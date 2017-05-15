S&P And Nasdaq: What If You Buy At The Top?

The ongoing bull market is 8 years old and has thus become the second longest in history. Therefore, as the market hovers around its all-time highs, it is only natural that many investors are afraid to purchase stocks. More precisely, they fear that they may suffer devastating losses if they buy stocks at a level that later turns out to be the top of the bull market. In this article, I will examine the actual returns of S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) for those investors who initiated their positions at the peaks of 2000 and 2007.

First of all, while the ongoing bull market has been one of the most rewarding markets in history, it has also been one of the most hated ones. Many investors have been questioning its underlying fundamentals for years and have thus waited on the sidelines. However, waiting on the sidelines has proved a disastrous strategy, as those on the sidelines have forgone exceptional profits. To be sure, S&P has more than tripled during the last 8 years. On the other hand, it is interesting to examine how S&P has performed since its two major peaks, in 2000 and 2007.

As shown in the chart below, S&P posted a major top at 1536 in 2000, at the peak of the tech bubble. It then experienced a 3-year bear market until 2003 and then it experienced another bull market, until it peaked at 1575, in 2007. Obviously, investors who invested in S&P at one of these two peaks had extremely poor timing. Therefore, the vast majority of investors can reasonably expect to perform better than that. Nevertheless, it is interesting to examine the returns of S&P off its two peaks in order to determine how bad the worst-case scenario really is.

As it turns out, those who invested in S&P at the peak of the tech bubble in 2000 have earned a compounded annual return of 4.7% (including dividends). Those who invested in S&P at the peak of the housing bubble in 2007 have earned a compounded annual return of 6.4% (including dividends). Therefore, while these returns are significantly lower than the average long-term historical returns of S&P, which are about 10%, they are not anything close to disastrous.

It is also important to note that the peak in 2000 took place after an exceptional 18-year old secular bull market (1982-2000). Therefore, although those who invested at the peak of the tech bubble chose the worst point in two decades to initiate their position, they have earned a decent 4.7% annual return until today. Given the magnitude of the tech bubble, this annual return is remarkable. Moreover, this annual return has hardly punished the investors who followed the herd and invested at the worst point in two decades.

It is also interesting to examine the returns of Nasdaq off the above two peaks. As it turns out, Nasdaq has returned only 1.0% since its peak in 2000. I have excluded the dividends of Nasdaq because they were much more volatile than those of S&P. In any case, they were much lower than the dividends of S&P and, were they included, they would contribute less than 1% in the annual return of Nasdaq. On the other hand, Nasdaq has returned an average compounded annual return of 10% since its peak in 2007. Therefore, those who invested in Nasdaq at its last peak have enjoyed excellent returns even though they initiated their positions at the worst point of the last decade.

All the above results reveal that the returns of S&P and Nasdaq have not been disastrous, even for those who were extremely unlucky and invested at one of the two major peaks. The only investors who have been punished are those who invested in Nasdaq at the peak of the tech bubble. In other words, not only did those investors pick the worst moment in two decades to initiate a position, but they also picked the worst sector, i.e., the one that was in an unprecedented bubble. Nevertheless, even those investors have not incurred devastating losses. Instead they have earned about 1% per year.

Of course those who happen to invest at the top need to have great patience to recover from their initial losses. They should be able to maintain a long-term perspective while their portfolio bleeds for a considerable period. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done. Therefore, investors should work very hard on forming the right mindset in order to get prepared to tolerate their temporary losses and remain positioned for the eventual rebound. Those who cannot stomach temporary losses should never invest in the stock market in the first place.

To sum up, the fear of investing at the top is highly exaggerated. While the returns in that unfortunate case are lower than the long-term market returns, they are not anything close to disastrous. In fact, the investors who remain on the sidelines due to this fear do much worse, as they earn almost nothing instead of the above mentioned returns. Therefore, I advise investors to avoid remaining on the sidelines, as this is a disastrous long-term strategy. Even if they are so unlucky as to buy at the top, they are likely to earn decent returns in the long run. They should just make sure that they do not invest in a highly overvalued sector near its peak. As S&P has an excellent long-term record and offers broad diversification, investors will be well served to invest in the index for the long run without fearing a peak.

