Saudis, Russia Raise Oil Stakes - Pressuring Others To Extend Deal

What is behind the announcement and why it was made ahead of next meeting.

The irrational response of the market to the announcement by Russia and Saudi Arabia that they back an extension beyond the original six-month period being talked about, isn't a surprise, even though talks of extending the output cuts beyond six months has been bantered about for about a week already.

With ten days to go before the next meeting between participants to decide whether to extend or not, this was an obvious strategy by the two largest oil producers to put pressure on the other countries to do the same, and to start thinking longer term in regard to the cuts, than before.

Part of the ploy as to the timing of the announcement is to support oil for the short term leading up to the meeting, as the market has wearied of the continuous chatter from OPEC concerning reasons why the deal wasn't having the expected effect. That has driven down the price of oil to levels below when the deal was announced.

Timing of the announcement

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia and Russia timed the announcement to back a longer extension in order to attempt to stop the price of oil from falling further. Secondarily, it is for the purpose of putting pressure on other participants in the cuts to get on board as the next meeting to discuss how to move forward, approaches.

Daily media coverage of the plunging price of oil underscored the declining influence of OPEC and Russia on the oil market, and that had to be, at least temporarily, dealt with. If not, the deal probably would have quickly unraveled as questions rose as to whether or not there was a reason to continue going forward.

On the other hand, releasing this to the media suggests there may be some growing resistance to continuing to be part of the deal by some countries. Some are already balking at continuing to go on, such as Kazakhstan, which had finally brought production online after years of billions of dollars in investment. Increasing production there is going to be another negative catalyst, no matter what is agreed to on the 25th.

Failure to secure a deal will crush oil prices

Saudi Arabia and Russia must feel confident they can secure a deal, or it's doubtful they would have went to the media with the story. By doing so, they have upped the stakes if a deal isn't able to be made; by which I mean the 9-month deal. It would be shocking if a 6-month extension wasn't agreed upon.

To me, this also points to insecurity by the two major producers in regard to the weak impact of the deal and the market share being lost because of it. This is mostly in relationship to Saudi Arabia. It's still strange to be to see Saudi Arabia give up what it has and get back absolutely nothing. This is why I think it may be being pressured by the EU and U.S. to

continue the cuts.

It also has to be considered that the EU in particular wants alternative energy sources to become more dominant, and as long as oil prices remain low, that industry will struggle to grow at a profit.

As far as this announcement goes, it was made to ensure everyone would get on board, even though it wasn't officially a representation of official policy or consensus.

More of the same won't work

I don't see this doing much to help the oil market. Doing more of the same concerning something that's not working doesn't make sense. It's understood that this will probably change over the next couple of months as the busy U.S. driving season approaches. But afterwards, and assuming it's going to generate expected demand, it will rapidly fall back to weaker demand.

Also of importance is if it is extended into the first quarter of 2018, it's not as significant as it appears, because demand drops significantly at that time, and the cut won't have much, if any, impact.

If Russia and Saudi Arabia were really serious about this, they should have announced deeper cuts. That would have been the one thing that could have supported the price of oil. Obviously they want some support, but very limited support. They don't want oil to jump above $60 per barrel and bring even more supply from U.S. shale producers to the market.

Already shale is increasing exports and competing more on the global market. They don't want that to soar to the point of losing a lot of market share, which would not only undermine the stated purpose of the cuts, but do more harm than benefit to those involved in the cuts.

Most important short-term metric

Exports are the obvious key metric to watch in the long term, which will determine the level of stockpiles. But in the short term, the key metric will be demand for gasoline in the U.S. If demand fails to reach projected levels, it's going to be a disaster for Russia and Saudi Arabia.

There is really only a two-month window in the U.S. for this to reach full effect. The reason for that is there are different lengths of school closures in various parts of the country.

In some regions the old 3-month vacation time remains in place, while in others, it has been reduced to about two months. That means after July, a lot of summer travel will be over, along with the peak driving season. If those two months don't reach or surpass demand expectations, oil will come under more pressure. August gasoline consumption won't be what it was in June and July.

There will need to be some big drawdowns in U.S. crude inventories in those two months to have a strong impact on the price of oil and to provide at least some credibility and justification for the output cuts to continue.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia and Russia have sent a message primarily to those currently involved in the production cuts to start thinking in terms of extending the deal longer than the original six-month extension talked about.

The fact they didn't mention deeper cuts means they aren't willing to give up any more than has already been given. To me, that means this is just more of the same, and even though there will be some drop in U.S. stockpiles, the rapid increase in U.S. shale oil production, along with that from Canada, Brazil, and Libya, is going to offset a lot of that. Add to that Kazakhstan already saying it won't be involved in the extension, means it plans on increasing production going forward, which will further offset the production cuts.

Another question will be whether or not compliance will remain as high as it has been alleged to be. With the weak drawdown in crude stockpiles, the viability of those assertions are questionable. Also a key factor in all of that was the record or near-record production levels reached by those participating the cuts, where they ramped up production before the deal was made in order to alleviate the effect of the cuts. That's another reason for inventory levels remaining high.

That is likely to drop over the next couple of months, which means if this deal is going to have any meaningful impact, it'll have to be in June and July. If that fails, this deal will quickly go south.

One positive is expectations have been lowered to the point where any outperformance could support oil prices at a decent level.

I think there will be an opportunity to make some quick money over the next couple of months, even if oil stockpiles don't drop as much as the market is looking for, or if gasoline demand disappoints. The sure opportunity will be in the early part of the season before data comes in to confirm summer demand. It's a difficult play because it could go either way once the data are known. For that reason tight stops in the early couple of weeks are a must to protect the downside.

If it appears people are doing a lot of summer driving, it should be a good couple of months for those willing to take the risk.

For the longer term, this isn't that important. I don't see oil finding support after the driving season, and that means oil is probably going to settle lower as demand starts to decline. Any surprise on the upside from U.S. shale, will put a ceiling on oil. After the summer it's probably going to remain in the range of $50 to $55 per barrel.

Assuming a slower-than-expected demand for gasoline, that range could drop to $45 to $50 barrel per of WTI oil in the latter part of 2017.

