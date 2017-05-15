Maybe You Should Buy This Packaged Food Company Yielding Over 4.5% - Or Maybe Not

Perhaps the best thing that can be said about the B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) earnings release on May 4th is that the company reaffirmed its guidance of:

Net sales reaffirmed at a range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed at a range of $360.0 million to $375.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reaffirmed at a range of $2.13 to $2.27

And, as might be expected, the market has responded with a yawn. On May 3rd, the day before earnings, the shares closed at $40.35. Each day since then, the shares have closed within $0.40 of that price.

Disclosures

Before looking a bit deeper at the results and some recent events, I would like to point out that I have been long B&G for nearly a decade. I was first drawn to the company because of its familiar brands and its attractive yield on its hybrid security. And, while I would prefer an income stock that has never had a dividend cut and increases its dividends in a regular and predictable manner, B&G has been an exception.

It is not a stock that I think I can buy and hold forever, and it is a stock that I have regularly increased and decreased holdings over the years. Buying and selling has been based on a combination of dividend yield and whether I thought the shares had become over or undervalued. At times, even when I considered the shares overvalued, I would chase yield, opening positions by buying the shares and simultaneously selling in-the-money covered calls. Fortunately, timing did not have to be perfect.

For instance, prior to the year-end results being released in February, I purchased shares at $46.99-$47.00 and simultaneously sold the August $45 calls for $4.82-$4.84. The $1.86 dividend on a net cash outlay of ~$42.20 brought the yield up to 4.4%, a solid yield for food companies. When the earnings came out a few days later, and the share price dropped more than 10%, I again added to the position, buying shares and selling those $45 August covered calls at a net cost of less than $40, and generating a yield on the net cash cost of more than 4.6%.

I currently have a "full" position in B&G, won't be adding to the position and consider the stock a "Hold," meaning I think it will rise in line with the market. The yield on a $40.60 price remains attractive, and if I were to add, I would simultaneously sell the November $45 calls, which last traded at $1.30.

Mixed Results

The company's results were all over the place, with the CEO Bob Cantwell stating that a late Easter and a warm Winter hurt Q1 sales. Although the company posted revenue of $418 million, an increase of $65 million (or 18.4%) over last year's Q1, the increase was due to the acquisition of Victoria Fine Foods and certain spices and seasonings from ACH Holdings. Without those purchases that took place in Q4 of 2016, sales of the business were down $9 million.

There were some bright spots with sales of Pirate Brands up $1.8 million and Ortega up $0.5 million. There were also smaller gains in Mrs. Dash, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Polaner and New York Style. These were offset by a $4.7 million drop in Green Giant, Bear Creek Country Kitchens down $1.4 million, Las Palmas down $0.8 million and Mama Mary's down $0.7 million. Cantwell specifically cited Las Palmas as being impacted by the late Easter.

The one that surprised me a bit was seeing Cream of Wheat down $0.3 million. On the previous conference call, Cantwell stated:

We have launched new instant Cream of Wheat products in the first quarter of 2017.... We're also advertising on television for the first time in over 20 years.

On the recent call there was absolutely no mention Cream of Wheat, not even blaming the weather as Cantwell did for Bear Creek:

The unusually warm winter experienced in many places contributed to the net sales decline of Bear Creek Country Kitchens.

Investors should hope that it is simply a weather-related issue since Cantwell has previously stated:

Bear Creek is expected to launch a number of new items during the third quarter, including a new line of products and a new category.

Although it is probably too early to get overly excited, the spice business acquired from ACH has performed very well according to Cantwell:

...We were also pleased with the results of our two most recent acquisitions; spices & seasonings, and Victoria Fine Foods. ...

And, in response to a question about why the spice business performance wasn't showing up in the IRI numbers, Cantwell explained:

Trends are very, very positive. What happened before we bought the [spice] business, a big chunk of business that sold through a specific customer was moved to their brand and also a combo brand using both - depending on the product, using both names on the label and that changed the UPC number. This - the business is actually up in that customer, so it's all been positive. So all the trends on spices is positive. You're just seeing the old UPC and not seeing the new UPC in those results and that's kind of what's skewing the information and it's - but the products - same products are being sold at the same customer, that didn't change and actually the volume is up very nicely. ... ...The real surprise and benefit, not so much a surprise, but a lot of benefit has happened on the spices & seasonings business. What I mentioned earlier about a major customer shipping to joint labels with our brand and their brand and then eventually moving to their brand, they are supporting that line of spices in a big way, and we're way up at that customer, along with other large retailers, too.

And, in response to a further question on the ACH business "it seems like you outperformed your expectations on that? Is that a fair assessment?" Cantwell replied:

So the business that we said was around $220 million and $38 million in EBITDA, certainly we did over $63 million in the first quarter. We're going to be well over the $220 million in sales on that business. And the EBITDA - lower EBITDA margin than the rest of our business is around 17%, 18%, but that 17%, 18% on the incremental sales will flow to the bottom line for us. So we'll be in the low- to mid-40s on EBITDA on that business versus $38 million.

