American International's (AIG) Management Hosts Consumer Insurance Investor Day (Transcript)

…before I turn the stage over to him, I just have to read the cautionary statements really quickly, so bear with me. Today's comments will contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual performance or events may differ possibly materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause this include the factors described in our first quarter 10-Q and our 2016 Form 10-K under Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under Risk Factors. AIG is under no obligation and disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

With that, it’s my great pleasure to turn the podium to Brian.

Brian Duperreault

Thanks everybody. Thanks [Lucinda]. Good morning. So, I'm horning in on Kevin's show here, so he has been nice to allow me to say a few words. I'm just going to say a few words and then I'm going to duck out. So please forgive me but let me get started by first saying that I'm very excited to be here, as you know 21 years at AIG and it's great to be back. For those of you who are familiar with my track record, I don’t think they will be surprised to hear my priorities, will include a commitment to technology and a focus on growth, a company by underwriting decline.

Technology is essential to long-term success across industry and insurance industry is no exception. This morning's announcement includes initiatives that are unique to the industry and will further AIG's focus on technology and data analytics. The work going on in Hamilton U.S.A will increase the underwriters speed to market and efficiency and the Company will continue as a separate operation with NAIG. We remain our technology base distribution joint venture to the small and middle market and we will expand its reach. Finally, our investment with Two Sigma will support the creation of next generation insurance platform. I see technology, data analytics and innovation is transforming the delivery in underwriting of insurance and these initiatives will put AIG at the forefront of the industry. So while our technology is an essential component of long-term strategy, let me be clear I'm here to grow AIG.

This company has the substance in its businesses and people to pursue organic growth and inorganic growth opportunities. Growth combined with underwriting discipline is the path to outperforming our peers. My priority to grow AIG drives my capital management philosophy. This company has made its commitment to return capital to shareholders. Going forward capital will also be deployed to expand and grow our business with the goal of building long-term shareholder value. Underwriting discipline and more balanced commercial businesses are keys to positioning AIG to deliver more sustainable underwriting profits.

As you know, the very tough commercial markets create a challenge for our commercial property casualty business. Through the right combination of underwriting discipline diversification and growth, we will build a more balanced commercial business that can deliver consistent underwriting profits. The improvement in our commercial property casualty business will be judged by the growth in our bottom line. Growth in profitability and book value are the measures of success in our business. Financial targets are important in the management of the Company but they have to be put in balance, I'm going to emphasize I'm not going to emphasize one over the other. Loss ratios are important, but so the mix of business and the level of expenses.

Another important element is balance sheet strength and based on my initial review the reserves appear reasonable. But I'm really happy to be back at AIG as CEO and I look forward to making AIG better than it is ever been. In that regard I recognize the value of the Company's multiline structure. I didn't come here to break the Company up I came here to grow it. And this morning, you're going to have Kevin and his team, discuss some of the great businesses at AIG, across the Company our businesses provide a terrific foundation for our future and that future starts now. So, at this time, I'm going to turn the podium over to Kevin Hogan. I've had the pleasure of working with Kevin in the past and in fact had the great judgment to hire Kevin. And I got to tell you it's wonderful to see how far he's come. So Kevin come on up, thank you everybody.

Kevin Hogan

Thank you very much Brian and welcome back to AIG. I think Brian is well known to all of you here, certainly is to us, and we very much look forward to his experienced leadership and guidance. But that's not what we're here to talk about today, today we're here to provide some insights into the Consumer businesses beyond what we are able to provide through our regular prepared remarks. And today is the first of two events at which we will address some of the consumer businesses. Today, we're going to focus on Personal Insurance in Japan and later we hope to have a similar session focusing on the retirements and life businesses. Now why are focusing on Personal Insurance in Japan. There are going to be two reasons. The first is with the modular reporting that we started in the fourth quarter of '16 there was more information available about the performance of these businesses than in our previous reporting regimen, and the second is that each of these businesses have transformed their results in the last couple of years. Each of them are now producing a return on equity excess of 10% and each of them are performing now but more importantly have established a foundation on which to build for the future.

Now, I'll be joined by two colleagues this morning that I would like to introduce and the bios are in the books. I think Page 42. In the first is Gaurav Garg, who is the CEO of Personal Insurance. Gaurav has been in that role just over two years and in the short two years that he has been there. He has fully engaged in the total transformation of the Personal Insurance business. And then my colleague Bob Noddin, who is the CEO of Japan and Bob has been engaging in the transformation of the Japanese business in many ways for most of his career. I've known Bob for a very long time and he is now at the home and is overseeing the Fuji Fire and Marine acquisition and the preparation for the merger that is to come.

So, the two of us this morning hope to share some perspective and provide context into these business transformations and why we are confident that we have a sound foundation on which to build for the future. But first, I’d like to provide a brief update on the overall of the Consumer business. In November, I explained to you that the Consumer franchise was a unique and powerful franchise that was well positioned for the future. And today, I would like to reinforce five points around that. First, we are an important contributor to AIG’s results. Second, we have delivered in on our targets. In 2016, we've reduced our general operating expenses 12%. We produced an above total return of 10.3% return on equity. And we configure the AIG’s capital management efforts with the combined $8.9 billion of dividends in tax sharing payments over the last five quarters including first quarter ’17. The third message is that, after our transformation, our business is composed of industry leaders and their target markets. The fourth, we’re delivering current results whilst we are building back foundation for the future. And the fifth is, we have an extremely experienced and consistent executive team, and we have a deep talent batch.

Now, let’s look at the contribution that consumer makes to AIG. This exhibits the top half is the representation of our business modules by business, by the lines of business, and as bottom half is the view of AIG’s results by geography. These are not attitudes. These are two different views of the AIG’s results. And as you can see consumer is a very important contributor, 49% of AIG’s GAAP revenues, but that doesn’t include deposits. So definition of GAAP revenues as you know doesn’t include deposits. We also generated $25 billion of deposits and we produce that on 10.3%. The Japan and the Personal Insurance business is overlapped a lot, as this exhibit does. And I think that’s one of the reasons why we want to bring the two of them to you today together because around 80% of Japan’s business is Personal Insurance and around 30% of Personal Insurance is its business in Japan. And we’ll enforce these points to couple of times during today’s discussion. But ultimately, the consumer business and Personal Insurance in Japan are very important contributors in AIG each generating return on equity access of 10%.

Let’s look at the last five quarters. This consumer business has generated five solid quarters of consistent operating performance. Over the last three and four years, we laid out some long-term strategies in each of our businesses and we have performed an execution on that now that narrowing our focus on the places we are best positioned to win. Our ROEs were consistently over a 10% in 2016 and also in the fourth quarter of ’17. And our pre-tax operating income 2016 grew by $900 million supported in an important way by both Personal Insurance in Japan and exceeded the $800 million target that set on January 26 of last year. As I mentioned our GOI reduction was 12% throughout 2016 in the first quarter of 2017 with another 10% as a result of own portfolio and management initiatives and consumer, but also benefiting from AIG's overall simplification efforts. And we're getting closure to our combined ratio of midterm target of 92 to 94, which was true for about Japan and Personal Insurance. But I just want to remind you that our progress from where we're now 94 to 96 will not be linear in getting for that 92 to 94. This is the view of our businesses by deployment at internal capital and ultimately each of these modules as you can see delivered solid performance except for our Life Insurance module.

