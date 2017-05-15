Caterpillar In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I expect future DGRs to slip.

I consider CAT a strawberry stock within my Garden Portfolio. Much like strawberries, the yield begins modestly, between 2.5% and 4%, but experiences intermediate growth each subsequent season, due to DGRs at 7-15%. CAT's current yield is 3.06% with DGRs of 4.8% 1 year, 9.6% 3 year, 11.3% 5 year, and 10.8% 10 year. CAT is also classified as a Dividend Contender with 23 years of increasing dividend payments.

One method I use to analyze the DGRs is to compare them to each other to determine any significant changes. The most informative ratio for me is the 5/10 year DGR. CAT's current ratio is 1.046, meaning the DGR of the last 5 years is over 104% of the 10 year average. While certainly not sustainable, it is nice to see accelerating dividend growth. That is if it wasn't for the most recent history of CAT. The last raise was 10%, but it was in 2015. In fact, without a raise this year, CAT will lose its Contender status. I don't anticipate the year ending without some sort of raise, but if raises do become every other year occurrences, DGRs will be obviously be adversely affected.

By comparing the 5 year historic dividend yield to the current yield, I aim to use the dividend as a measure of valuation. CAT's previously mentioned yield of 3.06% is just a bit higher when compared to the 5 year average yield of 3.03%. By this metric, CAT is a touch undervalued. A rise in share price of just over 1% would bring the yield in line with this average. That small of a move could easily be achieved within a single trading session, so I will treat CAT as fairly valued by these data.

Rising payout ratios can warn investors of impending slowdowns in dividend growth. CAT's current EPS payout ratio is a nonsense number due to the negative TTM EPS for the company. In order to compare this to the 10 year payout ratio average, I'll treat the current payout as 100%, even though that isn't entirely accurate. The 10 year average is 42%. Due to the cyclical nature of CAT's earnings, the payout ratio has been equally erratic. I believe the payout ratio will be a secondary factor in terms of the dividend growth and shouldn't receive too much focus.

In order to estimate future dividend growth, I'll also take the debt to equity ratio into consideration. Companies can finance raises through debt if they choose, but it isn't necessarily a good decision, especially if debt levels are already high. CAT has a D/E ratio of 2.80 for a debt level that is 280% of its equity. In the case of CAT, it would seem best case scenario for the dividend would be to match earnings growth. However, with a 5 year estimated growth of 26.2%, I expect the future DGRs to be nearly a quarter of that. I used a DGR of 7.5% to arrive at a 5 year total payback of $19.28 or 19.1%. If you reinvested dividends, each 6 shares today would yield you a "bonus" share and change by May 2022.

CAT falls into my strawberry category with its nice yield and impressive DGRs. Based on the data in this article, I do not expect those DGRs to remain on pace. Going forward, medium to high single digit raises could be the limit. CAT may be fairly valued at this point, but the recent run-up has a lot of positive speculation priced in. However, CAT could still outperform as the global economy continues to recover and commodity prices stabilize. I'm comfortable holding my existing shares, but have no desire to add fresh capital to the position. Thanks for reading.

