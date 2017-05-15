Will We Withstand This?

The company's profits are growing and the valuation is not too high, shareholders also get a very good yield.

Despite the broad market being very close to all time highs, some consumer stocks are having a lot of trouble -- mall (and to some extent other retail) stocks are a prominent example. The steep price declines by Macy's (NYSE:M), Target (NYSE:TGT) and others over the last year are the result of consumers not spending as much in their stores as they used to -- comp sales declines being down by a couple of percentage points were enough to weaken the outlook so much that many stocks dropped by double digits.

This could loom in the restaurant industry as well, as spending of US households on food and beverage places isn't looking very good right now:

Consumer spending growth on restaurants is just slightly above 2%, whereas it has been more than twice as much on average over the last seven years. Now spending growth of 2% doesn't sound too bad, but this number includes the amount of money spent in newly opened restaurants -- when we look at comp sales only, the picture is somewhat different:

Blackbox intelligence reports that comp sales were down 1% in April, thus despite overall spending having increased slightly, sales per restaurant are declining. Lower sales per existing location mean that margins are under pressure as well, since the fixed costs of each restaurant are distributed over a smaller sales number -- this declining operating leverage will most likely hurt operating margins.

With 76% of markets seeing comp sales declines in the US, this seems to be a widespread phenomenon, and even in the best performing region (California) traffic is down, and comp sales are only generated by price hikes.

In the retail industry there are companies withstanding the overall comp sales decline trends, such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and there are restaurant companies withstanding this comp sales decline as well.

Since companies do not report monthly comp sales, we can look at the most recent quarterly results to see whether individual companies are looking good or bad -- since the overall industry comp sales decline has continued for a couple of months already, this should give us a good picture.

CMG data by YCharts

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) were able to grow their comp sales by more than two percent yoy each, with growth rates of 18%, 3.2% and 14.1%, respectively. Unsurprisingly the stocks of these companies performed well over the last six months, with all three companies forming new 52 week highs in May.

CAKE data by YCharts

The Cheesecake factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES), Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) were able to grow their comp sales in their most recent quarter, although not by more than 2% -- a comp sales increase that could be expected if traffic remained flat and food prices were increased by the rate of inflation.

The share prices of these four companies performed much worse than the ones from the group above, with Yum being an outlier and showing a good six months share price increase as well.

EAT data by YCharts

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) as well as Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) saw comp sales declines of more than 2 percentage points during the most recent quarter, with 2.3% and 2.5% declines, respectively. Not very surprising the six month performance of these two stocks vastly lags the broad market's gains.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is the focus stock of this article, and it is slightly different from the other stocks showed above. The company grew same restaurant sales by 1.7% in the US in the most recent quarter, which would put it into the low growth category, but unlike many other US based restaurant chains McDonald's restaurants are mainly positioned outside of the US, thus the US comp sales trajectory is not the main theme for this stock -- overall comp sales increased by a very strong 4.0% for McDonald's, driven by strong comp sales growth in its International locations. Despite this, even the 1.7% comp sales growth in the US was a positive surprise -- analysts had forecasted a 0.8% decline, and due to the fact that the introduction of all day breakfast has already lapped, there was no additional boost from that in McDonald's most recent quarter -- the fact that the company's comps grew steadily nevertheless was a sign of strength in the relatively weak restaurant industry.

Together with Domino's and Texas Roadhouse, McDonald's looks best positioned to whether the difficult position the US restaurant industry is in right now (Chipotle's big comp sales was likely a one time thing, due to the big comp sales drop in the previous year after the company's E. coli issues).

DPZ EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

All three of these are not only growing their comps, but also their profits (which is easier with comps increasing, due to fixed costs declining versus overall sales) at a strong pace, with double digit annual increases over the last two years.

MCD PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

McDonald's is not as cheap as it was half a year ago, but the company's shares nevertheless are not too expensive either (Domino's as well as Texas Roadhouse hold much higher valuations with PE ratios above 30). McDonald's trades at 25.7 times trailing earnings, which is almost exactly in line with the broad market's valuation. With a forward PE ratio of 21.3 McDonald's looks fairly priced relative to the earnings growth that is expected in the near future.

Lastly, McDonald's offers a very generous 9.4% shareholder yield (stock buybacks and dividends) to its owners. Thanks to the company's strong cash generation and low capex requirements (due to its franchising strategy that is currently executed) a lot of money is available to be returned to shareholders, which allows for a couple of things:

The dividend allows for income generation from this stock and supports share prices in downturns, whilst the stock buybacks increase each share's portion of the company's earnings and thus makes each share more valuable over time. At the same time the stock buybacks reduce the amount of shares that receive dividends, which means the total dividend amount can be distributed over a smaller share count, which increases per share dividends and allows for ample dividend growth rates.

Takeaway

The restaurant industry in the US is taking a hit, comp sales have declined for a couple of months now, which doesn't bode well for the profitability of the companies that are affected.

McDonald's has so far been able to resist this trend, its US comps have been a lot better than analysts had estimated. Due to its International diversification McDonald's is also not exposed to US downtrends as much as most other restaurant companies.

With strong earnings growth, high shareholder returns and an okay valuation, McDonald's still looks good right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.