Much of the company's projection to make up the shortfall in Q1 depends on introduction of new products and the success of marketing plans. B&G, which already has a baked beans product, is planning on adding a baked beans product to the Green Giant line. The company also plans on adding more high-end Green Giant frozen products.

The projections also depend on a fluid transition of the Green Giant production. When the company closed on the purchase, there was a two-year period during which General Mills agreed to continue production on a contract basis. In connection with the two-year anniversary occurring later this year, the company is building up inventory levels of those products.

The Balance Sheet

B&G has a history of leveraging up its balance sheet with short-term debt to make accretive acquisitions of additional brands. It then will typically issue more equity to raise cash to bring the leverage back down and prepare for the next acquisition. In March of 2016, the company issued

... 4,600,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 600,000 shares issued pursuant to the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $33.55 per share.

The company had net proceeds from that offering of approximately $152 million. And, five months later it issued another

... 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $49.00 per share.

Hindsight is usually 20-20, but it is still unfortunate that the company raised so much less per share in the first of the two offerings. Regardless, the two offerings raised a combined $332 million as the company increased the number of shares outstanding from 58.0 million to 66.4 million. It used all of that cash, and more, spending a combined $438.8 million on the ACH and Victoria acquisitions. It is a process regularly repeated year after year.

It should also be noted that the company's debt remained unchanged from year-end 2015 at approximately $1.75 billion, although that does represent a significant increase from $1.0 billion at the end of 2014. That jump was for the financing of its acquisition of the Green Giant and Le Seueur brands from General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in late 2015. And, the company had continued borrowing, drawing an additional $45 million under its revolving credit facility during Q1.

On April 3rd, after the close of Q1, the company issued

... $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2025 at a price to the public of 100% of their face value.

It used the proceeds to repay the balance under its revolving credit facility ($221.0 million) and tranche A term loans due in 2019 ($233.64 million), and to pay related fees and expenses. That increased the debt by approximately $50 million. I expect that $50 million to be used towards capital expenditures or a future acquisition.

While this is only indirectly related to the balance sheet, I thought I should point out that the company treats of most acquisitions as asset purchases. As a result, it has been able to quickly amortize a large portion of the purchase price, a portion of the B&G dividend is classified as a return of capital. In 2016, 34.638% (or $0.557673 per share) of the $1.61 dividend was designated as return of capital. During Q1, return of capital was $0.121233, and for each of the remaining three quarters it was $0.145480.

Future Acquisitions

B&G has sufficient liquidity to pursue another acquisition, and when Cantwell was questioned about this during the conference call, he replied:

...we are certainly ready. We're always looking and when we find the asset that works for us that we can win the price and get - we're going to actively pursue it in a big way. So - and part of I think what we've proven in the last few years, whether people would say pipeline is good or pipeline is slow is we've done a number of acquisitions here and we expect that to continue. ...I truly believe it's very important to keep our leverage below 5 times, not that we couldn't afford more because interest is still very low. And we would go above 5 times to do the acquisition but most likely come back to the equity markets to raise capital to pay that debt down. And I don't think there's a size restriction for us. We can pretty much finance as big as you can think. But it has to work in our model. It has to - and at the end of the day, it's not about acquisition size. It's about whether it sells through our same sale system. It goes on our trucks. It's more line items on our invoice and we generate cash that's 50% plus of the EBITDA that we bought day one. So if that works, we can buy another Victoria or we can buy something that's twice the size of Green Giant. ...the challenge is as brands get bigger, competition gets greater, and prices have seemed over the years to go up, and that doesn't work in our model. So, our model is what drives us first, certainly the brand that we're buying is also driving that decision. It's got to be high margin, it's got to be a brand we want, and the math has to work in the cash flow. And if all that works and we can buy it at a multiple lower than we're trading at and it is nicely accretive to shareholders, size doesn't totally matter for us at this point.

When I first invested in B&G, former CEO Dave Wenner claimed that brands above $100 million in revenue drew too much competition. He stayed away from competing in that space and chose not to compete for Skippy peanut butter when that was sold in late 2012 or when Wish-Bone salad dressings was put up for sale the following year. Cantwell has obviously been more aggressive, as demonstrated by his purchase of Green Giant in 2015, with more than $500 million in sales, and the ACH brands that generated more than $200 million sales.

Summary

B&G is probably not the ideal investment for all income-oriented investors. Its erratic dividend history is a negative and its willingness to let leverage rise up to five times will scare off many of the more conservative investors. Then, there are the recent acquisitions, a sub-par Q1 and several new initiatives over the remainder of the year that it is counting on to boost sales. One needs to have faith in the management and its ability to deliver on its guidance. And, if all of that isn't enough, we have the company telling us that it is already looking for new acquisitions.

On the other side of the scale is the $1.86 dividend currently yielding 4.6%, a yield that can be boosted higher with the writing of call options. The yield is the reason that I currently hold it is as a "full" position (~5%) in my portfolio and am borderline between recommending it as a "Hold" or a very weak "Buy." If forced to choose, I would recommend a buy, providing one is willing to use the covered call strategy outlined in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently reinvest the dividends on a portion of my BGS and have sold August $45 covered calls against most of the position.