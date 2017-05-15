Questioning The Structural Profitability Of Snap

Snap Q1 2017 Financial Analysis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reported Q1 2017 revenue last week of $150M, up 286% year over year. The growth is impressive, but it's important to remember Snap didn't start "meaningfully monetizing" its platform until 2015. As the company has ramped its ad load significantly over the past 12-18 months, the market was expecting this type of growth.

In fact, after taking a closer look, Snap's growth revenue growth rate appears to be decelerating at a rapid clip. In Q4 2016 Snap reported year-over-year revenue growth of 406%.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the report was Snap's profitability, or lack thereof. Gross profit in the quarter was -$14M (gross margin of -9%), an improvement from gross profit of -$37M in Q1 2016 (gross margin of -95%), but still in the red.

Although one may argue that Snap is growing quickly, and the business model is still very immature, this lack of gross profit is concerning for several reasons.

Not The Same Margin Structure As Facebook, Twitter Or Google (At Least Not Yet)

Unlike many of the companies that it's often compared to, Snap is not selling its ads at a profit.

To put things in context, in 2009 Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported revenue of $777M (well below the current ~$1B revenue consensus for Snap's 2017 revenue), and was able to post gross margins of 71%, and operating margins of 34%. In short, Facebook was very, very profitable when it was at a $1B revenue run-rate.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also was highly profitable when it was operating at a $1B revenue run-rate. In 2003, the company reported revenue of $961M, while posting gross margins of 87% and operating margins of 36%.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was far less profitable (and still is) than Facebook or Google, but still was miles ahead of Snap when it was the same size. In 2014 (when it posted $1.4B in revenue), Twitter reported gross margins of 68%, and operating margins of -38%.

This massive disparity in profitability for Snap relative to its social networking peers is worrisome.

Snap is valued at a very lofty price/sales multiple, and its business model is frequently compared to Facebook, Twitter and Google's despite being structurally less profitable.

If the market begins to perceive that Snap will never be able to earn the same operating margins on its revenue, its price/sales multiple will be forced to trade at a steep discount to other, more profitable companies in the space.

Gross Margin Deep Dive

In Q1 Snap's reported cost of revenue skewed higher due to the one-time nature of recognizing restricted stock options (RSUs) in connection with its IPO. If we adjust for this expense, we can attempt at normalizing Q1's gross margin.

According to the company's 10Q filing, $19.6M of its $164M in cost of revenue was due to stock based compensation. The bulk of this was related one-time RSUs in connection with the IPO, which we need to back out. If we assume that $15M of the $19.6M were one time in nature, we arrive at a normalized cost of revenue of $148.4M, almost exactly inline with revenue of $149.6M.

Per these calculations, my estimate for Snap's normalized gross margin during Q1 is ~0%, or breakeven.

Scaling Hosting Costs Worry Me

The biggest reason behind Snap's bloated cost structure is outsized data storage costs. Snapchat's users require massive amounts of data to be able to send, receive and augment Snaps. This is the driving force behind Snap's multi-billion dollar commitments to AWS and Google Cloud.

In the company's Q1 2017 slide presentation Snap breaks down its hosting cost per DAU (Daily Active User), and it doesn't look pretty.

Although the company is touting that "lower contract pricing" is offsetting "cost increases from more users and growing engagement" the opposite seems to be the case. Hosting costs per DAU rose 15% year-over-year (from $0.52 to $0.60) during Q1.

Snap goes into more detail about the nature of these expenses in the Risk Factors section of its recently filed 10Q, and I didn't find it too comforting.

As the company continues to drive higher engagement within its platform, and launches new features that increase bandwidth consumption, it seems logical that hosting costs per DAU may continue to climb year-over-year. This appears to be the structural inefficiency weighing down Snap's gross margin.

Valuation

At a current share price of ~$20, with a fully diluted share count of 1.432B, Snap's market capitalization is $28.6B.

The consensus for Snap's 2017 revenue remains at $1B. This puts the 2017 price/sales multiple at 28.6X. Even with Snap's projected 2017 growth rate of 147%, this feels really pricey.

If Snap cannot make dramatic improvements in its gross margin in the coming quarters, its price/sales multiple could contract dramatically. Facebook trades at a 2017 price/sales multiple of 11.4X, and the company is wildly profitable (operating margins of 45% in 2016).

How much longer will the market allow Snap to trade a premium to Facebook, despite its diverging gross margin structure?

Conclusion: High Risk, High Reward

I still believe there is a bull case for Snap that could allow for a valuation of $50B-plus, on the back of 300M DAUs contributing $20/revenue/user/year, in 2020.

However, an important part of this thesis is rapidly improving gross margins that allow for the company to achieve positive earnings and cash flow. If these margin improvements do not materialize, then neither will this bull case.

Going forward, investors should be carefully watching Snap's hosting cost per DAU and gross profit to determine the trajectory of the company's long-term margin structure.