Housing Market Index Continues To Outpace The True Housing Data - Too Optimistic?

Will home starts rise to catch up with sentiment or are home builders simply too optimistic?

Overview:

The National Association of Home Builders publishes the 'Housing Market Index' each month which gauges the sentiment of a panel of homebuilders who sit on the board of the NAHB.

Respondent are asked to measure their feeling on the housing market as "good", "fair", or "poor".

If all panelist respond "good" then the index is 100. If all answer "poor" then the index is 0.

I always look at all data but this time series measures the "feelings" of a group of panelists. This always causes me to take this data with a grain of salt because it is impossible to know the panelists biases or anything else that influences their response. This is different than home sales data that actually measures the exact amount of homes sold and leaves no room for subjectivity or ambiguity.

Nevertheless, despite my bearish view on housing over the next 12-18 months as many of my frequent readers are aware, the home builders sentiment index continues to rise to new highs.

(All data and charts from National Association of Home Builders, NAHB)

Total US Housing Market Index:

The sentiment index continues to march to new highs despite the true hard housing data lagging behind.

The correlation between the home builders sentiment and new housing starts has been very strong since 1985. Over the past few years sentiment has soared well above actual home starts.

The obvious question here is whether the sentiment is too optimistic and the correlation will revert by sentiment falling, or if new home starts will roughly double to catch up to the prevailing sentiment. It is possible also for the two data sets to meet in the middle but I think everyone would agree that new home starts are not going to double in the near future as that would be the most rapid gain in history by a long shot.

The NAHB also breaks down the sentiment into regions which provides more specific insight. I will compare each region to the overall US.

Midwest:

There is no divergence in the sentiment of the Midwest region compared to the overall United States that is notable.

South:

Similarly, the South has similar sentiment to the overall US.

West:

The sentiment for home builders in the west is notably above the overall US. This intuitively makes sense as the west has seen the largest price appreciation this cycle. Also the west is more "boom/bust" and sentiment was higher than the average last cycle as well.

Northeast:

The northeast is a smaller market but what is interesting in the chart above is how tight the correlation was for the history of this index. Recently the divergence is getting larger and sentiment in the northeast is weaker than the overall market.

Traffic of New Buyers:

Traffic of new buyers on a year over year basis is still up, but it has been muted in recent months.

Traffic of new buyers peaked in 2012-2013 which is when home price growth peaked as well. Lately new buyer growth has been flat although still positive.

Takeaway:

This was a very strong report as far as sentiment is concerned. Homebuilders are very optimistic in most regions of the US despite flat traffic growth.

I think the overall sentiment has gone too far as evident by the first chart of the new home starts. Sentiment has gotten ahead of itself.

As I mentioned before, this only tells us what people 'feel'. Not terribly important in forecasting. I have many articles on this topic but the housing market is not nearly as strong as most believe and it is my opinion that sentiment will reverse and come down to meet the rest of the housing data which will begin to fall as well.

We know which way the crowd is moving...