Our new business pricing for our Life Insurance in the United States that is target margins and we still need to improve on improving efficiencies in that business and also working on aspects of the back book in order to achieve the return profile that we expect in this business overtime. And ROE is impacted by the surplus strength from our fast growing UK life business which also enjoys high quality new business pricing. And we believe that we're on track to bring this business back to our expected targeted return over the next two years as the UK business reaches equilibrium and that the high quality U.S. new business begins to flow through its results, but our most important business is clearly our Individual Retirement and Group Retirement businesses, our largest businesses and what we believe is the largest consumer market U.S. retirement market which have delivered solid returns and continues to do so.

This next slide is a reminder of our first quarter results, which we just released recently, so I'm not going to slow on this. This covers the retirement and the life businesses. But on the next page I would like to touch on a couple of aspects of the Personal Insurance and the Japan results. Each of these businesses has been on there own journey over the last few years. In Personal Insurance, we started to right size the feet print three years ago. We’re now originating new business in 42 fewer territories than we were at that time and we work on improving the results first in the loss ratio, which we were able to address in more recently in the expense ratio and we're on a march to achieving that midterm target combined of 92 to 94. And we're delivering on current results, while building an important foundation for the future and that’s something that Bob is going to describe in more details in his presentation.

I would also like to comment on the return on equity in Japan which is higher than we would normally expect in the first quarter, both on a reported and a normalized basis. Our business in Japan is very complimentary to AIG, it's important geographic diversification, it's predominantly a personal insurance business in fact the largest line of business is personal accident, which is a low capital, low volatility stable return business. And as a result, our Japan business does not attract a lot of internal capital, it’s a modest size in captain, it’s a modest size internal capital and as a result its results are leveraged to anomalies in either expense or loss ratio of patterns. In that’s essentially what happened in the first quarter, the weather was unusually good in Japan for the first quarter there were catastrophes and attritional loss ratio was lower than we would normally expected to be. So, our expectations for the Japan business are to be a low double-digit ROE business until we get through the entire merger process in the first cycle of renewal as Bob is going to explain in a minute. And I would encourage you to not to pay attention to the volatility of the Japan ROE quarter-to-quarter but rather to look at its trends overtime. And so ultimately, the consumer businesses are very well positioned, we’re delivering on performance now, we’re achieving our milestones and we’re building the foundation for the future and that’s the story that you're going to hear from Bob and from Gaurav and I'm very happy to introduce now. Bob, Gaurav?

Gaurav Garg

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning. We’re delighted to be here to present Personal Insurance probably the first time that we’re meeting. So before I start, let me tell you what I'm going to talk about in the next 30 minutes. So number one, I would talk about our attractive mix of business both geographic as well as the products that we carry. Number two, I will talk about the personal insurance strategy. And number three, I do want to spend some time on the growth initiative that we have in the personal insurance business.

So, looking at the key things that we want to cover today and the key messages that I would like you to takeaway. Number one, we have a very attractive mix of business. Number two, we are well positioned to deliver our midterm 92 to 94 combined ratio and mid digits ROE. And number three, we are poised for growth in 2018. I’d spend a minute explaining why we said poised for growth in 2018. This growth is going to come -- the earnings growth will continue, but we have certain actions that we’ve taken as Kevin described on our footprint strategy and our portfolio, which will result in a loss of some net return premium in the next two years. Our growth initiatives which I will talk about will offset some of it, but really the strong growth is going to start in 2018. So, that’s what I mean when I say poised for growth in 2018.

This slide you're seeing as Kevin has presented this slide. The key thing to take away from this slide is number one. Personal insurance is one-fourth of the revenues of the AIG, so it’s a large business. Number two, on our modular reporting structure this is the second largest module of the AIG on revenue. I want to spend some time walking you through our mix of businesses. So, as you see we are well positioned to provide solutions to individual clients and to group clients on a global basis and I spend some time on both of them. The largest part of our book is personal accident which is a 35% which is really unique. This is a very attractive business. The next piece that you see is on auto, auto for us is highly concentrated on Japan and Bob will talk about the auto business. The other thing on our footprint strategy is that we are actually going to focus on auto and personal property in 15 geographies, one of them obviously being Japan. 15 geographies where we'll be profitable and I talk about our footprint strategy in a moment.

We are very proud of our Private Client Group business that we're high net worth segment in the U.S. which is fast growing. I will talk about that as well. What I want you to take away from this slide is that the mix up of our business is conducive for generating stable and predictable earnings for us. Another very important aspect is you see the four boxes. Our businesses actually have characteristics to provide these stable earnings for us. Number one, our businesses are short tailed and have stable cash flow. Number two, they have low reserve volatility because the nature of our businesses. Number three, our product start rate is less exposed to capital markets. And number four because of the mix of business heavy on personal accident we are less exposed to insurance cycles. This really tells you how stable, predictable earnings potential these businesses have.

Now, let me talk about the numbers and Kevin did mention that we've had five quarters now of consistent earnings growth which is true for personal insurance as well, which delivered on targets in 2016. We are well on track to deliver on targets in 2017. We've actually increased our ROE by 1300 basis points in 2016 as you can see on the graph. Our expense discipline we've actually delivered $280 million of expense reduction last year, which is 13% over prior. We are on track in 2017. Our expense reduction in quarter one is 9%; however, as we go through the year you should not expect the expense reduction to be at the same clip as you've seen in the past because these actions as there're now you will see that gradually come down a bit, but we're on track as you see from our accident year combined ratios and Kevin talked about we are well positioned to deliver on our 2017 targets.

Now, this is an interesting slide. Two things I want you to focus on this slide; one, our stable loss ratio; number two, our improving expense ratio which is pretty dramatic actually as you see the slide. Now let me talk about both of them in a little bit more detail. If you see our expense ratio line, we took as Kevin said as a back end of 2014-15 underwriting actions collected our U.S. warranty book. We also looked at and corrected our Japan. Bob will talk about the Japan auto book and loss ratio trajectory there, and also we actually started our footprint strategy and started getting out of loss making countries as early as that. You'll hear about this more advanced footprint strategy now, but it actually had started at that time, which has actually shown to have a sustainable loss ratio which is where we will be. There will be quarter on quarter volatility, so don't expect that there won't be any volatility. For example in Q1 as Kevin said in the earnings call we had one severe loss. And that you would see in the numbers.

Let me talk about our expense line and as you know in the last two years we worked very hard to bring our expenses down. What you see here are actions taken by Personal Insurance, but also see here that we benefited from AIG actions that Sid and Kevin have been talking in the past year. What actions did we take in Personal Insurance? Number one, prioritization of our projects portfolio and strategic footprint, so that’s number one. Number two, simplification of our operating structure. And number three which is now table states changes as Brian talk about today disciplined cost reduction actions. So, overall as you see on the right side of the slide, you see the trajectory, you see that we are actually confident and well placed to deliver on medium-term runway target of 92 to 94 combined ratios and ROE in the middle digit. How do we do this? This is just illustrated, so you’ll see this four passes there. This is illustrative of the advanced risk management techniques that we have in the business to maintain a stable and still a competitive loss ratio. We monitor exposures, risk election, segmentation through the advancement management technique. So, we have the generalized linear models and we have the regularized linear modeling and we want to get technical details that I'll -- you've heard Brian said the underwriting company and that is seen the results.

