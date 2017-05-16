General Electric: So Far, So Bad

In the following article, we analyze the current state of affairs and come to a conclusion for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Coincidentally, I came to the same conclusion in an article posted on Wednesday the 10th. Yet, we differed on two major points.

What happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) can't seem to catch a break. After beating earnings estimates on the top and bottom lines, the stock is down 3.25%. Now, Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) has downgraded shares to "Sell" from "Hold" and reduced their price target to $24, citing a 17% downside from the current price on Friday. Coincidentally, I wrote an article a couple days prior stating the same thing essentially titled, "General Electric Stock Enters No Man's Land, 17% Downside Looms."

Nevertheless, there were two major points I differed with regarding Deutsche Bank's thesis. The first was the statement a dividend cut may be coming. The second was the stock will drop if Immelt is fired due to the incoming leader resetting expectations lower. In the following article, I will address these points and come to a conclusion.

General Electric will cut the dividend

Deutsche Bank's John Inch wrote in a note to clients Friday:

"GE's weak cash flow has become worse in recent quarters … The company appears to be operating relatively 'close to the line' in terms of sufficient cash generation to continue to fund such a robust dividend and share repurchase program."

Let me start by saying I feel this statement is completely off base. I do not see the company cutting the dividend what-so-ever, even if Immelt steps down. The company has cut the dividend only twice in its over 100-year history, during the Great Depression and Great Recession. Both of these cuts were appropriate and necessary in my eyes. I don't see any reason at all the company would need to cut the dividend due to weakening cash flow either. In fact, cash flows are actually back end loaded now which should provide an additional margin of safety to the dividend.

Cash flow miss much ado about nothing

In the past quarter, the company had projected $600 million in negative industrial cash flow, yet industrial cash flow came in at negative $1.6 billion for the quarter instead. The lack of cash flow was primarily due to accounts receivable collection issues in the Aviation and Power segments. CFO Jeffrey Bornstein stated:

"We didn't collect on a number of accounts in the quarter that we expected to. In Aviation, which historically has not had issues with past dues, we missed by about $200 million on 5 customer accounts, which will clear in the second quarter with no issue. In Power, we didn't collect on several delinquent accounts in top regions around the world, but we expect to collect these throughout the rest of the year, including in the second quarter."

So, the selloff based on a cash flow miss is basically much ado about nothing if you ask me. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines. All segments and fundamentals are improving, yet the stock sells off because the company didn't collect on a few accounts? I would be worried about it as well if the company didn't maintain guidance. General Electric reiterated guidance for the year of $12 billion to $14 billion of industrial CFOA. Immelt stated on the conference call:

"The goals for industrial operating profit and structural cost-out are in sight. Despite a slow start, we plan to hit $12 billion to $14 billion of industrial CFOA for the year."

What's more, the company maintained its goals to return $19 billion to $21 billion to investors through dividends and buybacks. So even if General Electric fails to meet or exceed the arguably very high bar Immelt has set for the company, I don't see General Electric cutting the dividend in the aftermath. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank did cause me to rethink me thesis that Immelt leaving would be a win-win for investors. Let me explain.

Immelt's exit may not be an immediate win-win

In past articles, I have stated Immelt stepping down would essentially be a win-win for investors. Deutsche Bank's note made me rethink that conclusion. In a previous article, I stated:

"Either Immelt meets the extremely high expectations which should cause the stock to soar. Or he misses by a wide margin and steps down which causes the stock to soar."

I am officially retracting this statement. The point Deutsche Bank makes is a valid one. If Immelt does miss his lofty goals, he will most likely step down. This may cause an immediate pop in the shares. Nonetheless, new management will surely reset expectations lower and "kitchen sink" the following quarter. What this means is the company announces all the bad financial news at one time to reset the baseline and start anew. It's a play on the phrase "everything but the kitchen sink."

If things do go this way, I see the point of maximum pessimism coming on the day the "kitchen sink" quarter results are announced. Nonetheless, that quarter may never come. General Electric may meet those goals if President Trump manages to get his pro-growth policies passed. Here is the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Both Deutsche Bank and I came up with the exact same downside price target of $24 if the stock breaks through support at the $27 mark, yet for differing reasons.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

I would sell the stock if I believed that the dividend was in danger of being cut. The fact of the matter is I do not believe there is even the slightest chance of this happening. So for me, the stock is a hold. General Electric is a long-term hold for me. If the stock does drop to $24, you can bet I will be doubling down at that time rather than selling out. The change in my thesis is I no longer think buying a bounce based on Immelt's departure is a good idea. I would hold off until the dust settles and we find out what new management is going to do. Most likely they will reset expectations and kitchen sink the next quarter. This should mark the low in the stock. What's more, I sell a 4% yield as the line in the sand for the stock. At $24, the yield will be 4%. That level should provide plenty of support for the stock price. This will be the time to back up the truck so to speak. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

