Hitachi's (HTHIY) CEO Toshiaki Higashihara on 2018 Mid-term Management Plan Progress and Prospects (Transcript)

Hitachi, Limited (ADR) (OTCPK:HTHIY)

2018 Mid-term Management Plan Progress and Prospects

May 12, 2017 02:30 AM ET

Executives

Toshiaki Higashihara - President and CEO

Unidentified Company Representative

The time has come to start the explanation meeting for the 2018 Mid-term Management Plan Progress and Prospects for Hitachi. I would like to introduce the speaker to you, Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO of Hitachi Limited. Mr. Higashihara, please.

Toshiaki Higashihara

Hello, everyone. It is my pleasure to talk about the progress and prospects for the 2018 Mid-term Management Plan. Thank you very much for your attendance. I would like to follow this, these contents listed here. But before that, I would like to talk about the direction for Hitachi in the 2018 Mid-term Management Plan. The world is moving towards digitalization, significant changes are taking place in society. The customer's needs and requests are changing from providing value rather than products and services per se. And that means that Hitachi must also undergo significant change. We have 107 years of manufacturing, but we have to be able to consider the challenges for, together with the customers. So what do we have to aim to is to become innovation partner for the IoT Era.

And for 2016 April, we have changed from the business unit to the new organization comprising of front business unit and products as well as services. And in the front business unit, we are working together with the customers to work out the solutions. Now regarding the performance of 2016, I understand the explanation has been provided already. So let me be brief for 2016. The original plan has been achieved. And this is the performance that we've been able to achieve. By establishing small business units, the distance with top management has been shortened, and expeditious decision-making is now possible. So the new organization has proven to be effective. For -- so 2016 was based on establishing a business foundation. And business restructuring has taken place regarding low profit business, and for the -- there is the impairment posted for the uranium enrichment business. And the four listed companies that have been subject to business transfer in terms of realigning our portfolio, and therefore, business restructuring has been ongoing. But now from 2017 onwards, we will be driving for growth. There will be a change of gears. That is the positioning of 2017.

Now let's review the businesses for fiscal year 2016. Railway business that we have acquired Sullair and the business integration is proceeding very smoothly and revenues is increasing by 10% year-on-year. In the financial area, FinTech and blockchain, new technologies are emerging. And against this backdrop, we are promoting the development of technologies as projects. System integration business is what we have in Japan, we need to put this on a stable growth trajectory for the industrial area.

The Sullair compressor company has been acquired. We have also acquired their customers as well the sales distribution channel has been acquired as well. The company has 4,000 companies in the United States. To these customers, we will provide digital solutions that is the reason why we have acquired Sullair. Regarding buildings, as already mentioned, a global standardized elevator has been developed, which will be and provided to Asia as well as the Middle East.

Company called Temple, a maintenance company has been acquired in the U.K., it is just one step. In the past, we have not been focused on maintaining other companies products, but this company will be providing services, maintenance service for other companies products as well and mainly in Europe. For power, 5.2 megawatt wind power generation system has been developed. This is very resilient against the typhoons as well as strong winds. We will expand this product not only in Japan, but also in Asia.

Next, I'd like to talk about Lumada. On the 10th of May in Silicon Valley, we made an announcement last year. People ask questions about Lumada, but we have been very active in the past one year, and we have better awareness for Lumada. Strategy has been promoting social infrastructure interest business, and based on the platform of Lumada. And as a result, we have been able to have top talent working with us there are 270 people on the front side in Silicon Valley. We have 203 use cases accumulated. We would like to provide this globally as a solution. So it's very important to generate revenue from these use cases. It should not just end as a feasibility project, we have to monetize this business. We would like to make this available on a global basis. Therefore, we have to change our mindset and focus on Lumada. For each business unit we have designated Chief Lumada Officers who will be responsible for the use of the IoT platform.

So against this backdrop, now I would like to look at revenues and profit from a different perspective. For 2018, the businesses that remain, excluding what is going to be subject to business transfer, which is in red here. You can see that there will be steadfast growth. On the right-hand side, the operating income and net income graph is provided for six years. In Fiscal 2013, there have been some regardless of excluding 2013, you can see that we are going to continue to increase the business in a steadfast manner, especially for net income, and net income profitability will be our priority.