Let me talk about our geographic footprint strategies, which you've heard in the last Investor Day in November and Kevin spoke about it and ensure the strategy spoke about at today. So, what was the guiding principal for this? There were four factors we considered when part of divesting out some of territories. Number one, do we have sustainable profit pools. Number two, do we have scale or do we have room to go in those territories? Number three, what are the AIG’s efficiencies? Do we have AIG businesses and infrastructure to support our businesses there? And number four, what is our market position there? Do we have meaningful leading market positions or leading market positions in niche markets there? So, these were the four lenses that we applied when we started looking at our geography footprint. It’s interesting to know that the numbers miss found large. I mean Kevin just said 42 countries it sounds like a large number, but the impact on our top line is less than 10%. So, that’s really get the story that there were sub-scaled loss making markets, where we weren't seeing profitable growth and therefore this decision is actually to focuses on profitable scale and growing businesses. That is what our focus is and that is what our strategy on the footprint strategy.

Now while we talk about footprint strategy, let me also assure you that we continue to maintain our global franchise and multinational capabilities. On this slide what you will see is that in addition to our targets footprint, we still have more than 55 countries where we have network partners and we service our global businesses. We've got service centers across strategically located which are fully-owned by us and can provide service in multiple languages across to our client base. We have a network of more than 650,000 providers across the world to provide these services. And just to give you a data point, last year in 2016, we received 2.8 million assistants' calls across the world for our service businesses and I'll talk about these businesses in a moment. But the real message here is that we still have the capability to deliver global product and services across AIG global franchise.

Moving on to our businesses, so as you saw in the business mix our largest business is personal accident and a total on this page -- these are all our global businesses is a $6 billion group global business where we service global customers. Personal accident for us actually we're present in personal accident in a lot of market. We service more than 90 plus countries. We're in the matured markets. We're in emerging markets and we have this whole global network. We go to market through various channels including direct to marketing operations in many countries and this line of business is highly attractive to us. In Japan as you will hear from Bob, we're are the number one foreign insurance personal accident and even extent how our mix of business in Japan is secured to us profitable mix of business. So, we will talk about that during the Japan presentation, not let me tell you about our travel business and our franchise under the travel guard umbrella that's what is our brand name that we got to market with. So in travel we're thought leaders in the industry, we have exclusive alliances with 25 airlines across the world and we won several awards in travel.

These businesses when you look at the numbers I've talked about in the number of calls we get, the number of claims that we settled and the number of medical emergency and security incidents that we actually cater to. These businesses are global and they are on industrial scale. And why do I point that out is because that drives efficiency and profitability, similar as our warranty service program business, where we are the number one provider in the U.S. for consumer electronics and appliances and we have again more than 60 countries that we can service these businesses. So, it's net-net if we look at these global businesses, you will see why this is so attractive and so well diversified and runs on an industrial scale for increased efficiencies and attractive operating margins.

Now, let me move to the other businesses that we run for individuals. These are our auto and property businesses and are high network Private Client Group in the U.S. roughly $5.5 billion of individual businesses and I'll spend some time on high net worth, but let me talk about global auto and property. On auto majority of our book as I said comes from Japan and that is one line of business that you will see on the focus footprint strategy that we're narrowing our focus on auto to 15 countries only, and these are the countries where we would have scaled where we’re profitable and get good attractive returns.

So, that s really where we are taking auto to we in some of these currencies are also forging strategic alliances to build scale rapidly. The two examples that you see on the page are our recent partnership which are with Steadfast in Australia. Steadfast is the largest growing broker -- is the largest broker in growing in Australia and we've got a very good distribution lines there. Was in group -- actually it started with Rob is here with a relationship that Virgin had with Commercial and the excellent service that Commercial provided to the Virgin group let us into an alliance with them in South Africa to launch Virgin Money South Africa and I'll talk a little bit about that later.

Now let me talk about our high network Private Client Group business, which really we lead in the market on the ultra-high network space. On the ultra-high network space, we actually ensure 40% of the U.S. billionaires as for Forbes 400. We ensure more than 50% of the U.S. art collectors and this Private Client Group business of course not only from high value home, high value auto but to collections, personal umbrella access and many covers. And this is our unique position in the market. Our retention ratio for the ultra-high network segment is as high as 98%, so there is lot of stickiness with our business in this market. Overall also our retention ratio is above 95% which I'll talk about in the next slide.

So, what is important share is not simply that 8 billion market that being more or in the high network stage and we know the players in the United States, but there is another approximately $30 billion market that is underserved which is the high network market, which makes us really excited and you’ve seen a lot of activity in this space that the new entrants coming in, everyone is seeing the same thing that seeing this huge untapped market and that’s what we are gear up to service as well. So, we have some unique programs and I'll talk about it. One point I would like to make is that this business is not simply a personal insurance business. This is a very strategic business for AIG because of the connections it has within our entire network. Apart from the fact that most of the clients are important decision makers, but we have products from across Commercial like K&R, Smart Office, D&O and recently we took the product from Commercial the Cyber Age product and launched an individual Cyber Age on our personal insurance or high network portfolio. So it's really exciting business. So we are focused on growth on in individual and target markets where we get attractive returns that the key message of the footprint strategy and these businesses.

Now, let me talk about, this is a very interesting and exciting slide. I don’t know how many of you are actually customers of Private Client Group if you are than you will probably have seen some of it, if you're not I would encourage you to become customers of Private Client Group, but it's really our risk management services are excellent, I can tell you that. And that is really our competitive advantage also more importantly, that is the barrier for entry for entrants to create the infrastructure and provide the service. Let me talk about a few services and I will talk -- give you a couple of examples. So, we have these services on basically for catastrophic management. On the West Coast, you have wildfires. On the East Coast, you have hurricanes. So, we have the wildfire protection unit and the hurricane protection unit. Now remember, if these are all owned by AIG, so we have our own fire trucks, own trained firefighters and they go out and protect home on the West Coast. We can't tell you for client confidentiality reasons and show you pictures, but they believe me. There are very dramatic pictures of a single house standing on a street which is not damaged by fire and around surrounded by all houses that are burnt. Because we go in, we protect those houses and actively real time. We have softwares which track fire and we give active fire alerts.

On the hurricane side, the recent hurricane Matthew, we had 1,900 calls go out to our clients who were in the path of the hurricane to be able to advice them and protect them. So that's very unique services now on the other services I won't spend so much time talking about it but there are links that if anyone of you are interested you can see that, but I do want to leave you with our I think a sweet spot is our art collection, we've got people with decades of experience on our art collection site. We insure vintage cars, we insure exotic high value, let me give you one interesting example of the value proposition that we have. So we have insured a Ferrari Enzo so you would know that actually Enzo Ferrari was the person who started Ferrari, so there were only 399 cars made in 2003, which were actually sold by invitation. There was one more car made later which was given to Vatican and was actually sold for $1.1 million.

So this client of ours had an unfortunate accident when we reached the spot, the only thing left of the car were the four wheels, two seats and the engine block. There was carbon fiber everything was dispersed in the road. The client was devastated we tried in the U.S. to find places where they could rebuild the car - couldn't. We went to Ferrari in Italy and talked to them, they said send us whatever you have. We sent them whatever we had. We were ready to pay 915,000 dollars to the client but because of the connect and he couldn't replace it, Italy Ferrari actually rebuilt the car and we paid our two visits for our client to go and see it, on the second visit the client actually sat in his car, took a lap on the Ferrari track and the car was shipped back to him. So, we actually made the client whole and it cost us $650,000 versus what we were going to pay him plus a client for life. So that's the kind of service I'm talking about in this Private Client Group.

