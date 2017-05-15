Buffett Filled In Important Details Of His Evolving Thought Process In The Past Week

Buffett spoke of missed opportunities in companies like Alphabet and the possible threat of disruptors like driverless vehicles, but showed he is working on getting hip and up-to-date.

Current rates hamper the current quest for acquisitions (by raising valuations) and imply moving down the hierarchy for use of cash, perhaps even to paying a dividend.

Buffett estimated Berkshire's future rate of return at 10%, somewhat less if rates stayed near 2%, his preference being a slow rise to 3% or so.

Having said that investors would do well if the 10-year Treasury yield stayed near current levels for ten years, he added, importantly, that a 100 basis point rise was OK.

The recent Berkshire Annual Meeting was exceptional as Buffett discussed the future of Berkshire, his view on the importance of interest rates, and his thoughts on tech-centric businesses and disruptors.

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Meeting often reveals one or two new bits of information on Warren Buffett's thought processes and his view of the future. The recent Annual Meeting was exceptional, providing a very important outline for the future of Berkshire, filling in his view of interest rates and their implications for investors, and revealing his evolving thoughts on new tech-centric businesses and the impact of disruptors.

Buffett has never before been quite so forthcoming and willing to provide details. A close listener could learn quite a lot about how he views the current market and the factors which will determine the range of outcomes for the market over the next ten years. I gave myself a week to think it through, and the following five areas seemed the most important ones.

1. Buffett On Interest Rates And Whether Stocks Are Cheap

Here's what Buffett had to say to CNBC about valuation on February 27, immediately after release of his 2017 Shareholder Letter:

MEASURED AGAINST INTEREST RATES, STOCKS ACTUALLY ARE ON THE CHEAP SIDE COMPARED TO HISTORIC VALUATIONS. BUT THE RISK ALWAYS IS THAT INTEREST RATES GO UP A LOT AND THAT BRINGS STOCKS DOWN. BUT I WOULD SAY THIS, IF THE TEN YEAR STAYS AT 230 AND WOULD STAY THERE FOR 10 YEARS, YOU WOULD REGRET VERY MUCH NOT HAVING BOUGHT STOCKS NOW.

I used a version of this quote in an earlier article and an astute commenter asked a great question: how much higher could the Treasury 10-year rate have to go for stocks to cease being cheap? It was the exact question that had been on my mind, and I answered that my best guess was somewhere between 3% and 4%.

My 3-4% answer was based somewhat on familiarity with rate history, specifically the long slow move up from the historic low rate of just under 2% in 1941. The 10-year rate bounced around in the low 2% area until 1951 and didn't really disturb the markets (triggering a recession) until it approached 4% in 1957. You can look for yourself and ponder this chart. But what was Buffett's number?

He told us the answer last Monday (May 8) while being interviewed on CNBC by Becky Quick. Stocks would be okay - you would regret not buying at the present, in other words - if over the next ten years rates only went up around 100 basis points. At the moment he spoke the 10-year Treasury yield was a little above 2.3%, having traded recently as high as 2.6%. That implies Buffett thinks stocks are presently a good buy as long as rates do not rise to more than about 3.5% over ten years.

That is extremely important information when trying to understand how heavily invested one should be at the present moment. As Buffett also noted, the 10-year rate provides the denominator when calculating the discounted cash flow of an investment from the present until Judgment Day. It has a bigger impact than any other factor.

Considering the pace at which rates changed from 1941 until 1961, when they began to exceed 4% regularly, the most likely path would appear to be a slow glide path to pretty much that 3.5% over the next ten years. That's Buffett's point at which plugging the rate in as denominator starts to drag down expected return. Anything can happen - an exogenous event of some kind, maybe - but Buffett clearly thinks the present era resembles the 1950s, and so do I.

One sidebar comment: Buffett plugged the value of time diversification - putting money to work regularly rather than all at once, a process that produces the same effect as a rolling bond ladder.

2. At What Rate Will Berkshire Compound Book Value?

The answer came late in the meeting in response to a question by Whitney Tilson, a hedge fund manager who is probably the most astute analyst of Berkshire.

Buffett's answer: around 10%. This is a bit less than his frequently implied number of 12% in recent years, and much less than Berkshire's historical rate, as both Buffett and Munger have often warned that it must be as Berkshire has become very large.

However, given the same assumptions which drive Berkshire's estimated growth rate down, the expected return for the S&P 500 will also be less than in the past. Berkshire is still likely to beat the S&P by a couple of points.

But here's the interesting aside: if the 10-year rate remains close to 2%, Buffett thinks Berkshire won't quite hit that 10%. Hmmm. In fact, he indicates that it will actually do better with rates on a slow path to over 3%. That will mean that the economy is growing a little faster and acquisitions may be available at a cheaper multiple.

