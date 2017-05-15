Billionaire Own $167 Million Of Canadian Natural Resources - Should You?

As Big Oil companies stampede for the exits, CNRL has been aggressively buying up wonderful assets on the cheap.

It's one of my favorite ways to invest in the Alberta oil sands - and now billionaire Jean-Marie Eveillard agrees with me.

The company is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ). As anyone following the industry could tell you, the stock could be considered a bit of an odd bet. Low oil prices have crushed energy producers, triggering a mass exodus from the region. Eveillard, however, sees an opportunity. Over the past few quarters, he has quietly increased his stake in CNRL. Today, the hedge fund manager owns 5.1 million shares valued at $167.1 million. I think he's on the right track for a couple of reasons.

Time to Throw in the Towel on the Oil Sands?

First, the oil sands represent one of the cheapest, most hated assets around. Low energy prices have triggered a mass exodus out of Canada's energy patch. Big players have dumped their Albertan assets to chase sexier shale fields down south. Majors like Total SA (NYSE:TOT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) have all pulled up their stakes and left town.

You'd expect this kind of hot money mentality from retail investors; not sophisticated oil companies. Only a few years ago, these guys poured billions into the region because "it was working." The second things get tough, they high-tail it and leave. They're off chasing another hot oil field, trying to appease analysts for the next few quarters.

The Canadians, though, seem to have a little more patience. Without a global asset base to fall back on, they have a big incentive to make these projects work. And unlike their sprawling Big Oil counterparts, these guys can make this happen through their local relationships and years of specialization.

Their purchases could turn out to be bargains. International players have dumped their holdings at fire sale prices, desperate to fund their growing debt loads. Buyers can now purchase Grade-A assets at 20% to 50% discounts to the cost per flowing barrel required to build a new project.

CNRL Has Been Aggressively Buying Up Acreage

In a C$12.7 billion deal last March, the company bought several properties from Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B). The acquisition includes a couple of oil sand projects and a bitumen upgrader north of Fort McMurray. By the end of the year, the deal will push CNRL's output past one million barrels per day (bpd). The transaction locks in big losses for Big Oil. It cost an estimated C$20 billion to originally build these assets, according to a report from Peters & Co. In 2007, Marathon fronted C$6.6 billion for its stake in these project. They will only recoup C$2.5 billion in this deal.

CNRL, in contrast, looks like the real winner. Management will be able to add over 100,000 bpd of oil production at a 40% discount to the cost of building a new mine from scratch. For this reason, shares surged eight percent after the announcement. This could just be one of many smart purchases. International oil producers continue to jettison top quality assets, often at rock bottom prices. Last quarter, CNRL executives admitted they are "evaluating" more deals as opportunities arise, selectively adding to their portfolio when the numbers make sense. "We look at all properties that go through our core areas." CNRL President Steve Laut told analysts on a conference call last week. "We evaluate every one of them."

Finally, CNRL has emerged as a true cash cow. While oil sand mines are costly to build, they're not that costly to maintain. Your variable expenses can be as low as $20.00 per barrel. Not only do these projects crank out lots of cash even at today's oil prices, they don't require a lot of ongoing investment to maintain.

Most of this cash could get passed onto shareholders. Since 2001, CNRL has delivered 16 straight dividend hikes. Today the company pays a quarterly distribution of C$0.28 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 2.8%. That payout should grow over the next few years. Higher production, with a little help from ongoing cost cuts, should boost the bottom line. That will give management more wiggle room for dividend hikes, stock buybacks, and special distributions. All of those would be a major catalyst for the stock.

Of course, you couldn't call CNRL a slam dunk. Low energy prices will cap profits. As long as oil sands production outstrips pipeline capacity, Albertan crude could trade at a discount. Far-left politicians will keep a cloud over oil sand producers, with threats of higher taxes and costly regulation.

That said, investors have priced these stocks as if the sun will never shine on Alberta again. Canada's two big oil sand producers - CNRL and Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) - sport a combined forward free cash flow yield of nearly 9%. Meanwhile, hot shale producers like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) yield less than 2% right now.

It's not hard to imagine, however, a number of catalysts that could lift CNRL. President Donald Trump, for example, gave the green light on TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline. This will give oil sand producers better access to U.S. refineries on the Gulf of Mexico. Upcoming elections could shift the political landscape to more pro-business parties, especially in Alberta where right-wing groups now lead in the polls.

I'm not saying it's clear skies for the oil sands. But at these prices, you don't need a lot to go right to make money. Investors chasing hot shale plays, in contrast, have priced those stocks to perfection.

The Bottom Line on Canadian Natural Resources

Jean-Marie Eveillard isn't the only one bullish on CNRL. Last year, billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann bought 500,000 shares of the oil sands giant. Other hedge fund managers - including Steve Cohen, D.E. Shaw, and Ray Dalio - have quietly built positions.

What could have these Wall Street titans so bullish? They know these Canadian companies are scooping up great assets on the cheap. The best place to put money to work isn't necessarily the next hot shale play, but out of favor properties north of the border.