You will see on this slide on our group. I mean our group has been tremendous 45% in the last four years. So, this is a business that we really want to invest in. I will just spend a few minutes on this slide, trying to as you've heard Brian say and it's been an AIG strategy to invest in technology. We are upgrading our technology platforms. What you see on the slide is really a blueprint of what we're doing in many parts of the world. So what does this do? It actually improves customer experience, makes us more competitive and drive growth and margin expansion. So that's why it's important, it’s not simply that we're giving customer experience, but we’re driving growth and margin expansion as well. We've recently launched the same kind of platform, which is digital in South Korea, which I will tell you about in a bit in South Africa and it’s flow their home to the Private Client Group both in the U.S. and Canada. So, I think this is a key enabler for us to drive earnings and drive growth.

Let me move to next sort of the other telematics and other apps that we have in the market. Telematics for us actually doesn’t simply drive good behavior -- driving behavior, but drives a profit and the loss ratio is down. And therefore it’s good into invest. Our app in Israel won the product of the year for Product Innovation in 2017. So, we're really state-of-art on this. On the right side, we've re-launched our global travel app which is very unique. In fact, all of the AIG people have this app because all of the AIG does cover in the business travel accident cover. So not only do you have features like single person to contact anywhere from anywhere our service centers, but you have more than 200 countries report that are real-time updated on the events happening in countries. You can setup alerts whenever one is traveling and it’s a key sending you alerts on what is happening real-time on security, political situation in the country. So, this is very I think cutting edge for us and adds to our offering on the business.

So, let me take a walk around the world. We talked about how we are positioned and investing in growth and this is what is going to lead to our 2018 plus growth and growth in earning as well. So let me start with the U.S. I talked about PCG and high network. So we are very, very focused on that business. Not simply in the U.S. but internationally and talk about in a minute. So, we are investing not only in technologies, but in advanced with kinetics product design and launches and also in our enhancing risk management services including recently a cyber security assessment service that we launch very recently, which as you know it’s very topical with all that has been happening in the last two days and now it's starting into Asia as well. So that’s the unique we are positioned to get into that $30 billion market in the United States as underserved on the Private Client Group segment.

In Canada, we just signed a deal with a big chain over VT, which has 160 retail stores and this is a digitally driven multi-product strategy that we have launched in China for growth. In the U.S., we're also growing on our other business and we have unique capabilities to grow that given our franchises commercial and consumer and including the large consumer businesses that we have in the U.S. We are creating what we called as a one call for anything that a customer needs across the Consumer and Commercial businesses. So, this is something that I think will drive quite a lot of growth here. And most importantly Kevin in the Investor Analyst Call in Q1 mentioned that we signed a large airline, global airline. But I’m happy to tell you now at that time we didn’t have permission to say that, that we signed United which is one of the largest airlines to provide global travel insurance and assistance program. So, that’s I think affirming our position as a global leader in market in travel.

So let me move to UK and Europe. As you know that we're investing in new edge technology, we recently signed a joint venture creating an MGA with Azur, which is a tech start up firm to grow PCG business. So it's been running for over a year now and we're seeing very good progress there. So that’s another growth area that we’re talking about Israel. Israel for us is a direct marketing 20 year operation which is growing rapidly. We’ve received a lot of prices on customers' service in the last many years. In fact it is the 20th anniversary for Israel operational and Ken and I had heading over this weekend to Israel for the occasion. Let me talk about Virgin Money South Africa, we launched a digital platform with Virgin Money. It stayed apart we can do online binding code in five minutes and 30% of our lease are digital. Let me talk about India, so India closer to home I was CEO of this company for five years. So, basically I was with AIG since 2000 and I then came back like Kevin and Brian did, so the three of us who went and came back. But in India this business doing exceedingly well, the CAGR for India's 17% for the market and our JV for the last five years CAGR is growing at 20%. So it's outperforming the market.

In Singapore, we just signed invade Uber 10,000 cars again with collaboration with Commercial, it’s a commercial client. And then in China which is a largest economy, we're working with Alibaba companies. The T-Mall, Alipay, we have a company called WeChat which has almost $900 million active subscribers at WeChat and 90% actually are active. We launched an artificial intelligent based chatbot with WeChat where we've already got many transactions. We sell travel insurance. We’re the largest provider of our outbound travel in China. And then coming to Korea, which is really a great success story. In Korea, we went from an old negative system to a brand new digital enable system in a short-time span of 24 months. And it's not only change the technology, but it transformed the business and us launch we saw in the last quarter of '16 very soon after launch, we saw four times the business that we saw in the same quarter last year at 30% lower cost. So there you can see how these investments are reforming and transforming business into high earnings businesses.

Now before I close, I want to -- our biggest investment is in Japan and I have Bob to talk about Japan. But before I close I just wanted to leave you with couple of things. Number one, that we have a very attractive portfolio mix, both our products and geographies. Number two that our business is priced for earnings growth as you've seen in the last five quarters and this will continue. And number, three we have very good momentum to meet our target of 92 to 94 combine ratio and mid double-digit ROE.

With that, thank you over the Bob Noddin our CEO of Japan.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now, I'm going to let everyone to do that. Thank you.

Bob Noddin

Thank you, good morning. Let me try to reset just real quickly for all of you as Kevin mentioned in the beginning, we’ve showed you the slide of the AIG portfolios by product or business if you will and then by geographies. The Japan is a little bit unique in a lot of respects, but one other thing I want to reemphasize is that the business is Japan is not just Consumer, as Kevin said, about 80% of that business is Personal insurance, but we’re substantial commercial operation, and so a big part of our business continues to flow through Rob's organization both George Stratts and his Property and Special Risks; and Lex Baugh, Liability Product Lines. So, let me give a context for what we’re doing in Japan what we’ve been doing. Interestingly, enough for those of you who might not pick it up in his bio, Brian actually did my job about 25 years ago in Japan. So, I think I'll have a good coach in years ahead as we move forward that’s going to first slide.

Okay, a couple of key takeaways I want to try to emphasize for everybody today and there it is that 2011, we completed the acquisition of the Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance Company. Since that time, we’ve spent a lot of more energy and effort focusing on improving its performance. We'll get a chance to swap few slides in to show you what we've been doing from a loss ratio standpoint and an expense ratio standpoint. That has been a big factor and helping us contribute more effectively to AIG's results. We also in addition to strong underwriting performance in both AIU our core business and Fuji Fire the acquisition we made some strategic marketing decision changes in our business with American Home the Direct Rider in Japan and as a result of that we’ve seen substantial improvement in the overall result of that business which is also contributed to the Japanese results.

We’ve made good progress I'll talk to this in a slide ahead in terms of bringing cost down while we’ve been focusing on the merger that I'm sure most of you are familiar with. And we believe that that’s positioning us could be able over the medium term to achieve the target run rates of 92% to 94% combined ratio and a mid double-digit ROE contribution to AIG.

