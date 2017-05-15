Annaly: Simply Disgusting

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) remains one of my longest and oldest holdings. It has been up and down, but continues to pay out that bountiful dividend and allows for accumulation and the power of compound interest. As you know, the mREIT sector began to rebound after three years of pain back in 2016, but got hit hard earlier this year. It has been a tough hold in this name, but over the last two years, the stock has mostly traded sideways, and for an income name, this is a good thing. The stock has rebounded a bit but is still down heavily from its 52 week high. Regardless, when a name like this trades sideways, you come out on top, banking that dividend. In a changing rate environment, the short-term could continue to be turbulent, but the longer-term looks bright. Higher rates bode well for the mREITs. And of course, better performance could mean share appreciation. That said, over the past few quarters Annaly has been very close to not covering its dividend. So, one must ask if performance justifies a buy at present levels.

As we saw in the recently reported Q1 earnings, Annaly delivered a decent report that was a bit above analyst estimates in terms of interest income. But earnings per share was an issue and I did not see this coming, especially after seeing reports of competitors. It saw GAAP net income of $440 million or $0.41 per share. This is down heavily form the sequential quarter's $1.70 in earnings which was one of the strongest quarters in recent memories. However, we need to gauge dividend coverage and so the net GAAP income/loss doesn't tell us much in this regard. This is why I like to focus on is the core earnings. Annaly's core earnings, excluding any premium amortization adjustments, came in at $0.29 per share. This is of course now below coverage of the $0.30 dividend. As I have said before, for the dividends to be secure moving forward, we need this core income to rise. Failure to cover the dividend is simply disgusting.

With Annaly's core earnings remain close to the dividend, and the fact that recent quarters saw minimal (or failing) coverage, I will tell you I still have some concerns, despite the dividend being maintained the last two years. However, I still see the dividend as being maintained this year. This is subject to change however because if we see continued failure to cover a cut will be more likely than not. Now last quarter's performance helped allay concerns that I had, although we must still be cautious. Of course, Q2 performance will critical now. I suspect a bit of short-term pressure from rate hikes but longer-term these bode well for the company.

What we need to watch moving ahead are the key metrics. They were a bit all over the place. I don't use that term lightly. I was not pleased in some areas, but happy in others. In Q1, the yield on interest earning assets fell sharply to 2.74% from 3.81%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, was 1.59%, rising from 1.53%. This is the classic double whammy, which resulted in a net interest spread narrowing significantly from 2.28%, to 1.15% last quarter. The good news is that it's not nearly as disgusting as a year ago which saw a spread of 0.36%, so all is not lost. Remember anything under 1% is exceptionally weak.

Now I have said this before and well say it again. The constant prepayment rate is the most critical indicator to watch, as it impacts all others. And as you know, I have been concerned about prepayments, and these have crushed earnings in the last two quarters. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average. In the last two quarters we saw the constant prepayment spike up to 15.9% in Q3 from 12.7% in Q2 2016. But in Q4, the constant prepayment rate cooled slightly to 15.6%. Here in Q1 2017 however the CPR fell heavily to 11.5%. I would expect this to have benefited yields a bit more, but that did not come to pass. I think it will however also benefit next quarter. It is still high, but massively improved. Ideally, I would like to see 5-6% on this measure, but the entire sector is facing pressure here. In general, the lower the CPR the lower the spread will be.

One metric that has been hit hard this earnings season has been book value. We have seen 10% plus drops in some mREITs in just one quarter. In general, book values have been falling sector wide for years. However, a few companies have started to turn the tides. Let's review Annaly's recent history of book value. Book value was $13.10 to start 2015, but fell to $12.88 as of the end of Q1 2015, dropped to $12.32 in Q2 2015, fell another 3% to $11.99 in Q3 and dropped to $11.73 in Q4. In Q1 2016, it fell another to $11.61 and in Q2 it fell another 1% to $11.50. In Q3 book value expanded, and expanded quite nicely. It grew 3% to $11.86. In Q4, Annaly could not escape a hit to book value, which I expected. It rang in at $11.16, so it fell $0.70 or 5.9%. But here in Q1 2017, book value saw a small 9.7% bump to $11.23. We will take it. Based on a share price of $11.30, the stock is trading at book.

Here is the deal. Rising rates create short-term pressure but are a positive for the long-term. This was a weak quarter on most fronts, although there were notable positives. The discount-to-book is gone and although core earnings have been light the dividend has been maintained. I am happy simply holding and reinvesting the dividends, waiting for the eventual strong turn around. I am holding at this point, but anytime this dips below $10, Annaly should be attractive for income investors. For now, you definitely should not be buying.