For 2018, if we have organic growth then we should be able to reach JPY9.5 trillion to JPY9.6 trillion. In addition, we will consider M&A to the tune of JPY 1 trillion, details will be provided later. With this, we should be able to generate sales of JPY400 billion to JPY500 billion. It is important to strengthen the overseas business, and the overseas business should account for more than 55%, that will be the basis of our M&A strategy.

Next, I would like to talk about the background of the Social Innovation Business Centre that we are focused on today. The United Nations have adopted the SDGs, Sustainable Development Goals. There is a need to reduce poverty and energy and both are lacking and we have to provide solutions against these challenges. The size of the market in 2030 is expected to be USD12 trillion, it is a significant market. Society 5.0 is being discussed in Japan, using digital technologies, quality of life is to be enhanced. Society 5.0 is implemented through collaboration of the industry, academia and government. And digital market, CAGR is expected to be 15.6%.

From eight years ago, Hitachi has been promoting the Social Innovation Business. And in this current market environment there is a significant follow wind, tailwind for us. So what we are going to be focused on is Lumada, which is the platform in the age of IoT. And we will strengthen the front business, and in the four areas identified here, we will grow revenues. And that is how we would like to restructure our organization.

Next I would like to emphasize the characteristics of Hitachi. As already mentioned, we are aspiring to be the innovation partner for our customers. Which means that we have to share these challenges with the customers. And then working together with customers that we will generate the solutions using digital technologies and conduct simulations. And by so doing the system will be established and operation and maintenance services will be provided. So from proposals to delivery, on a seamless basis, Hitachi will aspire to become the innovation partners. It is not just our proposals, or providing the system, Hitachi will provide seamless business for our customers.

And Lumada is open platform, and we will be working with various partners and we will establish our open ecosystem for co-creation with our partners. Why is this possible? It is because Hitachi has operation technology and IT, information technology and products. We have this, for example, in railways, we can provide the railway cars as well as operations, ticketing is possible, digital signage can be provided by combining these offerings, valuable proposals can be provided to our customers. It is a strength of Hitachi and we would like to bring to them the strength on a global scale.

Let me give you some examples. First of all, Penske, as you know, very well, it is a distribution service in the United States, major company in the United States that we have decided to engage in a collaborative creation, automotive parts business as well as the industry and distribution technologies will be provided by Hitachi. That is the reason why we have been chosen by Penske. Through this co-innovation, collaborative creation, we would like to expand this business. So that valuable proposal can be provided to Penske.

And next is collaborative creation with Daicel. As you know very well, Daicel is providing part for airbags, quality is very important for this company. The virtual space will be created for the workers in terms of eyesight as well as movement. And it will be compared against standardized movement. So that different rate can be introduced. Hitachi has many plans. We will bring to them this know-how, and we have established a system in co-creation with Daicel. Operations and control technologies are being brought to bear.

Next is the example of railway, IEP is where 866, 886 railway accounts have been manufactured and operation cost will be reduced. Censors have been incorporated into the railcars, a big data will be subject to analysis, so that a preventive maintenance can be implemented. IEP has 11 beepers for in the maintenance. The optimization of the beepers to be used for the shortest time required for maintenance will be enabled as well.

Next is in the area of financial with many of the banks using our platform in Singapore, blockchain technologies are being worked on in terms of digitalization of promissory notes. Blockchain technology will be further enhanced and issues will be identified, and demonstration test will be conducted accordingly.

Next is an example in China. Hitachi is now working on in the medical area, MRI, or the ultrasonic, diagnosis system. We only responded to inquiries, but now we are asked to use IT for hospital management in China from product provision, we are transferring to service oriented stance, and therefore we are working with our customers to support the hospital management in China. This is our plan. So, businesses are now globalizing and shifting to service. So, we need to enhance the global front capability. So, as of April 1, global front team unit has been established and also trying to increase the human resources. Last year, 2,000 front members were hired last year. And in terms of the training and development of human resources, last year, around 3,000 Lumada or the solution problem solving methodology form a procedure and so we have trained around 3,000 staff and we are now trying to introduce a qualification system -- certification system so, that we can have a higher-level solution, problem-solving social innovator business.

