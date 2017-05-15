Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

AIG gets a new CEO amid an activist fight. What's next: Turn around or spin off?

AIG Under New Management

(Wikipedia)

Running AIG (AIG) has never struck me as easy. It seemed especially hard in 2008-2009, when it was one of the symbols of the financial crisis and protesters were showing up at executives' homes. Sometimes it's seemed like rugby sponsorship was its best line of business.

At the time I'd expected more or less a quiet slimming down for AIG. And that has happened: It's gone from $1 trillion in total assets to about $500 billion at the end of 2016. But shrinking in half has not been enough for some of the company's biggest investors, and recent performance has prompted management change.

Thus today AIG has a new CEO, Brian Duperreault, head of Hamilton Insurance Co. and a former AIG alum. Things had been getting awkward for the man he replaces:

On March 9, AIG announced that CEO Peter Hancock was exiting just two-and-a-half years after he was tapped to lead an epic turnaround. (He reportedly quit during a board meeting in which the board was deciding whether he should stay.)

On Twitter, Carl Icahn expressed pleasure with the decision. When he and John Paulson took a stake in AIG in 2015, they were seeking a 3-way breakup of the company. I don't see why not. When you've got a half trillion in total assets, there's probably some room for streamlining, and that leaves aside being on regulators' too big to fail list.

Duperreault seems to be known as a turnaround artist, and Fortune's reporting suggests that a breakup is not imminent despite this latest development. Over the past five years, total assets have shrunk about 10%. The company swung from a 2015 profit to a 2016 loss. The 5 year balance sheets and income statements tell the story of a tough, uninspired slog. The board seems to agree.

Since 2008 I've never really expected any new CEO to provide the answers for AIG. But best of luck to Mr. Duperreault, anyway. I'd be willing to look at a 10-12B or two if he's feeling itchy.

WannaCry, Or, Wanna... Buy?

(Wikipedia)

Hackers are very good at branding. Virus names seem always to carry a kind of understated menace that's almost scarier for their whimsy. Kind of like in a horror movie, when the angelic kid picks up a knife.

A similarly scary ransomware worm called WannaCry infected 200,000 computers across the globe, causing disruptions in a variety of areas. It's created problems, made people afraid, and prompted a debate about intelligence agencies' handling of known security weaknesses in computer systems.

Do you believe that news events like these reveal new information about the present value of related companies? For example, The cutely tickered PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) was up around 3% to a 52 week high on a flattish day for the Nasdaq today. My best guess right now is that markets have some base rate expectation for demand for cyber security, and attacks provide grounds for Bayesian updating. Then on top of that some people read about hacking over the weekend and go and buy the hacker ETF.

Automotive Sector: Bad? Or... Good?

Here's a graph of total seasonally adjusted motor sales from FRED.

Last week, auto loan fraud entered the headlines following a report by a data analytics firm estimating that "1 percent of car loan applications include some type of material misrepresentation." Kelly Blue Book is bearish on 2017 auto sales. SA published a Marketplace Roundtable discussing the automotive sector, and it seems like investors are poking around the space looking for opportunities.

I've periodically thought Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) were cheap, but I've never done anything about it.

Another Not-Great Day For Uber

(Wikipedia)

When will incrementally good news come out for Uber (UBER)? Not today. Here are today's headlines.

FinTwit Corner

Enjoy a big earnings day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.