Cisco Earnings Preview: The Struggle To Replace Switching And Router Revenue Streams

A "hardware to software" transition for the routing and switching giant will be a tough hurdle.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), the data networking giant and large-cap growth titan from the late 1990's that is engaged in the same transition facing so many other tech companies from the 1990's, reports their fiscal Q3 '17 financial results Wednesday night, May 17th after the closing bell.

Street consensus is expecting $0.68 on $11.9 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 2% and -1% respectively.

And that is the story of Cisco Systems right there.

Let's take a quick look at the numbers:

Q3'17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 EPS est $2.50 $2.60 $2.60 $2.68 $2.80 2018 EPS est $2.38 $2.49 $2.49 $2.56 $2.55 2017 EPS est $2.33 $2.38 $2.37 $2.43 $2.43 2019 est EPS gro rt 5% 4% 4% 5% 10% 2018 est EPS gro rt 2% 5% 5% 5% 5% 2017 est EPS gro rt -1% 1% 0% 3% 5% 2019 P.E 13(x) 13(x) 12(x) 11(x) 10(x) 2018 P.E 14(x) 14(x) 12(x) 12(x) 11(x) 2017 P.E 14(x) 14(x) 13(x) 12(x) 11(x) 2019 est rev ($'s in bl's) $50.8 $50.8 $50.9 $51.2 $51.6 2018 est revenue $48.5 $49.5 $49.5 $51.5 $51.6 2017 est revenue $48.4 $48.4 $48.3 $50.4 $50.5 2019 est rev gro rt 5% 3% 3% 0% 0% 2018 est rev gro rt 0% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2017 est rev gro rt -2% -2% -2% 2% 3%

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates for Q3 '17 as of 5/14/17

Readers should note the trends in the fiscal '18 numbers: after Wednesday's report, there is just one quarter left in fiscal '17 so a lot of focus will be trying to value the stock off the '18 numbers and both EPS and revenue continue to deteriorate.

Here is another metric that caught my eye:

Operating income growth:

Trailing y/y op inc growth 4 qtrs -1% 8 qtrs -2% 12 qtrs 0% 16 qtrs -2% 20 qtrs -1%

Source: internal s/sheet, from Non-GAAP, operating P/L

Revenue growth is what it is, but EPS growth can be influenced by share buybacks. Companies like Cisco that are big free-cash-flow generators can show EPS growth without operating income for long periods of time.

Here is a similar table with other metrics:

trailing rev's op inc EPS 4 qtrs -2% -1% +4% 8 qtrs +1% -2% +6% 12 qtrs +1% 0% +6% 16 qtrs +1% -2% +5% 20 qtrs +2% -1% +7%

Source: internal s/sheet from NON-GAAP, operating results by quarter

The point of this is that - with all of Cisco's acquisitions the last five years, the 5-year, 20 quarter revenue and operating income growth is +2% and -2% respectively.

Not much to show for all the M&A and acquisitions.

That being said, and to defend Cisco, like so many other large-cap tech giants from the 1990's, the core router and switching business, which today is 45% of Cisco's revenue (as of fiscal Q2 '17), is down from over 70% in 2012 (Source: BMO research report sourcing a Dell'Oro report).

"The Future" for Cisco

In the "Bridge of Spies" the great movie about the life of Jim Donovan, the Harvard-educated lawyer who negotiated the release of Gary Powers and many others, there is a scene in the movie where Jim Donovan (played by Tom Hanks) who is also trying to get Frederick Pryor out of East Germany along with swapping Powers for Abel, the Russian spy, is negotiating with the East German Attorney General Harold Ott.

Ott turns to Donovan and says "We must look to the future !" and Donovan looks at him and says, "Whatever that means". (It was a funny scene in a serious move.)

For Cisco, the "future" means replacing the rapidly decaying switching and router revenue streams with meaningful revenue growth, one avenue which will be "Security" which is software and is 5% of revenue.

Security and the software business is a big deal for Cisco as it will be recurring subscription business.

BMO Capital markets published a report prior to this week's earnings, mentioning that 31% of Cisco's revenues are now "recurring" in nature. The hope is that eventually both router and switching can also be recurring in nature, but it does look like Cisco is trying to transition from hardware to high-margin software businesses like Security, which is a much tougher transition for the 1990's tech giant, unlike say a Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) which already has an existing base of users - and a substantial revenue stream - from the desktop and what Oracle calls "on-premise" users. (Long Microsoft and Oracle). (In the August '16 earnings preview for Cisco, it was mentioned that Cisco's revenues were now 40% of Cisco's total revenue and that was not accurate as the first line of this paragraph mentions.)

Cash and cash-flow: Unambiguous Positives

The fact is - despite the seemingly negative tenor of the article, I'm starting to warm up to Cisco a little, thanks to a number of factors, but cash and cash-flow are certainly two reasons.

As of fiscal Q2 '17 (last quarter) Cisco has nearly $72 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet and net of debt was $8.21 per share. The majority of that cash was held overseas so any meaningful fiscal reform this year will likely see Cisco's stock get a bump.

That one-time event being said, Cisco on fiscal Q2 '17 balance sheet and cash-flow metrics was trading at 7(x) and 13(x) 4-quarter trailing cash-flow and free-cash-flow.

The big issue with Cisco (in my opinion) has always been the incentive stock option (ISO) dilution and despite the very healthy free-cash-flow, a substantial chunk of that free-cash has to be used to absorb that share issuance. (The secondary issue around all of this - and maybe a much bigger issue - is that despite all the acquisitions and all the incentive stock options given to convince owners to sell, the 20-quarter or 5-year trailing revenue growth has averaged just 2%. That isn't much revenue for a lot of M&A activity and diluting shareholders.

(How the impact of ISO's is calculated (or how I calculate said impact) is to take the share issuance or sales from the financing section of the statement of cash-flow each quarter and then divide by the amount of dollars used in share repurchases (same financing section of cash-flow statement) and then calculate on a 4-quarter trailing basis, and divide that by 4-quarter trailing share repo's. In the August '16 earnings preview referenced above, there is a discussion of stock option analysis and its impact on cash-flow. )

Captain Obvious:

Whenever it is easy to make the bullish or bearish case for a stock, as an analyst, you should start thinking, "How does this story change ?" and I'm actually warming up on Cisco a little bit.

Cisco the stock is poised to make a weekly close above its November, 2007 high print of $34.24, particularly if we can see some growth in guidance on Wednesday's call.

A close above $35 this week would be a strong technical positive and I think start to bring longer-term investors back into the "old-tech" giant.

Seeking Alpha readers know by now that technicals usually turn before fundamentals, and the chart is starting to show some signs of life in terms of Cisco's stock.

So aside from the positive technical development, what else can we listen for on Wednesday's call ?

1.) More recurring revenue and higher margin software revenue, particularly in the Security segment. Given the developments this week with the cyberhack, I would think that Cisco's Security software segment might get some traction out of these headlines.

2.) Acquisitions that add to organic revenue and operating income growth. Cisco shows no signs of relenting on stock options, so let's see some acquisitions that actually add to revenue growth.

3.) Chuck Robbins and or John Chambers should discuss what their probability is that we see meaningful tax reform this year and what Cisco thinks any cash repatriation bill will look like.

Large-cap tech has done well year-to-date with the QQQ up nearly 17% but Cisco up 11.5%. These large-cap tech giants from the 1990's are a good place to allocate money if you are worried about some of the mo-mo, high valuation stocks in the Nasdaq.

Cisco currently sports a 3.5% dividend yield.

One client is still long Cisco from the late 1990's at a cost basis of $10 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, MSFT, ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.