Next is M&A. Strengthening of the front through M&A. I mentioned around, we will -- we are planning for JPY 1 trillion M&A. One direction is strengthening of the front. This is very important. Another is acquiring customers channel and enhancing the maintenance basis. So for that purpose, we will conduct M&A so that we can strengthen front.

Next please. So Ansaldo STS, a global railway business is conducted full turnkey business is now being expanded. So in this customer channel, Hitachi's digital solution will be provided together. In the post merger integration, in the PMI process, we are considering that direction, solway, we are acquiring the customer channel. Lumada and other digital solution must be extended further.

Next please. So in the four business fields, we have key points that we wanted to focus. So let me explain. One is the domestic power business. The power reform will proceed towards 2020, and we need various solutions. So we will support these solutions and the distributed power renewable energy will be another focus. And next industry in distribution and water. We will provide digital supply chain in urban, in considering the solution, AMS, automobile, and the home appliance team are working together in urban. Going forward, human-centric quality of life improvement will be the mission that urban has to consider. So this will be our focus. Last is finance, public and healthcare. As I said, earlier, blockchain in my number measures will be required. So these will be our focus.

Next please. So we will grow our business and also conduct M&A. Our JPY9.6 trillion balance sheet has to be considered seriously. If we only go after profit, then the asset efficiency will be deteriorated. So we have established this investment strategy division. We will prioritize the investment items and also redesign the balance sheet. Of course, project finance, we have Nuclear Power business. So we need to strengthen project finance as well.

Next is, regarding investment, we will focus on the four business segments and try to generate some synergy, but the digitization is more than that. It is moving in a very rapid pace, and so under the President, we are also establishing future investment division: robotics, urban mobility healthcare informatics, infrastructure maintenance and security.

In these areas, external organization and ventures will collaborate with us, so that we can buy time and accelerate and generate synergies. So we have established five projects, in one or two years we will generate business, which may go back to the four key businesses, I mentioned earlier. So we need to shorten the time and shorten the time for the business realization. And this is another area we think we need to invest in.

Next please. Next is the reinforcement of our management base, regarding speed up of management, we are having a business unit system. I think we have speeding up revenue and operating income. We will continue this business unit system. But in investment, if we think of this in the business unit basis, we tend to have narrower view. So we will use the four segments we have allocated the Vice Presidents to the four segments. So they will have a broad view and take leadership. And these Vice Presidents will make proposals from wider perspective. Next regarding the expansion of global business, the sales channel and partners, investment is required. We will also focus on empowering and establishing global frontline.

Next, increase in business profitability. The low profitability business is still existing. So in the early part of fiscal year 2017, we want to put an end to them and smart, Hitachi Smart Transformation Project, which I will elaborate later will be promoted. We need to focus more on the cost structure and improvement of investment efficiency in our way. In the Investment Strategy division, they will be focusing on this area. Invest in growth businesses. I mentioned ¥1 trillion. So this will be the strategic investments and investments toward future. We will divide effectively this ¥1 trillion into these key areas.

Next, Hitachi Smart Transformation Project. CCC has improved greatly. From the time of contract signing, we need to change to a contract thinking of cash. So the inventory or the receivables and payables will have to be taken into account to improve CCC. And the important point is we need to, we are improving by ¥100 billion or ¥50 billion to ¥60 billion in terms of absolute value. But what about gross margin? What about SG&A? We have to reform from these perspectives too. For entire Hitachi Group, gross margin in fiscal year 2016 will improve from 26% to 28% in fiscal 2018. SG&A through the increase of front, the 19.6% in 2016 will increase to 20% in 2018. So we have to think of the cost structure in promoting our Smart Transformation Project.

Next please. Next, progress of important items. First is Horizon project in the U.K., nuclear power project. The reactor certification is in the final phase now. By the end of fiscal year 2017, this will be certified, and the process is now moving steadily. By the final investment decision in 2019, what we need to do is to increase the attractiveness of this project so that the private sector will also invest. And so we are currently developing the prospectus to come up with an ideal project. We will negotiate on the purchase price of electricity with the government. So our focus is to increase the attractiveness for the private sector.

