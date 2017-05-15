Back in February, I wrote an article titled "Seadrill Restructuring: Danger For The Industry?" In that article I evaluated restructuring plans proposed by the company itself and by its bondholders. I arrived to the conclusion that both plans left Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) highly leveraged and that there was nothing to worry about for the company's competitors. Many developments happened in both the company and the industry since then and I feel it's high time to update my stance on this topic.

There were several important news items since the above-mentioned article was published. Seadrill stated that shareholders should expect "minimal recovery," secured 10-year contracts for West Elara and West Linus and sold West Triton, West Resolute and West Mischief to Shelf Drilling.

Previously, Seadrill creditors tried to save their investments by proposing to push maturities into the future and mostly kick the can down the road. However, they finally realized that the downturn is so severe that such measures won't work. In my view, the inclusion of "minimal recovery" in Seadrill's press release was a major hint regarding the content of the new restructuring plan - creditors will become the new owners of the company.

This is a major shift from previous plans and a big negative for Seadrill competitors. The last thing they need now is a company of Seadrill size operating with significantly reduced debt, which will allow the company to bid more aggressively in terms of pricing.

Actually, this has already happened. If you look at the contracts for West Elara and West Linus you will see that Seadrill (and its subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), which I expect to be reabsorbed by the parent in restructuring) sacrificed short-term cash flows in order to get long-term work. The company's bid was structured as if its debt is already gone. I believe that we could expect similar contracts once restructuring is done, which is bad news for the company's competitors.

Another interesting development is the sale of 3 rigs, which signals that creditors want the company to raise some cash before restructuring. Such rig sales (like an upcoming Transocean (NYSE:RIG) sale of its jack-up segment to Borr Drilling) only increase competition and put pressure on already low dayrates. I guess that many readers have had the time to go through earnings calls transcripts of offshore drillers and have noticed the positive tone of many management teams. However, facts are less rosy: oil wobbles around $50 per barrel while competition is about to increase due to ongoing restructurings and new players like Borr Drilling entering the market.

Restructured Seadrill will be a tough competitor in both the floater and the jack-up segment, and it's a bit hard to tell which drillers could be immune to the negative impact from Seadrill operating with significantly reduced debt. In my view, the best bets here will be Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO). Rowan is strategically well-positioned due to its deal with Saudi Aramco, as Diamond Offshore manages to keep all its rigs busy while cold stacking others. Cold stacked rigs won't see work for years to come anyway, so they will not feel the impact from Seadrill restructuring. At the same time, companies like Transocean, Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) will definitely feel increased competition once Seadrill is done with its restructuring.

Speaking about Seadrill restructuring, one should not forget about ongoing restructurings in Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD). Both companies are set to exit their restructurings with little debt and modern floater fleets. There is a lot of talk about possible M&A activities in the industry, but so far players preferred to purchase single assets without bidding for whole companies. I expect that this trend will continue and I do not believe that restructured Ocean Rig and Pacific Drilling will be bought by competitors after they have decreased their debt loads. This means that almost debt-free companies will compete against their leveraged peers, putting more pressure on the floater segment of the offshore drilling market.

I believe that investors should reevaluate their stance when there's new data available. Based on recent developments in Seadrill and the market in general, I have to change my view on Seadrill restructuring and I now expect that it will put more pressure on both the floater and the jack-up segments of the market. We should not expect something dramatic as dayrates are already at rock-bottom levels, but Seadrill restructuring together with Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig restructurings will keep dayrates at current levels for some more time.

