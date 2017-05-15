Top 10 Net Payout Yields For May 2017

AIG remained in the top spot on the list with a yield to start May of 22.4%.

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 (see article) and explained in August 2012 (see article). The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the Covestor model that is now beating the S&P 500 for five out of the last six years. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

March/April Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from March (see list here). An April list wasn't compiled so this article will include the returns of those stocks for both March and April. For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists.

The Top 5 stocks had an especially weak two months while the S&P 500 index produced a nice gain. Most of the stock returns for the period trended down outside of the solid 4.5% gain of Corning (NYSE:GLW). The other stocks all had losses, led by the large 8.1% loss of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The other three stocks - AIG (NYSE:AIG), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - saw losses for the March/April time period. In total, the Top 5 stocks lost an average of 2.3% in comparison to the 0.9% gain of the S&P 500.

AIG data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had a very strong couple of months with three of the stocks beating the index. The group was led by the strong gains of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) that both had gains in excess of 6.4% for the month. While CBS (NYSE:CBS) met the market returns, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) had sizable losses. In total, the Next 5 stocks gained 1.8% for the period, which easily outperformed the 0.9% gain of the S&P 500.

MCD data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had weak results during March and April, with six of the stocks seeing negative returns for the period. In total, the NPY stocks produced an average loss of 0.2% that underperformed the 0.9% gain of the S&P 500.

May List

The top 10 list saw major changes for May. Most of the changes occurred as major buyback stocks such as Gilead Sciences pulled back on purchases.

AIG remained in the top spot on the NPY list with a 22% yield. The top four yielding stocks all remained on the top of the list with the major changes occurring in the bottom yielding stocks.

Gilead Sciences, United Airlines, and Ameriprise Financial all dropped off the list. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) all jumped onto the list due mainly to the lowered yields in the market.

The average yield declined as the amount of stocks deploying massive buybacks have declined. Four stocks still maintained yields above 16.5%, which remains exceptionally high yields for mega-cap stocks.

The average yield dropped to 13.7% to start May, down from March levels at 15.0%. The buyback yield fell to 11.1% as the massive buybacks slow down. The dividend yield had a small drop to 2.6% that mostly corresponded to the shifting stocks on the list.

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY concept are back down to more normal levels after peaking last year at nearly 20%. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases.

While stocks are at record levels, the concept slowly rotates into the beaten-down stocks like CVS Health and out of ones that produced huge gains like United Airlines. Ultimately, the stocks on the list now have more sustainable yields though still at attractive yields at levels above 9%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, AMP, GILD, HIG, NLY, UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.