Next is the thermal power project in South Africa. The key focus is to complete this project. And we want to collaborate with our partner to complete the project and regarding the claim from the MHI, we will receive the detailed process data and scrutinize so that we can deal with this in sincerity.

Next, towards 2018. Now I talked about the four segments. This is slightly different from the disclosed segments so these are the four segments, I'm very sorry about that. Last year, Urban included defense but this year, defense is in security, physical and cyber security. So, it is now in Finance, Public Healthcare because it has to do with security. So, there are some moving parts. But I wanted to show the revenue ratio up front. Front revenue ratio target is 40%. Fiscal year 2015 was 36%, 2016 is 38%, and 2018 40%. This is our current target. Next please.

Now, global revenue status. Europe, railway will grow strongly. So towards 2018, the revenue will be centering on railway. In China, elevator/escalators and construction machinery, that as I said earlier, healthcare will not only be product, service will increase in healthcare. North America, automotive cars will be the main component, but we will expand to industrial products and urban mobility. These services will expand. In Asia, finance and industrial products. All-in-all, by fiscal year 2018, we want to achieve 55% overseas revenue ratio.

This is my summary. These are the numbers. Front business expansion 40%, global business over 55%. Strengthening cash-generating capability in fiscal year 2018, we target over 9% and improving asset profitability ROA, in fiscal year 2018, we aim for over 5%. Lastly, this is the overall summary, overall mid-term management plan. Our focus is JPY 400 billion net income attributable to Hitachi, Limited. stockholders. The future is open to suggestions is our catch copy.

The future is open, and we can change the future with ideas. So we will work with our customers and partners. Through collaborative creation, we will deliver new value to the society. That is what Hitachi would like to be. So I ask you for your support. Thank you very much for your attention. We would now like to open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

The first half will be allocated to the press and the remaining half will be allocated to investors and analysts. I would like to ask for your cooperation. So, the floor is now open for the press.

Unidentified Analyst

Question. Thank you very much for your explanation. Now in the beginning, you explained that 2016 will be the laying of the foundation. And this year, there will be a change of gears toward growth. In terms of the business reorganization as well as realignment, Sullair was acquired recently. What is the current phase, please elaborate? Is there going to be more business reorganization for loss making businesses, please elaborate?

Toshiaki Higashihara

In terms of unprofitable business, we would like to emphasize acquisitions rather going forward and there are areas that we have to strengthen in terms of the front as well as development of sales channels as well. 2017 will be the era in which such initiatives will be more significant.

Unidentified Analyst

What about M&A? You talked about the customer foundation as well as enhancement of the front line. What will be the focus of acquisition? Is it going to be similar to the railway or in terms of the layer, what is the emphasis of the acquisition?

Toshiaki Higashihara

The front, when I say front, when we make the acquisition, we want to drive innovation. What is important is the investment to generate the profit payback. And sometimes, this period could be lengthy, it could be four years. Then develop -- we can also acquire companies that has product as well as cash channels or customer channels. So we have to strike the right balance with cash, upfront investment emphasizing in terms of social infrastructure will not suffice. So cash count as well as acquiring new customer channels will have to be balanced.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of business units as well as regions, what will be your focus?

Toshiaki Higashihara

In terms of the urban area, we would like to strengthen. We will also be focused on industry and distribution as well. In terms of regions, Asia as well as the United States looks to be attractive regions. In terms of railway, we have established a foundation in Europe. Therefore, urban area will be focused on Asia as well as North America. In these regions, we would like to continue to expand our business.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. So let me go one-by-one. First, 2018 plan, so fiscal year '16 is laying the foundation and then year change in 2017, what is for 2018?

Toshiaki Higashihara

Social Innovation Business completion phase, completion or after gear change, we will increase the size and ensure that profit will be generated. So harvest phase, I think, will be 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

So down the road, post 2018, what is your image of post 2018?

