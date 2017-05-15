Energous: Carrot Slips Further And Further Away

More than one year ago, in my article titled "Energous: A Time-To-Carrot Analysis," I proposed a model to predict the arrival of Energous' (NASDAQ:WATT) revolutionary charging-at-a-distance technology. This model has held through successive tests, as seemingly each Energous earnings report and associated conference call validated it. I updated that model in my article titled "The Updated Energous Time-To-Carrot Model."

A further three quarters have gone by, and I believe a new update is called for. I'll start with a brief description of the model for those who might not have followed the previous work.

The Model, Summarized

The model as a whole can be described by the following, enhanced, technical schemata:

Where:

A - Represents the Investor.

O - Represents the objective (delivery of the full size WattUp transmitter) as it moves in time.

T - Represents the investor as it moves in time.

X = (O - T) - Represents the distance of the investor to the objective, in time (months).

The model predicts that due to the nature of the contraption, X will remain more or less constant until Y is reached, at which point the investor will meet a predictable outcome (if he's still holding WATT shares).

When originally conceived, the model had behaved like this:

When first updated, it looked like this:

The behavior has followed the model's predictions faithfully. It should be noticed that due to the linkage to the carrot having a measure of flexibility, the carrot wobbles back and forth a bit, but its overall distance X is expected to remain range-bound over time.

Today, we will see how the model behaves as three more quarters of out-of-sample data are added.

New Data

Q3 2016, reported on November 2016

Stephen Rizzone

At the appropriate time and through the appropriate process it is our intent to submit this system for certification by the SEC. While there are additional steps to be take all inactions are that Energous is making significant progress on the path to achieve certification of a commercially viable power at a distant system and we believe we will receive approval in time to meet our goals of WattUp enabled mid-sized transmitters shipping to the consumer in late third quarter to fourth quarter of 2017 and full size WattUp enabled transmitters in the first quarter of 2018.

On the previous quarter, full size WattUp transmitters were going to arrive in early 2018. Now they're set for Q1 2018.

I will consider Q1 2018 as being March 2018. So, counting the months, X=16.

Q4 2016, reported on March 2017

Uncharacteristically, the Q4 2016 earnings report and conference call did not address the timing for the full-sized WattUp transmitter. Thus, I am going to interpolate the timing between the Q3 2016 call and the Q1 2017 call. So, by interpolation, X=16.5.

Q1 2017, reported on May 2017

Stephen Rizzone

We are aggressively working towards our forecasts and schedules and have confidence that they are achievable, which will result in significant orders for chipsets in Q2, chipsets shipping to customers from mass production in Q3, the first WattUp enabled near field and mid-field consumer products reaching the markets the latter part of this year. Given the continued advancements of the WattUp technology and the expansion of our customer base, we also anticipate that our farfield transmitter is will be generally available to the consumer in the latter part of 2018.

As we can clearly see, though there was no update in the previous quarter, the carrot moved reliably from Q1 2018 during the Q3 2016 report, to "the later part of 2018" in the Q1 2017 report.

I will consider "latter part of 2018" as being at least Q4 2018, hence October 2018. So, counting the months, X=17.

The Updated Model

Adding the three mentioned data points to the 10 previous data points, this is how things now look:

The early conclusion is that the model continues to predict reality faithfully.

Importantly, the model continues to support the conclusion that Energous is not a credible company. This is, I should add, in addition to many other doubts (brought by me and others) surrounding Energous. Ultimately, I expect to be entirely right regarding Energous' nature.

Two Further Considerations

We've already seen how data continues to point toward Energous being a dubious company. Yet, two reasons make it a difficult short. One of them I've already covered in the past, but the other I didn't. What are those reason? Well:

First, as we'd already seen, being short Energous remains extremely expensive. The short fee has come down from above 50%/year in the past, but it remains in the high 30%s:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The second reason, however, is more surprising. It has to do with how Energous is a rather obvious situation, still some hedge funds will buy it. It would seem some managers see no problem in buying into this kind of situation even if its nature is dubious. This kind of development makes one wonder just how many aren't equally aware that they're buying into hideously priced tech stocks, yet do so nonetheless. If someone is willing to bet on a dubious company like this, certainly buying into simply overvalued situations would be easier still.

Anyway, no matter what difficulties are put forward, it also seems obvious that the endgame in Energous will be similar to the endgame in Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL).

Conclusion

Incoming data continues to support my opinion that Energous is not a credible company. Investors should be aware of the nature of this company. At some point in time, this company will result in near total losses for its investors.

As a side note, even the contact MINI WattUp transmitter and receiver-enabled products continue to see their schedule sliding. However, there is no doubt this transmitter and receiver is allowed to be sold so this isn't central to the thesis.