IWM: Shows Strong Momentum And Capital Inflow

Author: Jeff Bishop

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is trading close to its 52 weeks high of $141.82 and is likely to maintain this momentum in the coming times. Following bullish sentiments in the broader market, the ETF is looking to create new highs. IWM is designed to follow the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, which consists of 2000 smallest issuers included in the Russell 3000 Index. In this way, this ETF is suitable for investors who are not involved in active trading but would like to get a boost from investing in small-cap companies which generally provide higher returns than their large cap counterparts. However, these companies also have more risk attached to them due to various reasons including shorter performance track records. These companies also tend to operate in highly competitive or newly emerging sectors, making them a risky bet.

While IWM has strong fundamentals behind it, some latest happenings in the market also point to good times ahead for the ETF in the near future. Recently issued jobs report showed that the unemployment level hit 10 year low at 4.4 percent. According to market experts, the economy is currently experiencing full employment level and the impact is likely to keep the markets in bullish mode. Apart from macro factors, IWM is also seeing some positive signals. The fund is reported to have scored $1.7 billion in inflow during the month of April. Higher inflow is definitely a bullish sign for the ETF as it indicates higher investor confidence. The inflow is also significant as it coincides with the ETF hitting new highs. Generally, the ETF trading close to its highs tend to see outflows as the investors look to book their profits. However, in the case of IWM, the investors are still pouring their money into the ETF, instead of taking it out, signaling stronger performance ahead.

IWM is also suitably placed to benefit from the recent changes in tax structure, which are expected to favor corporate sector and especially small scale businesses. In the coming months, small scale firms are likely to have more congenial regulatory environment, which is going to have impact on the fortunes of IWM.

Now, the issue is why one should go for iShares Russell 2000 Index ETF if one can simply invest in small cap company stocks. The foremost reason that puts this ETF ahead of individual stocks is the diversification it offers to investors. It would require a considerable outlay of capital to otherwise invest in 2000 small cap companies, which constitute Russell 2000 Index. However, with the help of this ETF, investors can enjoy the benefits of diversification with significantly lower capital investment. Russell 2000 Index currently carries companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL). The companies included in the index are spread across different sectors and thus may provide hedge to each other.

IWM is also suitable for passive investors who are not inclined to actively manage their portfolio. By investing in an index based ETF, investors may reap the benefits of movements in the market, without spending their time watching each and every company included in the index. Further, the ETF is unleveraged, that is, it tries to match the performance of the underlying index in a linear manner. This reduces the risk quotient of the ETF, making it suitable for risk averse investors. IWM is a passive ETF, as it mimics the performance of an index. In comparison to active trading, this ETF has the benefit of lower transaction costs, which translate into lower fees. This means that investors are entitled to higher share of the profits.

On the flipside, active investors confident about their due diligence expertise will perhaps be more comfortable investing in individual stocks they are familiar with. While risks will be high, rewards too will be high.

The ETF has shown good performance as it gained over 26 percent in the past 12 months. It offers a good entry point at the current price level for momentum investors. The ETF is close to its 52 weeks high and in view of the positive happenings in the market, is expected to stay on its upward trajectory. Investors may create a position at the current level and book partial profits as and when the ETF breaks out in the near future. This passive index is more suitable for long term investment so the investors are advised to retain a position with long term horizon of a year or more. The long term investment is also recommended as this ETF offers over 1.3 percent dividend yield. With regular dividends, this ETF can offer both capital appreciation and regular income for the investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.