Toshiaki Higashihara

As I said earlier, I mentioned Lumada. So Hitachi needs to move from solution, provide solution and business proposal and then operate maintenance and net maintenance. We hope to be able to do everything from beginning to end. So that the customers will think of us as an innovation partner. So in the next medium-term plan, we want us to be synonymous to innovation provider. And to reach that point, we need to make more effort. So using Lumada as the trigger, we hope to become an innovation partner. So we need to develop our structure and become more attractive and our Lumada application core as an image. It's like show window. So for example, security source, security solution, energy solution, the solutions in the U.S. will be available, the basic components will be available in Asia, and the others will be, because of the laws and cultural differences, the remainder will be built in the Asian, by the Asian technology, Asian technicians. So that globally, common language, Lumada use case will be used throughout the world and make profit. In 2021 mid-term plan, we want to achieve that.

Unidentified Analyst

Which management indices will be the key for 2021 medium-term plan?

Toshiaki Higashihara

We will think about that going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Share price. In terms of the size and the stability, you are the best. But unfortunately, share price is not coming up. What is your analysis for this?

Toshiaki Higashihara

Share price has various factors. The buyers of shares think of various risks for the future. So it is hard for us to say anything. But what we can do is, the foreign exchange factor or the uncertainties, uncertainty for the future, the share price does not go up when the buyers have uncertainties or concerns over these foreign exchange and other factors. So what we can do is to show that our business is growing. This can relieve the concerns of the buyers. Maybe we are not presenting that well yet. But this direction that I mentioned today is about providing value to the customers. So we need to send out disseminate information and that way, they will understand us more. Next question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

I have several questions. You said that there'll be more acquisitions. And what about the business transfer? Do you think that there will be more spin-offs as well? Or has it run its course. But in your mind, do you think major spin-offs could take place? Let me talk about this one-by-one.

Toshiaki Higashihara

Answer. We have four spin-offs already, but we are not going to accelerate the speed going forward. Regarding capital policies, we have identified the basic structure, although there are challenges. So, I think we have to acquire more to strengthen the Hitachi Group, that is more important going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

That is what you referred to as the gear change?

Toshiaki Higashihara

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

In the use case, U.S. company was mentioned, you said that there is going to be co-creation or collaborative creation. May I understand that you have concluded a contract?

Toshiaki Higashihara

We have agreed to work together, but if we refer to contract, we have to consider the scope as well as the amount. The feasibility may be appropriate, but the plan is to expand going forward. But we have been chosen as a partner by them. And more specific details will be introduced going forward. We -- I cannot give you further details because we are working with the partner, but we have agreed to enhance the values by working together and details will be worked out.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there going to be payment or the posting of profit will be in the future?

Toshiaki Higashihara

It will not be in the distant future.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked about South Africa. The CFO has also discussed this point. And at the MHI meeting, they said that details have been conveyed to you already. But do you believe there is still uncertainty?

Toshiaki Higashihara

We have to receive data from them. Processed data will be required and price estimation data is required otherwise, we cannot analyze the situation. So, we have requested for data to be provided. It isn't as if we do not have communication, that is not the case so we are requesting data and it will be subject to analysis and scrutiny before discussions can take place. We have to receive the data -- the basis of their assumptions, that is what we're requesting from the other party.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I have a question on MHPS. So, you are going to continue collaborating towards completion of this project. But regarding the South African project by when do you plan to complete the project? Do you have a prospect of the time line?

Toshiaki Higashihara

With MPHS, we have a regular update session to report the progress. There are maybe some flexibility in time line but about four years more. Four or two to three years rather. Two to three years more.

Unidentified Analyst

So by then, this dispute will be settled, do you think?

Toshiaki Higashihara

The final price and the deviance or the cost of variance of price, if we find that out, then yes, we think we can settle this. Thank you. The completion date, I would like you to ask MHPS, but according to Eskom, all 12 will be completed by 2022. Next, we would like to take questions from investors and analysts.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for your explanation. I have three questions. First, regarding the strengthening of the front. You said that the total is 5,000 but it seems that there is going to be hiring of 20,000 considering the 110,000 to 130,000. It seems that there is some delay. Please comment.