An added aside from that conversation: Berkshire, in Buffett's view, is unlikely to do spectacularly well but also unlikely to do spectacularly badly. For many investors with moderate risk tolerance, that outcome is spectacularly good given the other options - especially if, as Buffett said earlier in the meeting, nuclear war is the only thing that could really harm Berkshire, in which case all bets would be off anyway.

3. Rates, Acquisitions, Buybacks, Dividends

Buffett spoke of the difficulty of investing Berkshire's now $95 million cash hoard as if increasingly aware of the difficulties of deploying such a sum. The mere size of the sum is a big factor, but by implication low interest rates are also an impediment because they drive up valuations of acquisition targets.

Buffett describes himself as frustrated but patient, but says that finding himself with $150 billion of cash in a couple of years would be a problem and perhaps require a change in policy. This has two implications. The time period suggests that Buffett expects (hopes, anyway) that the market may have a correction within that period providing the opportunity to buy things at an acceptable price.

But what if he can't? For the first time ever Buffett used the d word - dividends - without being dismissive. There were many who thought this was big news. Me, not so much. Buffett has always had a hierarchy for uses of cash: internal investment, acquisitions, share buybacks, dividends. It all depends on the circumstances.

The mention of a possible dividend in his own lifetime simply follows the Buffett playbook. It affirms that he will do the rational thing at the appropriate time. My best guess is that he would give a lot of thought to raising his buyback hurdle from 120% of book before starting to pay a dividend. A dividend, as he said, is something which once established has to be continued.

The buyback approach seems simple and right for most Berkshire shareholders, but I expect that Buffett is pondering what the effect of a large share buyback might have on price discovery in the market.

4. Updating The "Scuttlebutt" Approach And Getting Hip

Buffett's now-regretted purchase of IBM (NYSE:IBM), his recent large purchase of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and his lamentation of missing both Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all strike me as his answer to a question that has been on my mind - for him (86) and Berkshire and for me (72) and my portfolio. Can an old guy get hip and up-to-date? How can an old guy get hip?

When asked why he didn't buy Amazon when he met Jeff Bezos and realized he was a go-getter, Buffett had a one word answer: "stupidity." It's something a little different, I think. It's a matter of the difficulty of learning to "get" the way the world is put together. He did this brilliantly in a post-mortem of Amazon, explaining how factors already in place and paid for by others - the internet, the transportation system, the modern payments system - were pulled together for a brilliant business with a brilliant leader, a strong moat, and modest capital requirement.

In the case of Alphabet he rebukes himself for not being able to recognize an example of Philip Fisher's (Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits) "scuttlebutt" system - understanding what you can learn from suppliers and clients. In this case he was the client - buying clicks at $10 per click for GEICO from a business that clearly had a strong moat. He missed it because he wasn't used to finding "scuttlebutt" of quite that sort.

When asked why he wouldn't buy Amazon now, he admitted that the valuation bothered him but added, if he were going to be shot for being wrong, he would bet long over short for ten years. With Alphabet, which is much less extravagantly priced, he sounded like he might be a buyer in a correction. It was interesting to pick up his drift on these two because it exactly echoed my own view.

As for Apple, easy. It's a consumer company, really. He had the Nebraska Furniture Mart as a basis of comparison and plenty of "scuttlebutt" from buyers of Apple products.

5. Disruptors

Buffett also showed that he thinks about the impact of potential disruptors on the businesses he already owns. A safe self-driving car would be a great boon to humanity, but bad for GEICO. A powerful self-driving truck would challenge the moat of Burlington Northern. It's interesting and reassuring that he is thinking about the likelihood and probable timing of these disruptions.

He also talked about utilities, which are under attack from wind and solar generation. He showed that he was hip to the situation and suggested that his own utility business had that one covered. He added that both wind and solar were fine, the the basis for choice between them being depended on the price being offered in a particular deal.

Conclusions

Those are my five major takeaways from the Annual Meeting and the CNBC interview the following Monday. They provided a lot of new and very valuable information on several subjects. They confirmed that I could be comfortable holding my present heavy overweight of Berkshire. It further reassured me to see that Buffett's view on the future of rates and their implication for stocks resembled mine. His view also nudged me more toward the view that under an assumption of fairly low rates for a fairly long time the current market valuation might not add so much risk or such a hurdle to future returns. On the other hand, as he suggested a future path for Berkshire in deployment of capital, I sensed that he believed, as I do, that a decent buying opportunity might come along within a couple of years.

And, oh, Buffett's example inspires me not to become too discouraged about my halting progress in the effort to drag myself into the modern world. Thoughts?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.