Next slide please. So, what's the key here first of all what a big business. The numbers you saw at the beginning that Kevin showed you are next local numbers incentive reinsurance. And we are both Consumer and Commercial and I'll talk a little bit about how segments play out in that process because there is elements of the Japanese business for AIG that are unique to a typical footprint from AIG standpoint. We are fourth largest Property Casualty Group in Japan. We by ourselves are larger than all the other foreign companies combined. In the Japanese marketplace, we have been focused for over the last few years on ensuring that while we are working on this merger which is a pretty extensive effort and is making good progress.

We can at the same time provide a proper contribution to AIG's overall performance and last year was the first year of really seeing that flow through in our results. We have been continuing to work on our merger with Fuji Farm Marine and AIU and that’s made good progress. I'll talk to some of the milestones in that process in a few minutes. And what we’ve been able to do as a result of that marketing change with American Home is that continue the investment we need to do into the merger process without strain putting extra strain on the overall results of the Japanese business. Lastly, I think it's important to note we'll see this in slides ahead as well like Gaurav has talked about we have had considerable progress in improving the overall loss ratio of that Fuji fire portfolio and that's contributed to our success to date.

Next slide please. So, we're going to try to give you a few slides here to give you the context of why we're unique in Japan, not only as an AIG business, but unique for the market place as well. The origins of our AIG business started with AIU back in 1946, Fuji Fire Marine actually predates that and actually goes back almost a 100 years. Through this relationship in Japan one of the things we do in order to compete in that market was find distribution and segment opportunities and we'll speak specifically about that as we go forward.

So we've done a lot of work in finding the right kind of association partnerships to tap into distribution opportunities that allow us to get to market that are not necessarily right on the surface. We've been focusing aggressively in the last few years around simplification, common theme in AIG, but certainly for our businesses as Kevin mentioned you'll see here just two weeks we completed the sale of the AIG Fuji rights operation to the FWG group from the PCCW business and that went quite smoothly. We continue to maintain the distribution partnership with them and look to opportunities for that in the future, similar to other like company arrangements we had in Japan. Last year April 1st, we announced the stopping of new business sales in the American home operation. This is a pioneering direct marketing company in Japan where AIG was the first to launch that with American Home 40 years ago.

But the nature of the market change in Japan regulatory issues around, insurance business law changes, know your customer need to pay selling activities, we believe that that model needs to change. And so as we look to new ways to do that we recognize that the current model was not one we wanted to continue so that had a considerable impact in actually providing not only a reduction in the marketing cost but at the same time we underline inherent attractiveness of that portfolio which is a lot of personal acumen and medical insurance had helped to flow through. April 1st second this year we got regulatory approval to go to the next step and finally the last step allowing the merger path that's called pre-merger and what pre-merger allows us to do is to actually begin single adding the leadership team across both of the two companies. So while AIU and Fuji Fire continue and run up for the merger which is on schedule for January 1st of 2018 will allow to be able to begin putting one person in charge of both around a function or a geography for both companies.

So that allows us the process of beginning to simplify the structure and began to start looking at how that can become more efficient as a business. That also actually allows us to begin consolidating branches. So, we had an awful lot of branches across the country, Fuji and AIU in different offices in the same town, we're about a third of the way through the process now, bringing them together and putting them into a single building driving cost down as we're seeking impact of that as we go forward. January 1st 2018 AIG General Insurance or Japanese would say AIG Sampo will be launched. Now since a significant portion of our business is renewal, business in the property casualty space starting with October 1st, you'll begin to see those renewals roll out into the market place which affected data January 1st or later. Now for the bulk of next year what actually be happen that is we'll be running three companies, the AIU and the Fuji Fire existing businesses will be renewing into the new merged entity and the new merged entity.

So, one of the challenges that we have in that process is to ensure that we bring that retention business across with us, get that new company launch around new product lines. There is a significant product rationalization is taking place. So, we’re moving from 330 products that the two companies offer now, the new merged entity will be offering about 120 and that process has been ongoing now for quite some time and that’s really where the bulk of remaining work is just around testing the new application tools that our producers will be using to support that business. So January 1st, we’re on plan to achieve that. We think one of those things together will allow us to continue to position our business 2019 and onward to be able to really start focusing on new growth opportunities as well as the opportunity for us to continue to improve the efficiency of that business.

Now let's go to next slide please. So this is kind of key, right. What I want you take away from this. If you look at the up right hand corner, it gives you a sense of the overall improvement of loss ratio over the 2012 to 2016 windows for the Fuji Fire business. We did that on the combination of underwriting and pricing moves by bringing some AIG discipline to those operations. We did some work around rationalizing and segmenting distribution in that process as well. It’s had a considerable impact in improving the underwriting performance for that business. Likewise, we’ve had a tremendous success to bring an expense is down in that business. So, we’ve achieved about $120 million for the GOE reductions for that Fuji business over that 2012 to 2016 window. We think we're positioned as we go forward to continue on that path of improvement. Also as we’ve mentioned before the American Home change allowed us to fund the merger work and at the same time allowed the performance of that underlying portfolio flow through few of our results for AIG.

Post-merger and as I mentioned 2018 will be a transition year. We believe we’ll be able to pull an additional $80 million worth of recurring GOE out of our business in Japan. We will hedge some short laps in that process. There are some distribution channels in some products that we don’t feel are strategic and we will not be continuing post-merger. So there will be a little bit of impact on that, but we’re continue to look at ways to continue to grow those strength of our markets we have, I’ll talk one of those which is the Fuji client market in a minute. We had no more one-time spend on the project, which has been substantial, but there will be a bit of amortization that starts at the end of this year and then this is starts to take hold and those costs flow into the results. So net-net, I think as Gaurav said and I think Kevin said, we’re not going to have linear line in this process. But we will certain 2019, see of that expense of benefits flow continue through that portfolio and somebody initiatives we have around find a new markets and our segmentation initiatives should play out. Next slide please.

So what’s different unique about AIG in Japan. Top section here shows you how the product themselves play out. Just a little bit couple of tricks here automobile and the CALI 11% up there, that’s compulsory automobile in the Japanese market. So, more than 50% of the Property Casualty market in Japan is auto. Thankfully, AIG is not overweight in the auto business and that’s attractive from a number standpoint, but one of them is that frankly that market is going to continue to decline. The age demographics kick into the environment in Japan and there is things like advanced safety features and telematics begins -- telematics and auto drive, autonomous drive, technologies become more pervasive in the market place. We're a major player and substantially heavy in the personal accident space that’s a bread and butter area for AIG, it's something that stays back to Mr. Greenberg and it's been a sweet spot for us from awful longtime. Tremendous loss ratio is very attractive business.

Last piece on this fire, in Japan the market does not distinguish residential from commercial, it's all built in together. In our case where it were a little bit larger than the market in fire a large of that, the majority of that is actually the residential fire, which is much better loss ratio tendency than the commercial part does. If you look at the bottom AIG Japan has been at the forefront of segment. Customer segmentations work for quite some time and I'm going to talk to you through that over the next couple of slides, but because of that huge automobile portfolio that the local companies right, they are heavy automobile and that’s reflected in that individual space as well. They use an awful a lot of their automobile business comes through there Keiretsu relationships, the major corporate cross share holdings in Japan which links into automobile dealers et cetera. AIG doesn’t really play in that space and never really has and won’t be as we go forward here.