Toshiaki Higashihara

There is internal inflows and outflows because of capital policy. In terms of Social Innovation Business, the dedicated people for these areas have been identified out of the 110,000. That includes people in the peripheral area as well. Core HR of human resources have been redefined. Currently, the scale is around 36,000 or 35,000 to be increased to 42,000 and 2,000 people have already been hired. So additional 4,000 will be increased over two years going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding Hitachi stock sale, I'm sure you have heard that it was too low in terms of price, that is the prevailing view of the market. JPY215 billion was the valuation. It seems that there was a discount. Why did you sell so low? Perhaps you should have waited until stock price was higher. Please comment.

Toshiaki Higashihara

High or low will depend on the other party. What is more important is to consider the capital policy, while profit is being generated because the semiconductor area is subject to volatility. Timing is everything. That is very important in our decision-making and we felt that timing wise, it was best to sell at that time.

Unidentified Analyst

3D NAND is receiving much attention. And after announcement was made in the fall of last year, it seems that the environment is changing. Did you not take that into consideration?

Toshiaki Higashihara

Yes, we did.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding automotive, Delphi has made a spin-off. And they are now going to emphasize entertainment. And Samsung has made acquisition as well. There seems to be accelerated activity in this area. But in your case, it seems that you are slower. So how do you intend to accelerate? [indiscernible] is going to be the President of Clarion. Please comment.

Toshiaki Higashihara

When we have the IR Day in June, details will be provided. Now regarding the automotive part as well as connected cars should be separated in terms of discussion. AMS for the automotive products is within the product. So in the AMS, various strategies are being formulated. For motors, there is a collaboration with Honda toward electrification. We are accelerating our efforts. And the introduction of software is being considered as well. At the same time, there is the need to consider the overall concept of connected car, inclusive of autonomous driving and this cannot be dealt with within the confines of AMS. So within the concept of Urban, AMS has been included in order to drive our efforts toward the connected car inclusive of autonomous driving. That is the reason why Urban and AMS will be considering their strategy together.

Unidentified Analyst

But couple [indiscernible] has gone to Clarion is there a special meaning? That's my question.

Toshiaki Higashihara

That was a decision made within AMS, so I cannot comment.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question on M&A. Two questions. First, ¥1 trillion M&A. So I was able to confirm that today. So in two years, this year and next year, will you really use ¥1 trillion for M&A? Are there so many candidates to be able to use ¥1 trillion? Because the amount is so large. How much visibility do you have? Could you elaborate, please?

Toshiaki Higashihara

M&A always has the other party, so the timing is important. So we always look for and have the M&A capacity around ¥1 trillion, and always have the money ready to be able to use the money. This is important. But to actually do the M&A and post the revenue, there is always the other party. So there may be some difficulties to actually realize but towards fiscal year '18, ¥1 trillion level M&A candidates will be prepared and approached, and that is why we are talking about this number. I do not speak too much to the top-line. What's important is the bottom-line, the net income. So how to realize JPY 400 billion is something I would really like to stick to. Securing revenue through M&A is always a timing matter. So, revenue is not something I really stick to compared to the net income.

Unidentified Analyst

In the next two years, you may do M&A, but 8% operating income ratio, will you have companies that can lead your group to achieve the operating income ratio of 8%. Sullair does not seem like it will contribute to the operating profit much. So, if you invest JPY 1 trillion for M&A, it may not directly contribute to the JPY 800 billion operating income. So, I would like to confirm your views.

Toshiaki Higashihara

It depends on what you buy, 8% operating income rate is high for one case. Because if that's the case, then risk will be that much high too. The larger the size, the bigger the risk. The more we have to do due diligence because its risk is higher. The companies with 8% operating income rate does exist they do exist. So, we always keep our close eyes, especially in IT segment they are quite sizable, quite expensive.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you said you do not focus much on profit. You said you are focusing on acquiring the sales channel. So, business mix or in the changes in the profit. You want a vehicle that will help Hitachi to generate profit. So, I think that is your focus. If you do not invest JPY 1 trillion in M&A, you may not be able to realize the framework that you have -- you're trying to envision. Is there this reverse side risk?

