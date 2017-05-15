Tesla Model X Demand Should Increase In Q4

Demand for Tesla’s (TSLA) Model X SUV already has been growing both in the United States and elsewhere. Upcoming software updates that will add advanced driver assistance features to the Model X combined with free publicity from the launch of the Model 3 sedan in July should lead to increased Model X demand in Q4. The effects of these developments could show up in Q3 demand, but it might take until Q4. I expect that the higher level of demand will continue into 2018 and that demand will increase even further as more software updates are released. In the event that the software updates or the Model 3 launch are delayed, the increase in demand that I expect also will be delayed.

New advanced driver assistance features will likely increase Model X demand

With the roll out of Enhanced Autopilot well underway and almost complete, the Model X (along with the Model S) already has the most advanced driver assistance system of any car in the world. Tesla plans to roll out its Full Self-Driving Capability software gradually over about two years, starting around July or August of this year. We don’t yet know what to expect, but my guess is that by the end of Q3, Tesla will release at least one feature impressive enough to increase demand.

Tesla’s Hardware 2 platform is way ahead of anything else in a production vehicle. The Model X’s potential for advanced driver assistance features or even full self-driving is limited only by its software. Tesla has been roundly criticized by commentators for failing to meet its own aggressive, self-imposed timeline for the roll out of Enhanced Autopilot. However, if you step back and look at how quickly Tesla engineers replicated the functionality of its retired Mobileye system, the speed of software development is impressive.

It could be that Tesla's stated timeline of July or August also turns out to be too aggressive. However, seeing what Tesla engineers have accomplished over the last six months makes me optimistic about the next four and a half months. When Tesla began trying to replicate the features of the Mobileye system in October, it had zero customers driving Hardware 2 cars. Today there are approximately 50,000 customers driving Hardware 2 cars (assuming Tesla has delivered 2,000 cars per week since the end of Q1). This allows progress to happen much more quickly. Fleet learning is critical to Tesla's software development process, and the pace of fleet learning is a function of the quantity of data collected. More cars on the road every week and more miles driven means that the Tesla Vision neural network is learning more about driving environments and about how human drivers behave.

Software development carries irreducible uncertainty, especially in this context, and Tesla is known to overshoot its targets, so there is a fairly large margin of error on the precise timing of these software updates. It is possible that the start of the roll out of Full Self-Driving Capability will be delayed until Q4, in which case we might not see the demand for Model X increase until Q1 2018. My sense is that a delay of the roll out beyond Q1 2018 is unlikely, so the increase in demand that I anticipate should occur in Q2 2018 at the latest. A postponement of one or two quarters will not materially affect Tesla’s long-term financial position or competitive position, so it makes no actionable difference for a long-term investor.

The Tesla Model X unveiling. Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson.

Media coverage of the Model 3 launch will be free marketing for Tesla

mediaQuant estimates that, in the last 12 months, Tesla has received media coverage worth $389 million from a promotional perspective. The value of Tesla’s media coverage is far ahead of General Motors’ (GM), at $200 million, and Ford’s (F), at $181 million. With the initial launch of the Model 3 in July and volume production in September, Tesla can expect a surge of free publicity. As more people learn about Tesla’s products, demand for the Model X will likely increase.

A major part of why Model X demand isn’t already higher is a simple lack of awareness. Most people don’t know much about electric cars. Anecdotally, even among people who have heard of Tesla, some people are unsure whether its cars are all-electric or hybrids. The hosts of the Talking Tesla podcast report often hearing that people aren’t interested in a Model S or Model X because they prefer to “buy an American car.” (Tesla is, of course, an American company.) Very few people are aware of the basics of driving a Tesla, such as home charging versus Supercharging. Even professional analysts get confused.

Electric cars still suffer under their longstanding reputation as pathetic golf carts with impractically low range and slow charging. With greater public awareness of Tesla, more people will understand that this stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth for its cars. More car buyers will come to see the Model X as a fast, high-performance, practical, desirable car.

Media coverage is uniquely important for Tesla. It spends almost no money on marketing, choosing to rely on word of mouth plus its own social media and YouTube accounts rather than buying ads. By comparison, General Motors spent $5.1 billion on advertising in 2015 and Ford spent $4.3 billion.

Currently, there is no sign that Model 3 production will be delayed, but that is of course always possible. The publicity boost would be delayed as long as Model 3 production is delayed. Negative coverage surrounding the delay would probably have no impact on Model X demand.

The Tesla Model 3. Photo credit: Tesla.

Will Model S demand also increase?

Model S demand has waned in the U.S., but as Alex Cho points out, it has waned less than demand for large sedans as a whole. Perhaps this is just part of a permanent shift in demand from sedans to SUVs. If so, then Model S demand may only recover as a result of truly impressive features from the Full Self-Driving Capability roll out.

Two other explanations for the wane in Model S demand both blame the Model 3. On the most recent earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that confusion over the Model 3 is leading prospective Model S buyers to downgrade to the cheaper car. If the Model 3 had been called the Model E as originally planned, the confusion would have been avoided. Using a number has led people to believe that the Model 3 is a superior car, just as the PlayStation 3 is a superior game console to the PlayStation 2 (my analogy, not his). Musk believes that when people realize their mistake, they will buy the Model S instead.

An alternative explanation is that prospective Model S buyers already understand that the Model 3 is an inferior car and simply want an inferior car for a lower cost.

I don't know which of these three explanations is correct or whether any is correct. I find it hard to disentangle car buyers’ different preferences:

An electric car vs. a gasoline car

A Tesla vs. a non-Tesla

A sedan vs. an SUV

A compact sedan vs. a large sedan

A luxury car vs. a mass market car

In the absence of more data, I find it impossible to draw a conclusion. If Model 3 reservation holders become Model S buyers in Q3 or Q4, that would lend credence to Musk’s explanation. If Model S demand doesn't change, that would be consistent with both the explanation that there is permanent shift in demand toward SUVs and the explanation that prospective Model S buyers prefer low cost over luxury.

The Tesla Model S. Photo credit: peterolthof.

Conclusion

Crucially, increased demand won't translate into more deliveries if demand exceeds production capacity. This is its own fraught topic. Model X demand can potentially be measured using other metrics, such as the length of time between an order and a delivery.

Model S demand is a complex topic with several moving conceptual parts. I don’t believe there is yet sufficient evidence to allow us to decide between competing explanations for the recent decline in demand. As such, I have no confidence in making any prediction for Model S demand in Q4.

However, Model X demand does not suffer from the same complications. It is therefore easier to predict that demand will increase, although the exact timing of that increase depends on the timing of the Model 3 launch and the start of the Full Self-Driving Capability roll out.

My recommendation: Buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.