Small business, Brian talked about what we're doing in the United States. It's an area that we continue to explore in different ways. In Japan, we been in that business for 45 years and I'm going to talk to you about that in the next couple of slide, but that’s an important part of our business. And when we think about it in terms of product, it's where Japan sort of doesn’t quite compute when you try to look at this on an additive basis. Those small business customers of ours, we sell a tremendous amount of products that roll up in to Gaurav reps PI portfolio and we sell a tremendous amount of product roll up in Rob's commercial portfolio and I will give you some examples of that in the next few slides.

So, plus playing in the small business space has been and it's been very important part of our business in Japan and I'm going to talk to you about that now if we go to next slide. I'm going to wait, hold on when to our distribution. First, I'll give you a sense for the diversity of the distribution that takes place in Japan. More than 50% of our business comes through professional independent insurance agents that has a long history in Japan where basically in order to create and to be competitive and innovative in the market place, we would recruit respective producers and for the company, they would work on a five you agenda, where they start out initially learning product, learning sales techniques, understanding how to position risk education and risk transfer opportunity in this commercial segments, overtime, over five years they would begin being paid through commission on their sales and we would drop their salaries down, at five years they're graduating and becoming independent producers. When they did that we would encourage that you better go get a license with another company because there are certain products that you will be looking that frankly we're not going write.

So, those independent agents 47% of the vast majorities of those have come through that process we call the IS process, Independent Solicitor program and it has a 40-year plus history in AIG. The clear agents are internal staff, these are people who are only licensed and capable of selling AIG products, they typically have focused more towards the middle market commercial space in Japan and that’s an orientation that both AIU and Fuji Fire have partner. These are folks who their primary business is not insurance. So they may be a travel agent as Gaurav mentioned, they may be homebuilder, a real estate agent, they could be an automobile garage et cetera. And we provide the product offering that is companion to what they are primarily business is.

Life lines we do have a long standing relationship with a number of Japanese life insurance companies where their distribution is supporting AIG as its pea infant provider to its customer base. Local broker is quite small, it's quite specific to the Japanese market and for those of you aren’t familiar with it there is a group -- there is a business type called case agents. The larger Japanese corporations have an entity that’s responsible for placing risk for its subsidiaries. And that is a market that will be changing overtime. I think global broker business will grow as a result of that. And the Case Agent business will come down. Direct marketing is still while we’re not doing new business deals, sales will still servicing a tremendous amount of customers through the American Home Organization and that’s a direct market and piece. So, total number of license agencies it's about 30,000 and inside of them is roughly 150,000 licenses that certified individual sales representatives. Next slide.

So, small business why is this different and unique. In our 3.8 million SMEs in the Japanese market the vast majority of the workforce is employed by them and they represent more than 90% of the businesses that exists license businesses in Japan. The Hojinkai association is the small business taxpayers association for Japan. Think of it, if you were like a chamber of commerce, it’s a national association, there is one area Osaka, the Kansai region where there is a separate association that’s called [Indiscernible], we’re partnering with them as well. And this relationship goes back as I said 45 years. So, for 45 years partnering with a very large Japanese life insurance company called Daito Life Insurance, we provided a unique value proposition that cover key main insurance for the small business owners and the accidental injury and the illness for the owner would keep the business going in terms of difficulty.

We begin through them, the marketing distribution of products, so we’re almost effectively an embedded value to the members of that association. Subsequent to that, we begin introducing new product lines and we now have a vast array of products that get sold to that marketplace and I'll give you an example of that on the next slide. So, construction, here is the combination of the distribution work we do in building distribution around partnership with the association, around bringing the products to the form. We started up providing key manage insurance to the owner of the small construction across Japan, we’ve got about 25% to 30% of the market in this space. We then introduce new product offerings as the market change as opportunity presented itself. So, we offer liability covers to the owner around workplace, negligence and actions in our activities -- accidents in the workplace. We have a frequently a property that cover that covers warehouses, equipment storage et cetera. And in many cases, we will have a small corporate automobile fleet with that say the company has maybe eight vehicles, two or three vans or trucks for delivery, one or two cars for the sales and admin staff and maybe sometimes even the owners' car themselves.

So, the products we as marked a not a particular sold product, most of these customers had at least two products with us if not more. Now the beauty of the AUG in the Fuji piece is this, AIU was predominantly successful in big cities in Japan, having very limited footprint outside of the big cities. Fuji on the other hand had a lot of presence in the smaller cities and outline parts of the countryside and not in the big cities. So bringing those two together allow us to begin to take this Hojinkai relationship through the Fuji distribution channel on the endorsed a products that out to those Hojinkai members across the country that we were not able to get to before through AIU. And the key to this is we are the sole endorsed project P&C product from the association. So they market, they support administrating that, they allow us and work with us to provide a distribution programs for that. Let's go to the next slide.

All of that leads to the fact that AIU and Fuji have consistently produced customer excellence awards to JD Power in service and product assistance both in Fuji and in AIU in that space.

Next slide. Merger and how we go forward, simplifying the AIG footprint we're introducing a new brand, AIG general insurance, historically we were operating company branch specific AIU, Fuji Fire etc. So by bringing that new brand in, we wanted to focus on how do we drive a new agenda and how do we drive new value in the market place. So we've bet that active care, we talk an awful lot about how as an insurance industry instead of taking a 100,000 points of data historically, actuarilizing a new customer and determining their underwriting portfolio and preferences and how to price them. We're trying to take that information and use that to constructively engage the customers in better understanding risk and taking preventive action not just waiting for the bad thing to happen. When we surveyed the marketplace three years ago as we began looking at the brand image we wanted to create with a new merged entity, we interviewed 6,000 customers in Japan and the overwhelmingly said, the insurance industry is reactive, it's bureaucratic, something bad happens and then I call my insurance company.

So we saw that as the opportunity and we began focusing on how could we begin positioning value adds, service and information and knowledge that would help people make better decisions. So our active care agenda does things like, last year we used the drones up in Hokkaido to inspect commercial and residential roofs so see if there was anything that would give us any indication of telltale, susceptibility in the coming winter, so we could do preventive measures in that process. We've been doing education forms and on bicycle safety in Japan, we focus on how we can get people back to the workplace or back into society more rapidly as a result of having had serious injuries. So, we partnered with a company called Cyberdyne which is a robotics and exoskeleton company in Japan and we're introducing exoskeletons as means of facilitating faster rehabilitation to our customers that have suffered severe and significant injuries in accidents in the work place. Next slide and last slide.

The one piece here that I get quite excited about this information's a little dated as of this morning we have over a 100 million views of this video across the globe about a third of those have actually taken place in Japan. As we begin focusing on how we're going to introduce that new entity we wanted to get the AIG brand out there in the market place in a different and constructive way, so we used our relationship with the New Zealand rugby team at the end of last year. They came through and helped us shoot this video content in Tokyo, and people here are tacking risk. They're seeking preventive measures to help prevent bad things from happening from our customers. It's been overwhelmingly positively received. That's exciting from our standpoint because what it has allowed us to do, the commercial itself fully digital has been set up, nominated for four different advertising awards in Cannes next month. That led to huge publicity with us having to pay for it in the national media in the Japan, we had four different national media stories on this commercial. It's different, it's innovative and it's exciting.

