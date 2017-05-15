ANZ Banking Group's 5.5% Dividend Yield

The new banking levy is, however, likely to have a negative impact on the bank's earnings.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) is expected to offer a fully franked 5.5% dividend yield in 2017. Additional scrutiny of Australian banks may, however, be necessary considering the recent bank levy introduced by the Australian treasury, which will see Australian banks taxed at 0.06% on their liabilities.

Readers should take note thereof that all figures referenced are in Australian dollars unless the contrary is indicated or reference is made to the U.S. ticker symbol. It must also be noted that all capital figures referenced are those calculated on the basis of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) standards.

Asset Quality and Capital

ANZ has a Common Equity Tier1 Capital Adequacy Ratio (CET1 CAR) of 10.1% which is the second highest CET1 CAR of the four major Australian banks. This represented a 32 basis point half-over-half increase in its CET1 CAR whilst its internationally comparable (non-APRA) at 15.2% increased by 132 basis points.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank's leverage ratio at 5.3% is also the second highest of the major Australian banks along with that of Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK). The bank's strong capital levels position it well to deal with any potential asset quality headwinds.

(Source: Company Fillings)

ANZ's reduction in Chinese lending is also noteworthy as many have expressed concerns over this portfolio. The bank's total exposure at default to China is now at $21 billion representing a $1 billion half-over-half decline from the second half of 2016, with most this exposure remaining to the People's Bank of China and China's 5 largest banks.

In its Australian mortgage portfolio, the bank's average Loan to Valuation Ratio (LVR) of newly originated mortgages has declined by one percentage point from 71% in the second half of 2016 to 70% in the first half of 2017. Its average dynamic LVR ratio at 51% has, however, remained unchanged whilst the percentage of owner occupied and investment loans that are one month or more ahead of payments declined by one percentage point to 39%. The bank's home loan portfolio's average LVR ratio in the ranges exceeding 75% has also been declining over the course of the past two years whilst the percentage of loans in the range 0-60% has increased.

An average LVR ratio of 51% is relatively low, considering that an LVR below 80% is considered conservative and provides some protection against losses in the event of significant defaults. This does not, however, mean that the risk of losses is substantially eliminated as various factors such as a severe economic downturn or substantially higher levels of unemployment may exacerbate losses.

The relatively high percentage of interest only loans at 37% of its Australian mortgage portfolio is not encouraging although it declined by 1 percentage point from the second half of 2016. The decline in so-called low document loans from 7% to 5% is more encouraging even though low document loans are not per se more likely to default as these are mostly loans to the self-employed.

Earnings and Dividend

ANZ is expected to yield around 5.5% in 2017, which is one of the lowest dividend yields of the four major Australian Banks but still reasonable for dividend investors. It is also worth noting that a fully-franked dividend will not be subject to dividend withholding tax for a US investor.

(Source: Reuters)

The bank cut its dividend in 2016, which reduces the risk of a substantial dividend cut in the current year despite the new banking levy. The new banking levy, which ANZ expects will apply to roughly 85% of its liabilities, is likely to cost the bank in the region of A$300 million a year if it were to be implemented in its current form or approximately 6% of the bank's expected earnings for 2017.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

ANZ's expected payout ratio for 2017, prior to factoring in the banking levy, at around 71% is the lowest of the four major Australian banks, which further reduces the risk of a dividend cut. If the banking levy is factored in based on the assumption that the entire cost will be carried by the bank and none by customers, which is unlikely, the payout ratio rises to a level just above 75%. A payout ratio in the region of 75% would not be excessive for an Australian bank for as seen in the chart below all of the other majors, i.e excluding ANZ, expected payout ratio exceeds 75% prior to factoring in the banking levy.

(Source: Reuters)

It may also be worth noting that Treasurer Morrison, responsible for the implementation of the new banking levy, has indicated that the rate of the tax will not be increased beyond 6 basis points. This commitment does, however, give rise to some skepticism when considering similar banking levies, such as that introduced in the UK, which has been increased several times since its introduction.

Other measures proposed by the Australian government such as an expansion op APRA's authority is also likely to have a negative impact on investor confidence in Australian banks. The new powers proposed will amongst others allow the regulator to veto appointments and dismiss executives without having to go through the courts. These powers have been described by David Murray, the former CEO of CBA (OTCPK:CMWAY), as taking the regulator too close to becoming the manager of the bank.

Valuation and Conclusion

The bank's 2017 expected P/E ratio of 12.8 is the lowest of the four major Australian banks but slightly above its 5-year average of around 12.5.

(Source: Reuters)

When considering its Price to Book Value relative to ROE in comparison to that of its peers, it becomes apparent that Australian banks' valuations do not differ substantially and are broadly in line with each other, although ANZ and CBA are slightly above the trendline.

(Source: Reuters)

It can thus be concluded that ANZ is trading close to fair value and that the risk of a dividend cut at it is lower than at many of its peers. The latest government actions do not, however, contribute to optimal conditions for investor confidence and increases the risk of investing in Australian banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I receive complimentary access to premium charts from simplywall.st which I use in my articles where relevant.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.