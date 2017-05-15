China Root To $223B Sales Loss?

On the 27th of April, an article was published on Seeking Alpha by Ivan Tang, regarding potential sales losses for The Boeing Company (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Although I view China as a threat to the position of Airbus and Boeing, I think the article published does not do justice to Boeing, Airbus or COMAC and the readers on Seeking Alpha, who deserve accurate coverage.

In this article, I will be commenting on what advantage COMAC does or does not have, what aircraft it should at least be compared to, production capacity, pricing and break-even.

COMAC advantage

One of the first flaws is the fact that the C919 is considered "superior" over the Airbus and Boeing counterparts and a comparison between the Boeing 737-800 to the COMAC C919 is made. This is a comparison that does not make sense given that Boeing’s 737 MAX family will enter commercial service later this month and the COMAC C919 is not expected to enter service until 2020.

Boeing and Airbus are in the position to bring relatively low-risk families to the market and COMAC C919 does not have any latecomer advantage as claimed. The fact is that Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX make use of the same turbofan family that will power the C919. So in terms of propulsive efficiency, the 3 aircraft are about even. The latecomer advantage is not really a latecomer advantage; it is the advantage of a clean-sheet design. Where I expect COMAC to make a difference is in the area of aerodynamic efficiency and the airframe weight. If anything, the COMAC C919 had the advantage of a newly developed aircraft and the disadvantage of being late to the market relative to its established peers.

The table as presented also includes some differences with figures I have collected over time, most of which use Boeing’s official documentation:

The left column are the values by the other author with my values portrayed in the right column and the actual aircraft that the C919 should be compared with, which would be the Boeing 737 MAX 8. What can be seen is that there are some differences, but overall it matches well.

So when it comes to disadvantages, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 has the following disadvantages

Narrower cabin

Higher empty weight

Higher inflation adjusted list price

Demand and potential

Boeing has estimated that the world will need 28,140 narrow body aircraft in the coming 20 years. Boeing and Airbus have an entire family line up to meet demand while the COMAC C919 being a single member aircraft family limits itself to roughly 18,350 sales. Out of this demand pool, sales will go to COMAC, Boeing and Airbus.

COMAC wants to take a fifth of the global market, which would indicate 5,628 aircraft in total of which a third comes from the Chinese market. This would imply that 1,700 aircraft would come from China and roughly 3,900 sales would have to come from elsewhere.

At the same time, the Chinese jet maker has set a target of 2,000 sales per year. So there seems to be a disjoint between sales target and market share targets, where the first suggest 2,000 targeted sales and the latter suggests 5,600 sales. That is a big difference.

Additionally, the maximum number of firm orders at 340 units maximum with 240 uncategorized "orders," which means that COMAC did not even amass 10% of its sales target until 2035. Meanwhile Boeing and Airbus have gathered over 6,000 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Airbus A320neo.

It is claimed that the production capacity will be the limiting factor which would be 2,500 units until 2035. My estimate is 700 units lower, I think that 1,800 units is more realistic in the case of COMAC having a solid ramp up. My lower estimate comes from the fact that the C919 will enter service in 2020. Competitors Boeing and Airbus are in the process of ramping up production; So by assuming that COMAC will have an advantage because it can ramp up production, the fact that Boeing and Airbus can do the same is discounted without proper reasoning.

Given that the C919 is entering a multi-year certification program, it is highly unlikely that we will see production rates anywhere close to 150 aircraft per year by 2020.

Price and break-even

The $223B figure calculated as being sales losses to Boeing and Airbus comes from multiplying the expected production capacity for the C919 until 2035 (2500 units) by the list price of a Boeing jet ($89.1 million). This is a major oversimplification since the production capacity will most likely be lower than the indicated figure of 2,500 and the jets sell for far less than the $89.1 million. Additionally, at least the Boeing 737 MAX 8 price tag should be used. This means that using 1800 units and a price tag of roughly $50.6-51.4 million, the sales loss would be $91B-92.5B. This is far lower than the $223B calculated.

With an estimated sales price of $50 million, it remains to be seen whether COMAC will break the duopoly since the sales prices does not give much of a reason to switch from the Boeing 737 to the C919. In fact, the Airbus A320neo has a lower sales prices than the C919.

A 500 units figure is mentioned as being the break-even point stating that the program would be profitable after that. A simple calculation shows differently: If 500 units are sold at a price of $50 million each, $25B in revenues is generated. With development costs of $20B, it means that an 80% profit margin is required. Given that the turbofans usually make up for a third of the sales price and the fact that margins are around 20-25% for aircraft production, there is no way that the break-even point can be 500 units.

Conclusion

While I do respect the view of fellow contributors on Seeking Alpha and in the aerospace industry as a whole, I do think that the article in which sales losses in excess of $200B are claimed gives the wrong impression about Boeing, Airbus and the industry. Boeing and Airbus are portrayed as static competitors, while COMAC is the company where the growth will be.

The fact is that the C919, when it enters service in 2020, will be years late to the market while it was one the first next generation narrow body jets that would threaten the core products of Boeing and Airbus with a next generation aircraft. Delays have mounted and it is unlikely that COMAC will be able to produce 2,500 aircraft by 2035. Additional assumptions that COMAC can double production because there is market space to do so are not well supported and unlikely given the sales target the jet maker has set for itself. It remains to be seen how the service entry and production rate ramp up will come along for COMAC. Boeing and Airbus can count on a large installed base that will be hard for COMAC to capture. The price is unlikely to play a major role, since the COMAC C919 is not an incredibly cheap aircraft compared to the competing aircraft Boeing and Airbus offer.