So and I think at the very end of this, when we're actually done, we'll have it up on the screen for those who haven't seen it. And if you please go Google #TackleTheRisk, you help me push it to beyond 100 million as well. Lastly, I think what’s kind of call I need about it is from our standpoint. 2019 is AIG’s 100th anniversary. 2019 Japan hosts the Rugby World Cup. 2019 AIG is a sponsor of the New Zealand All Blacks who hopefully would be a three peak in Rugby World Champion. That gives a huge opportunity to continue to promote that brand and over the next couple of years as we lead up for that as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Rugby as a seven player sport is also played. So we’re excited about, what this allows us to do, we’re excited about the energy that is created in Japan when they start talking about insurance in a very different fashion.

I thank you, I’m going to hand it over to Kevin to wrap it up and then I guess we’ll go to Q&A after that. Thank you.

Kevin Hogan

Thanks Gaurav and thanks Bob. And ladies and gentlemen, I hope that there is maybe an additional important takeaway from today’s discussions. And that is just that our Personal Insurance business and our Japan business like our other Consumer businesses are not commodity businesses. These are businesses that are meant by understanding of customers needs, they’re meant by you need services, there all about target markets, niche markets, segment and sub-segment strategies and about unique market position active care being proactive about risks and assistance company that can help importance all over the world whether the underlying coverage is, travel accidents or group personal accidents or kidnap and ransom. These are unique solutions that are difficult to duplicate and so they give us a distinctive value of proposition and also presents to a certain expense of barrier to entry for our competitors.

And so clearly consumers an important contributor to AIG's results Personal Insurance in Japan definitely are each of these businesses is delivering today on their targets, but also preparing for that important future and we have solid foundation to grow something that clearly Brian emphasize in his comments is what we are going to be turning our attention towards. We have sustainable business models and we look forward to improving our returns from the 94 to 96 low-single-digits to the 92 to 94 mid-double-digits after get through the transition period of 2018.

So now we’re going to take some Q&A, I invite my colleagues Gaurav and Bob to come up here and join e and just give us a second for get settled, we look forward to your questions.

Yes. Tom, we'll start there. Right next to you, Tracy, yes, can we.

TomGallagher

Yes. Thanks. Tom Gallagher, Evercore ISI. Just a few questions about Japan, if the goal is mid-teens ROE and I guess you there already, but you've indicated the loss ratios unusually low. The domestic competitors in that market are less half of that level, so I'd be curious what you see is the structural differences? I know you highlighted personal accidence versus auto and mixed shift and then the big mix products, but if you return to really that much better than the competitors. What do you see about or how do you feel about the sustainability and also if could you talk a bit more -- if personal accident is really the secret sauce here, talk about the competition in that market? Are you seeing that the domestic coming after you harder in the market if the returns are really better there? Thanks.

Brian Duperreault

So, I start with that Bob and then.

Kevin Hogan

Sure.

Brian Duperreault

So, I think one of these have to appreciate in the Japanese market is the context around how their investor community looks at the local market. They don’t have the same ROE pressure in the Japanese market that we do in U.S. that’s changing as the government focuses more around transparency and better governance et cetera, they've made a lot of strides in that respect I think you will see that, a greater attention for that play out. I think the other things, that’s important to note is that because of the character relationships and across shareholders are going to take in place, the natural tendency of those business was to buy the products that the other share companies were associated with. So Kevin was in the chemicals business and I was insurance and Gaurav was in the paper business, we were busy supporting each other because we have equity stake in each other net process. So as that moves away I think you will see a great pressure for them to do better on their ROE performance.

Now, that will need more emphasis on them try to get into some of those suite spots, we have seen them trying moment for the PA product area. I think what's key to this is and that’s an about to do with our active care strategy is, we don’t want to folk strictly on product and the price and these to be about the value add and the weakness of what we can deliver in that process. They have made attach to get into the Hojinkai association in the past, one of the big competitors came in and bypass the national association and went in for the local chapters and offered a three credit product in order that they could hope that involvement to get in the backdoor. They run at about 200% loss ratio so they want to continue to do that, I'm real happy for them to do that. I would say that -- I think that markets is going to continue to change with the heavy dominance of automobile in that space with the changing in terms of the ageing population, fewer younger drivers, advance safety features, general autonomous it's going to continue evolve and change and that’s going to put pressure on that because it is such a large portion of their overall performance. How are they going to cope with it? It's going to be the biggest challenge that they will have and how we respond to that?

Bob Noddin

So, couple of other things I think important to note Tom and first of all we're diversifying away from the United States into Japan with short tail low volatility portfolio. And so as we look at the internal sort of capital consumption from Japan, that is one advantage that we have different portfolio. In terms of the competitiveness in the personal accident, all that I will say is that this is been our main line of business for 45 year in Japan and our agents have group up learning about the needs of our SME customer and understanding how to serve those and that’s a sustainable position in terms of value proposition that will be very difficult for other to ultimately valuate.

Jay Cohen

Jay Cohen, BoA Merrill Lynch. Couple of questions, one is, you talked about the 18 million of operating expense savings in 2019, you also mentioned a reduction in one-time spending on project. I'm wondering if you can quantify that and then separately does the merger of the two companies have any implications for capital as well as expenses.

Brian Duperreault

So, we focus for three years now with hundreds of people on making this merger happen, but it's had to do with product with process and technology. So, it's been a considerable effort to pull of that off that works done other than the luminous amount of testing, we have to do to satisfy the regulator in moving for in that process there is one bubble left and that is that as you take the renewing products out of AIU and Fuji Fire and move them into the new product structure of AIG in general is a bit of work to get there, because each of those product offerings is slightly modified to get into a better product that the new company will produce. We got a little bit more work to do in that space. Of that -- all of that cost to be able to support making that happen fall away by the end of next year, by the next of 2018. Yes, there'll be some amortization and we’ll tick into that process, but it's not as extensive as the amount of onetime cost that sitting in the numbers you’ve seen here. It's not, we didn’t pull the amount, it's in there and we’ve been able to hit those targets in spite the fact that we had to spend that access amount of money as well.

Jay Cohen

Did you quantify that?

Brian Duperreault

Well, it's been a couple of hundred million dollars as we’ve talked in the past to make that happen. And what we get out of hit on the other side in terms of the expense reductions is a smaller footprint as we move towards one management structure not two management structures, as we simplify some of the distribution channels in that process there was a reasonable amount of business that Fuji use come in that frankly wasn’t carrying its wing in terms of what it was producing revenue and profit versus the cost to support it. So, it's kind of a combination on those different pieces.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I don’t know if Kevin you want to talk about the offset to the 2018 declines, but those are in terms of bottom line impact that would have an effect as well?

Kevin Hogan

Yes, that’s right. So, a couple of things happen in 2018, amortization starts right so amortization of whole project begin that will consume more of than half of the savings in the onetime project spent. We have the 120 million of year-to-date or of history to that reduction as of 2016 plus the next 80 million. That’s what's going to allow us to build the combine ratio down the expense ratio down 92% to 94% level. And that 92% to 94% is what we’ll produce that mid double-digit ROE. In terms of capital, there is aspect of restructuring that also include the legal entity structures. And at the same time as we get to a normalized operating status for 2019 and beyond than we do believe that we’ll have the opportunities to once again produce dividends from the businesses in this camp.

Brian Duperreault

We will also -- the new entity will have a slightly different reinsurance structure, so the local net flow will go up slightly in that process as well.

Jay Gelb

Jay Gelb from Barclays. Two questions related first is, AIG's personal accident product similar to what's commonly refer to is the third sector products in Japan?

