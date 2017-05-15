Why I Can't Sell My GM Shares?

Global auto sales are not impressive and OEM investors still feel the burn from the recent Chapter 11.

GM looks cheap on a variety of metrics, and investors will need to remain patient.

Owning any stock is a consistently conscious decision to buy, or else one would simply sell. Investors in General Motors (NYSE:GM) are using a variety of metrics to say that GMs stock is "cheap".

Relative to the market, it's hard to disagree, GM does have the lowest P/E in the S&P 500. An impressive feat when you've made almost $20 billion dollars in 2015 & 2016 combined.

Furthermore, when the Nasdaq makes new highs almost everyday, it's hard for investors to get excited about an industry that looks a bit like housing in 2007.

I agree that GM is a cheap stock, but I think it may stay cheap forever. Forever? You may say that's impossible to know, but my thesis is based on secular trends affecting the auto industry.

I don't think it's too bold to compare General Motors to Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) or any large rental car company. One may argue that GM manufactures the vehicles, where Hertz simply buys them and rents them out. I would argue that GM is really just a glorified global car rental company with the longest rental terms the industry has ever seen.

If GM just builds cars and "rents" them out for many years at a time, why does it deserve a different multiple then other rental companies?

Let's take a look at GM compared to other rental companies:

Though there is no exact comparison, we can see that companies that earn the majority of their profits from renting out an asset do not get premium multiples from the marketplace.

Unless GM starts to develop technology to compete with Tesla in a manner that gives investors confidence, I think the stock will only get cheaper a.k.a keep underperforming the broader market.

In conjunction with my thesis that the auto industry is facing long-term secular headwinds that will keep multiples low for years, I also think GM has taken on excessive credit risk to earn the handy profits its registered over the past 5 years. Just like sub-prime mortgage lenders, it won't end well.

Let's take a look at a few data points to see why investors will have no problem with letting GM stay the cheapest stock in the S&P 500.

Firstly, delinquencies are reaching levels that bring back very bad memories for investors:

It is almost always bad for business when the customers that are using/renting your product are having affordability problems.

Secondly, when you build millions of new cars every year, it's important to make sure you don't have too much inventory. One of the best ways to fix that is by expanding the total addressable market.

In the following chart we see that auto dealers have resorted to riskier customers in order to meet sales numbers.

Anyone who tries to predict exactly when these bonds will default is lying, but if we recall the housing industry ten years ago, we get this bad feeling in our stomach.

The comparison is important because the fundamental underwriting is similar in both cases. If the customer can't make his/her monthly payment, the lender can take the house or car to mitigate losses. In theory this makes sense, but when asset prices stop going up this relationship breaks-down, fast.

We can see from the above chart that from 2011-2015 used car prices were consistently strong. We will notice that in 2016 the trend changed definitively. It is hard to know exactly why this is happening, but we can look at industry data points to support our thesis.

If we take a look at prime and sub-prime delinquencies and defaults we can see a trend change as well.

From 2012-2015 we can see that delinquencies and defaults were fairly consistent. Notice that 2015 looks to be the trough in this auto-cycle, as defaults and delinquencies have only gone up since.

Now it makes some sense why used car prices are starting to fall and have not gone back to 2013 levels as many GM bulls have expected. The logic is simple, customers start to default on their loans at higher rates, lenders repossess the vehicles and thus increase supply, and are pushing prices down. It can also be argued that the price drop is due to oversupply, but either way it portends to greater future losses for auto dealers and manufacturers.

If car prices are dropping because there is too much supply, then a capitalistic or Keynesian business owner would try to stimulate demand. One way to do that is by growing your customer base, and what better way than lowering lending standards?

It is difficult to know exactly when the sub-prime auto bubble will pop, but we do know some important facts right now.

1. The automobile market looks to have peaked on a cyclical basis.

2. Auto manufacturers and lenders are facing increased defaults and dropping asset prices.

3. Investors that are bullish GM don't seem to be concerned enough about secular changes facing the industry.

4. If you don't want to short a stock that claims Buffett, Einhorn, and Tepper as shareholders, then keep GM on your watchlist and not your portfolio.

I also can't sell my GM shares, because I don't have any.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.