Normalize Its Balance Sheet Any Time Soon

The only substantive reason to do so would be if the dollar was in freefall, which it is not.

Mason is probably correct. There is no reason for the Fed to shrink its balance sheet just for the sake of doing so.

Very few people understand the deep inner workings of the Federal Reserve and the various ways it creates and destroys money. But if there's anyone who does understand it, it's the top brass of the megabanks, those closest to the money funnel, the direct beneficiaries of any Federal Reserve easing action. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), the biggest US bank by deposits at over $2 trillion, is certainly one of these. The bank is out with a new presentation reported by Bloomberg that the Fed may begin the Herculean task of normalizing its balance sheet and shrinking the $2+ trillion in excess reserves by December.

JPMorgan's pitch though was for smaller banks to merge with larger banks sooner rather than later, because once the drain begins, smaller banks will have a harder time than bigger banks attracting new deposits during the drain. Let's take that with a grain of salt though, because the nation's biggest bank is a bit of an interested party when encouraging smaller banks to merge with bigger banks.

Seeking Alpha author John Mason has perhaps the more realistic, balanced view, namely that the Fed has no idea how it is going to unwind its balance sheet at all because it has never had one this big, ever. Mason quotes financial journalist speculators from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times who are also simply guessing that the Fed may start shrinking its balance sheet later this year. These speculations, though, are nothing more than a stab in the dark, because not even the Fed knows what will happen if and when it tries to seriously shrink its balance sheet.

Keep in mind, the problem isn't the size of the balance sheet itself. Whatever paper the Fed owns or not on its balance sheet has no bearing on any of our lives. The Fed could give away its balance sheet assets to a soup kitchen in the name of charity, theoretically, and there would be no direct effect from the transfer. (What the soup kitchen does with the money is another question.) Why is this? Because if the Fed gives away an asset, the money supply doesn't change. Only the ownership title of the asset changes. What matters about the balance sheet is what happens to the money stock if and when the Fed sells its assets in exchange for money.

If the Fed owns a bond and sells it, the money that it gets in exchange for the bond is then retired. Gone, willed out of existence, disappeared. As JPMorgan explains in its presentation cited by Bloomberg, it uses an example of paying off a mortgage. That money goes to the Fed, ultimately, the institution that bought the mortgage-backed security that said mortgage was bundled in.

Once the mortgage is paid off, the Fed can either reinvest the proceeds into more mortgage-backed securities, keeping the money supply constant, or it can refrain from reinvesting. What happens to the money then? It goes out of existence through the monetary black hole that is the Federal Reserve System.

While JPMorgan looks to be trying to coax smaller banks into merging, Mason seems to have the more disinterested view that the Fed may not even have plans of ever shrinking its balance sheet, that is, not until it is forced to do so by currency markets. Channeling former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, Mason says that Bernanke, " has even suggested over the past year that, in his view, in the current financial climate, it might not be necessary to reduce the size of the Fed's balance sheet at all."

Mason concludes, "the situation with respect to the Fed's balance sheet might be a part of a whole new world requiring a whole new paradigm for central bank decision-making," saying in essence that the Fed has no idea what it is doing or what would be the consequences of fiddling with its balance sheet.

It seems very unlikely that the Fed will start to unwind its balance sheet just for the sake of doing so, certainly not by December if inflation is still under control, the economy continues to move along at its current sluggish but forward pace, and the labor market continues to be tight. The Fed is of course a data-dependent institution that always waits to see what the data are before it does anything drastic, and unwinding a $4.5 trillion balance sheet would surely qualify as drastic.

How drastic? Well, the money supply right now is about $13.4 trillion. If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet to pre-2008 levels of around $800 billion, that would mean draining $3.7 trillion from the money supply.

The theory being that if this money comes from the $2.17 trillion currently in excess reserves, which is not part of the active money supply, the drain would therefore not affect the money supply. However, there are two problems with this. First of all, there is no reason that a drain would be taken exclusively from excess reserves.

If we go back to the example of a mortgage being paid off and the Fed not reinvesting the proceeds thereby shrinking its balance sheet, that mortgage is being paid off from an active bank account that is part of the money supply, and not excess reserves. That money that was previously part of the money supply then goes to the Fed who owns the mortgage-backed security, which retires the proceeds. The money supply now shrinks. The bank from which the mortgage was paid does have the option now of taking money out of excess reserves to replenish its deposits, but the bank can only do this in reality if the bank finds a borrower it can lend the money to. If it does not, then the money supply will shrink and excess reserves will not be drained.

The Fed probably knows this is a possibility, and the only reason to start unwinding the balance sheet now would be for cosmetic reasons, to show observers that the Central Bank is still in control and is not a hostage of its own monetary policy. But would saving face really be worth the risk? Probably not.

In any case there is no need for investors to speculate on the Fed's balance sheet, so don't rely on JPMorgan. The money stock data is available every week straight from the horse's mouth at the Fed's website. If the Fed does try to unwind its balance sheet, investors will know pretty quickly with plenty of time to respond.

If the Fed does try to drain liquidity by refraining from reinvesting its proceeds from mortgages paid off, then we are all in for some serious trouble. The conclusion? The Fed will do nothing, not until the dollar is in serious trouble and it needs to rescue it and sacrifice the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.