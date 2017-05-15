Hertz - It's Not Just About The Vehicle Residuals

My forecast shows per-vehicle operating profit not enough to achieve positive net earnings through Q4 2017, so no near-term catalysts for buyers.

While Q2 and Q3 are seasonally stronger revenue months, recent utilization and Revenue Per Day trends will keep operating earnings lower than historical comparables.

Weakness in revenues, both Revenue Per Day, and Utilization due to shift in consumer buying to "opaque markets".

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) is one of the largest global airport-based automobile rental company. From their website:

Hertz Global Holdings operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental brands in approximately 9,980 corporate and licensee locations throughout approximately 150 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand. Hertz Global Holdings is the largest worldwide airport general use car rental company with approximately 1,635 airport locations in the U.S. and more than 1,320 airport locations internationally."

Hertz has recently been in the news due to a dramatic drop in their stock price. In the last six months, it has dropped from over $28 per share to $10.51 as of May 12 following a negative earnings report for 2017 Q1.

My analysis of the detailed components of their operating profit shows that the main drivers of the drop in profit margin include a troubling shift in consumer buying to "opaque" platforms, as well as the well-reported increase in vehicle depreciation. As both revenue and cost-side pressures weigh on their margins, Hertz will not be able to report positive earnings this year, even as the high-demand Q2 and Q3 months are coming up.

Analysis of Q1 operating margins

Unfortunately for Hertz, there was negative news on both revenues and costs. First, on the revenue side, the US business experienced a year-on-year drop in both the utilization rates (from 78% to 75%) and on the average Revenue Per Day (NASDAQ:RPD), from $42.36 to $41.19.

Source: HTZ 2017 Q1 10-Q

In the 10-Q, the loss of revenue was explained as follows:

Total RPD in our U.S. RAC segment declined 3% driven predominantly by lower rental rates and a change in customer mix from higher yielding corporate contracted and retail rentals to lower yielding domestic tour and opaque rentals."

By contrast, in the investor presentation, the reasons for the revenue decline were stated as:

RPD declined 3% YoY, impacted by Easter holiday shift and customer mix"

While they mention the customer mix issue briefly in the presentation, the mentioning of Easter implies that the revenue shortfall is temporary, whereas the 10-Q's more descriptive statement about "opaque rentals" (which include Priceline, Expedia, other travel booking and aggregation services) points to a fundamental change in consumer buying behavior that will not be easy to reverse.

On the cost side of their rental business, the main increase was on the depreciation charge, where Q1 saw an average monthly depreciation of $348 per month for their US business, compared to $303 Q1 last year. In the 10-Q, they simply explain this decrease as due to:

Net depreciation per unit per month increased to $348 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $303 in the first quarter of 2016. The increase year over year is primarily the result of declining residual values on non-program vehicles."

In the investor explanation, it was explained as:

1Q:17 used car prices did not experience historical seasonal lift, prices continue to be under pressure in YoY terms."

This statement implies that the problem with residuals was due to seasonality factors. However, the cause was the mix of their vehicle fleet.

Source: Hertz website

In Q1 all sedan-type cars saw a reduction in auction prices in what the industry terms "rental risk units". From Autonews, there was a 1.6% reduction in auction prices of compacts and 2.1% reduction in midsize cars in February, which was the part of Hertz's fleet leading to the revenue weakness. By contrast, pickups, SUV's, and Vans saw auction price increases among retail risk units.

Table: February 2017 Monthly wholesale auction price changes, rental risk units

Source: Autonews, March 7, 2017

Why do rental risk unit wholesale pricing matter for Hertz? The reason is that the percentage of their vehicle fleets where the manufacturers provide a residual value guarantee ("Program Vehicles") has been falling since 2014, with only 20% of US vehicle acquisitions being Program Vehicles in 2016, down from 49% in 2014. Hertz's exposure to wholesale auction prices will actually increase over the next year as more "risk vehicles" make their way to resale.

Source: Hertz 2016 10-K.

While much has been made about the falling residual prices, this is likely a temporary issue, as the composition of rental car fleets changes relatively rapidly.

Forecast of Operating Margins through Q4 2017

A key question is how quickly can Hertz turn this situation around? To produce a forecast, I downloaded Hertz's financial statements, 10-Q's and 10-K's since Q1 2015 and input the metrics for what I call "Core Rental Operating Profit". My definition of Core Rental Operating Profit is Vehicle Revenues less Vehicle Operating Costs, Vehicle Interest Costs, and Depreciation, and I express these amounts on a per-vehicle basis for ease of understanding trends.

Some investors use EBITDA as the income metric, but because of the speed with which vehicle depreciation is converted into cash in the resale market, I believe that vehicle depreciation should be included in their core operating income pro-forma.

I then produce a forecast assuming that they experience 2% year over year (YOY) utilization decline in Q2, 1% YOY utilization decline in Q3 and with utilization stabilizing by Q4. I assume that Revenue Per Day is $0.30 weaker in Q2 and $0.20 weaker in Q3 YOY. And finally, assume that depreciation stays elevated through Q2 and Q3, and returning back to a flat YOY trend in Q4. The results of the historical numbers and forecasts are presented below in both tabular and graphical formats.

Sources: Hertz financial statements (2015 Q1 until 2017 Q1) and author's calculations (2017 Q2 to 2017 Q4)

As you can see from the graphs, interest charges make up a very small part of the costs. Vehicle operating costs, including repairs, insurance, parking, airport fees, towing is the biggest cost component, and this has been a good news story for Hertz where they have kept the lid on vehicle operating costs. Their Q1 average of $600 per vehicle-month was the lowest ever in the last few years.

My forecast results in relatively low operating profits per vehicle- month of $16, $41, and $38 in Q2, Q3, and Q4. On average, Hertz requires about $150 per vehicle-month Core Operating Rental Profit in order to show positive net earnings, to cover SG&A, non-vehicle interest, and other revenue and cost items.

Historically, Q2 and Q3 are the big money making months for Hertz due to higher summer demand for rentals leading to higher utilization and average rental rates. However, even assuming the typical seasonal increase in both Revenue Per Day and Utilization, and a lower YOY deficit compared to Q1, this will still not be enough for Hertz to show positive net earnings this year.

Summary

Over the last six months, Hertz is down by 2/3 to $10.51 per share. Sometimes the market has a sale on a stock, and such a dramatic price decline can attract bargain hunters. Whether it is a bargain will depend on whether there is a likely catalyst for an improvement in fundamentals.

While the recent increase in depreciation has received much press attention, the more serious and lasting threat is weakness in both Utilization and Revenue per Day due to the change in consumer behavior to more bookings using lower priced aggregator and opaque markets. As the best revenue seasons are Q2 and Q3, it seems unlikely for these trends to reverse quickly enough to dramatically increase my profit forecast.

For now, I am staying on the sidelines and will continue to monitor their revenue metrics for signs of a turn-around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.