Toshiaki Higashihara

So, JPY 9,500 billion and 8%, we think we can achieve this. But beyond that, if we have the sales channel like Sullair, the compressor, Hitachi compressor, and the inkjet printer, we will have more product sales channel for these products, and then Lumada and then Digital Solutions. So, the customers that we deliver our products to, the value will not just be in the factory by connecting this to supply chain and e-commerce, there are things beyond that. So, we think we can expand the business. The initial step, you're right, we buy the sales channel, increase the product to improve the profit. But beyond that, we will shift more to the solution type business. Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. I have two questions. Now, you will have integrated effort transcending various areas, focusing on 4 areas, [front of year] emphasized to enhance the speed of management. But if it's going to be investment regardless of areas, there is a concern about possibly delay occurring in terms of decision-making. Please comment.

Toshiaki Higashihara

I am involved in the decision-making for M&A. For multi-business unit, or the industry and distributions business unit, if they consider the acquisition on a business unit basis, the scale is too small and they will only be focused on their business unit only. But you have to look at the wider context. For example, urban, the railways, escalators, elevators should be considered from the point of view of maintenance or engineering company should be considered in this context as well. But if a consideration is made within the single business unit, that will not be the case. We want to overcome this. From the leaders of business unit, request will be provided. But that is not going to be evaluated in single business unit basis. There will be a Vice President assigned to multiple number of business units. We believe that working across and working amongst other business units can provide a better result. That is the reason why we have changed the structure. Now Chief Lumada Officer has been assigned, and from May of last year, Lumada has been launched and up till February, launch was not very significant. But now three months have passed since the CLO has been assigned.

Unidentified Analyst

What has been the challenges besetting Lumada ramp-up? How can this be accelerated going forward?

Toshiaki Higashihara

On the 10th of May, at the Silicon Valley, we launched Lumada and from that point onward, it isn't as if we were standing idle, that was not the case. Using Lumada, there were various applications. It started at the level of feasibility study. And there were many cases, which did not go beyond the feasibility study. So the Chief Lumada Officers will be focused on the monetization of Lumada. That is the reason why we have allocated these personnel. And Lumada will involve not only outside customers, but also it can be used internally as well. So we have Chief Lumada Officers for this purpose. And using Lumada, reform can take place internally as well. This can be used in plants and even in the sales and marketing it can be used as well. For example, this can be placed on sales and marketing personnel to identify conditions in which orders can be received. Orders are successful. In this area, Lumada can be used. So the internal use of Lumada can be driven by CLOs. I believe that Hitachi's mission to people is very important.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. First, page 32, strategy by region. In most regions, you see similarities, but in North America compared to the slide a year ago, one year ago, we saw energy and healthcare, but this time I see urban mobility. So I see a slight change in North America and the President's changed from a year ago. And the amount is from ¥1.14 trillion to ¥1.46 trillion. It seems like you are trying to take a big leap in two years. So your business strategy in North America with the change of the President has changed since a year ago? Any new initiative in the past two years?

Toshiaki Higashihara

We are promoting healthcare. But more than that, our bigger focus is from the speed of the business start-up, urban mobility, the industrial products are quicker in realizing the business. It's not that we have dropped energy or healthcare. But in today's presentation, we thought this should be included to make it more easy, easier to understand.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, you said you will stick to the bottom-line ¥ 400 billion. When you try to increase the bottom-line, there are subsidiaries that you're not owning wholly, wholly owned subsidiaries. So selling of the not wholly owned subsidiaries, and you are also finding candidates from outside. In your M&A strategy, how are you positioning your subsidiaries?

Unidentified Analyst

One is, depending on the business. One option is TOV. And another perspective is how to use cash. Is it better to use cash for TOV or is it better to use it for sales channel or development of front? So we have to ascertain what the right way is going forward. But as you correctly mentioned, the increase of bottom-line remains unchanged. So TOV of the listed companies is, of course, one of the options.

Toshiaki Higashihara

The time has come to bring this meeting to close. We would like to also make the following announcement. As mentioned here, we will be holding the Hitachi IR Day, which is an annual event. It will be taking place at this venue on the 8th of June, at 9:00 o'clock. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.