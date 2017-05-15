Capital Product Partners' Diversity Is Its Strength

In this highly politicized age the word 'diversity' is a trigger warning. Thankfully, in financial circles, definitions are still 'anti-fragile.' And, it is that term coined by Nicolas Nassim Taleb that I hold in my head when I look at a stock. Despite recent turmoil, Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is a stocks that fits Taleb's term.

Most of my work at Seeking Alpha is focused on high concepts within the markets - the maneuvers of central banks, heads of governments, etc. - and how those feed into core strategic assets like Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and the euro (NYSEARCA:EUO).

But, in my time with Newsmax Media I did that and create a portfolio strategy. With the launch of my new Premium Service Stocks, Shocks & Rocks, I will be fine-tuning that former strategy while retaining the criteria used to pick those stocks.

One of those criteria is a flexible business model. In the case of Capital Product Partners its diversity across shipping markets is what drew my eye originally. The second was what people focus tend to on, its superlative yield.

The commodity business is capital intensive. It doesn't matter if we're looking upstream, midstream or downstream. All require tons of operating capital that require deft management of the balance sheet to produce bottom line returns for investors.

CPLP is a diversified shipping master limited partnership that operates a fleet that covering Product Tankers, Suezmax Crude Oil Tankers and Dry Weight Tonnage haulers.

Over the three years I've followed this stock we've seen each area of its business rise and fall based on changes in those sub-markets. Incredible Suezmax day rates in 2015 and 2016 helped offset the slowdown in the Product Tanker market, for example.

Now in 2017, Suezmax rates are in freefall while the Product Tanker market is firming. Day-rates in the spot market are showing elasticity with a small demand for ships. This point was made clearly by CEO Jerry Kalogiratos during the latest earnings call.

What I found, I think quite positive is that, in March, we noticed the spike in spot rates which was mainly driven by the gasoline arbitrage opening up in the Atlantic market into the U.S. East Coast, increased West African imports as well as certain delays in Latin America ports, and of course U.S. refineries coming back to the market after maintenance. But what is I think is very positive is that this incremental demand as it came in, drove spot rate upwards quite quickly, and that demonstrated fleet utilization is high enough and despite the recent fleet growth, I think that definitely bodes well for the medium to long run and especially as the new supply of ships will weigh in towards the end of the year.{emphasis mine}

And that bodes well for the rest of 2017. With rates improving and the market for product tankers showing signs of tightness, CPLP can sign ships, currently trading in the spot market, to charters for 2018 where their charter book is thin at 50% of the fleet.

Prudent Management is Key

I've been consistently impressed with management's ability to navigate the difficult waters the shipping industry has dealt with.

If there is a complaint, they have erred on the side of caution responding to the collapse of Hyundai Merchant Marine. The settlement for CPLP was far better than the market handicapped and the CPLP's performance has been solid given a difficult shipping market.

The latter half of 2017 will be pivotal to improve the balance sheet by refinancing debt maturing in 2018. Once cost-of-capital questions are cleared up -- the focus of the analyst portion of the earnings call -- it will pave the way for a rise in the dividend.

Currently the firm's coverage ratio is 1.5 after subtracting out General Partner payments and the capital reserve it is building. Any ratio above 1.2 for MLP's I consider excellent. In CPLP's case, management is being careful with its reserves to drive the best deal during the refinancing negotiations.

That's fine with me. This is a stock I consider a long-term accumulator. I'm happy to pocket a 9+% yield on a stock trading at depressed valuation for as long as I can.

The Technical Picture

CPLP's dividend is so generous that, in the past, it attracted a lot of momentum players who bid the stock up prior to the ex-dividend date and then dump it after pocketing the cash. This was really pronounced in 2016.

That pattern has disappeared in 2017, with CPLP's price holding serve ex-dividend. Looking at the weekly chart it's obvious the stocks is coiling for a breakout later in the year from its current level. But, it is the monthly chart that reveals why the stock is a buy at current prices.

Twice in the past year the stock has staged a big rally, last July and January of this year. The difference between these reveals the improving technical picture. In July, CPLP could not close above the April 2016 high at $3.96. This formed strong resistance that killed the rally. It sent the stock on a four month sell off that ended in November.

The July low held in November and the stock reversed in December and January, a classic two-bar monthly bullish reversal. That signal has not been negated by subsequent trading this year. Now the stock is coiling within that January bar waiting for the takeoff signal.

April's high of $3.62 is the price momentum traders will look to pile on. That's the long-term breakout point for CPLP. A break below April's low of $3.24 would do the same thing in the bear case. It would say there's trouble brewing with the debt refinancing.

But, to me, there is almost no downside left because momentum traders have abandoned it, no longer playing the earnings event. At the same time, it is clear the stock is under accumulation as it consolidates around $3.50.

Fundamentally, its business is strong, management is prudent and growth opportunities -- acquiring new drop-downs from its general partner, Capital Maritime - are available. All that is needed is clarity on the debt refinancing and then the levee, as it were, will break.

CPLP isn't a sexy company. You aren't going to make a ten-bagger on it. But, it will provide you a ton of cash to either reinvest or draw an income from as it rides out the cyclic nature of its business with its flexibility. And that, to me, makes it an example of a foundational stock to anyone's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats