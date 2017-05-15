Russia and Saudi Agree on 9-Month Deal Extension

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that there was a joint agreement on extending the current 1.8 million b/d supply cut for the next 9-months. Oil prices initially rallied and demonstrated strength throughout the day to pop over $49.50/bbl before closing at $48.87/bbl.

We wrote in our last week's "Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Déjà Vu For The Short-Sellers" the following:

The sell-off towards the tail-end of the day demonstrates the markets' hesitance to believe what the Saudi and Russia is currently spinning. Fund managers and traders alike are finding OPEC's latest verbal oil pumping to be ineffective as they feel a sense of distrust as exports were lower than the production cuts. Industry experts are all aware of the refinery maintenance season, but due to the financialization of oil futures and investors that aren't familiar with the seasonal storage cycle - there's simply a lot of dumb money out there floating in the oil and energy markets today.

Although Saudi and Russia have already announced an agreement to extend the production cut deal by 9-months, the market is simply not buying it right now. We think the bearish price action leading up to the deal will fuel the willingness of the cartel to push for a 9-month extension versus a 6-month extension. Current estimates already put global storage back to the five-year average later this year, but if the deal is extended till March 2018, the effective timeframe of the deal is actually to May 2018 due to timing of shipments. This will be a very bullish set-up for energy investors and oil bulls over the next 12-months.

Our base case for May 25 remains a 6-month deal extension, but the potential of a 9-month deal extension has greatly increased. The market will be surprised when OPEC meets in 10 days.