Brian Duperreault

Yes. It is one and the same.

Bob Noddin

Yes, one of the third sectors. So, as you look at across industries right operating casting companies are able to provide essentially indemnity oriented personal accident product, it’s a little bit different than the longer-term supplemental health style products and you may be familiar with some of the life insurance companies. There is some overlap between those two, but we’ve really focused group personal accidents business travel, travel accident products in the property casting.

Jay Gelb

Okay. And then my follow-up the one business that really kind of sticks out from return profile standpoint is U.S. life, so I know you mentioned a couple of factors that are drag on that. But can you give us some concrete examples of steps that are being taken to improve that return profile.

Brian Duperreault

Absolutely, if you go back to beginning of 2016, we made an important decision with respect to our distribution to focus on independent. And we wound down the bulk of our Korea agent network, AIG financial network. That represented around 1,100 agents and about 400 people that were going door to door to collect cash. That produced a year over year expense savings of around 70 million and a reduction in commissions of about 30 million. In addition to that we made the announcement later in the year of our exit from the group employee benefits business, benefits solutions group. And that is something that is still underway. Some of those relationships we've been very respectful of our client relationships as we're trying to find new homes for that business.

So the running off of that business will not be as rapid a pace as the agency but I think those are two good examples. We're focusing our new business on the term of new index universal life product and we are focusing on larger scale distribution through the BGAs the IMOs, but most importantly we have the tremendous network of wholesale relationships that we support our retirement business with. We work with over 218,000 independents and so that's very efficient distribution for us, and we're also working on expanding our life activity into the distribution that we have access to through the banks and through the IFAs and those wholesalers.

Jay Gelb

Is it bigger as you now margins on the product or capital with balance sheet?

Brian Duperreault

It's really neither, our new business pricing is that our target margins. It has to do with the history of the portfolios that are there. One of it is the expense efficiency which I described that we're addressing, the other is there're some products in the historical portfolio that just aren't delivering the types of returns and we're still working on strategies to improve the back book performance. But the quality of the new business during AIG's recovery period our new business sales slowed down a lot and so as we're recovering our new business sales and we're back in the top five providers of term now for the first time since 2007 as our new business continues to grow, it will be able to earn through its results as part of that whole portfolio.

Amit Kumar

Amit Kumar, Macquarie Capital. Just one question on capital, Brian Duperreault in his opening remarks was very forceful in terms of talking about the growth strategy in organic and inorganic. I am wondering does that signal a change in how capital is being generated utilized and perhaps being freed up of our capital management activities going down the road. Should we think about something of a buyback in a different light today versus in the past? Thanks.

Brian Duperreault

Well, I'm not going to make any specific comments about that. Ultimately what we're doing is we're delivering on our current targets, we're achieving important milestones for the future, and we are establishing a foundation for growth.

Randy Binner

Randy Binner, FBR Capital Markets. So quick follow-up there on the life question, understood all the commentary which is from kind of a modeling perspective. You showed some profitability in the life segment there, it has not been profitable, life insurance is a long tail business when would our expectation be a kind of more consistent profitability in that newly broken out of life segment?

Brian Duperreault

So I think both in terms of the UK part of the contribution as well as the U.S. business, I think there is returning to the type of target levels that we would expect over the next three years?

Randy Binner

What would you think be this year?

Brian Duperreault

This year?

Randy Binner

Yes.

Brian Duperreault

I think this year, there is unlikely to be material change from the levels that they've started out. For the U.S. business, it’s around 5%. For the UK business, which is much smaller balance sheet capital strength of this fast growing new business produces a modest cap loss.

Meyer Shields

Meyer Shields, KBW. So you talk about, I guess amortization replacing some of the cash expenses in Japan post merger. Can you explain what if any impairments or impediments there are to taking capital out of Japan? I guess repatriating that?

Brian Duperreault

That’s a complicate question maybe I won’t answer it here. We can come back to you with financial to that. It has to do with our legal structures, but there is has to do with the regulatory requirements and has to do with some of the statutory reserving issues and also the history of our legal entities there. We’re working our way through it.

Unidentified Analyst

Steven [Indiscernible] Associates. Can we talk about the personal accident business little more in terms of competition? Putting aside to Japanese player in a very different market and you seen that virtually every U.S. community in with whatever just significant competitor I can think of including with many AIG in that are targeting personal accident business. So, you’ve been a leader in that business for many, many years. Can you talk about how you’re defending yourself against those newer competitors?

Brian Duperreault

Gaurav, you want to start.

Gaurav Garg

Okay. So thanks for the question. So unique proposition for us as we developed personal accident or many years. It is basically writing on our whole AIG network. So what I think that for us in personal accident is not simply providing the product, which can be albeit. But it’s also being able to provide the service and to our multinational network that we have across on the commercial side. On a footprint that we have the servicing capability we had globally. We are one of the very few companies that would provide like the control master program on the group personal accident side, on the business travel accident side across all the territories.

So that’s really unique and what we do. The other thing is that on the products that we are able to actually identify need based products for our various partners and a various different sets of products across different sets of countries. We have experience and expertise is direct marketing. So there are set in very efficient and profitable direct marketing personal accident businesses we have long standing affinity and sponsor partnerships as you saw some of them in Japan that being there with us for a long time and we continue to service them all period of time together.

Brian Duperreault

I'll just follow up for both personal accident business and increasing our warranty business. These are businesses that I think you want to think about this partnership marketing businesses. Again it’s not a commodity play and everyone talks about in the new economy today, companies working together in new and creative ways frankly our business model in the personal accident business is been doing that for 50 years. And so we're able to expand our distribution footprint access customers through these partnerships and we have to capabilities not only in terms of the product and the delivery mechanisms but to service the assistance that comes with it, the data the insight, the marketing delivering that we’ve learned about through direct marketing but we can deploy through partners that creates that long-term relationship. And our PA business, our personal accident business is really about the extended network of these long-term relationships.

Unidentified Analyst

[Chai Go] here with Morgan Stanley. A couple of questions, first for Kevin. One of the things you mentioned is achieving efficiency target and returning the cost of capital. So, if you achieve your efficiency target, how much excess capital do you think the consumer business would generate let's say going forward '18, '19 onwards? And one for Gaurav, once you achieved you have a medium term target of 92 to 94, is this based on the expense initiatives that you have put in right now and does it include the Japan savings if they come in future?

Kevin Hogan

Okay so the first part of the question, we've not achieved, we're achieving right our efficiency target that’s a never ending initiatives, where we know that we have to continue focusing our efficiency all of the time. Excluding specific transactions, we expect the run rate capability of these businesses around 1.5 billion to 2 billion a year. In terms of the medium term combined ratio, Gaurav you can.

Gaurav Garg

Look I would ask the stinging part of the question, is that yes Japan is defiantly in the 92 to 94 because as you know the 30% of our business comes from Japan. The part of the question is that we will drive, continue to drive expense saving efficiencies but the mix of business and the get to 92 to 94 there is an element of growth involved as well. So what you saw on the Slide was there a series of growth initiatives which are actually implied, which would give us those run rate and that’s why as I said as that 2018 afterwards you will see strong growth because all of these coming. So while earnings will continue to grow, top line will also start growing and it will become more earnings accretive than there is today, so we have a solid foundation for that.

Operator

