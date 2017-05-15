Natural Gas Traders In Dilemma As Production Rises

Welcome to the dilemma edition of Natural Gas Daily!

June contracts fell today finishing the day around $3.35/MMBtu.

Traders we spoke to last Friday pointed to the rally as not supportive by fundamentals. This is what we said to premium subscribers:

" June contracts are up another 1% today trading over $3.41/MMBtu. Traders we spoke to today think the latest move is very "animal spirited" versus something that the latest fundamentals support. For example, US gas production spiked to 70.7 Bcf/d today, but supportive weather (which pushes up power burn demand) will push up overall demand. The fundamental update was mixed, but the crowd seems to be very one sided (positive weather). Traders continue to sell-off the remaining of their long positions and point to a potential near-term correction in place. However, animal spirited rallies last longer than one can rationally expect, so don't expect a sudden blow-off. We could be in for more rangebound for the time being, and traders are choosing to short volatility rather than going outright short.

Traders continue to sell long positions into the rally, and shorting upside volatility. Most do not see outright shorting here appealing at the moment."

The dilemma most traders face at the moment is that storage forecasts for the next several weeks continue to be bullish relative to the five-year average, and the latest EOS forecast remains bullish. But what part of the bull thesis is not known already?

Source: John Kemp

Money managers are at the highest ratio of long-to-short over the last 7 years. The sentiment is already very bullish, which leaves many asking the same question - whose left to keep pushing prices up?

Yes, fundamentally, we are still in a bull market. Yes, US gas production is on the rise, but much slower than what everyone's forecasting. But is the positive sentiment justified?

As we wrote in our last week's weekly recap, " Speculators Going Very Long." Our point was that despite record one-sidedness in the marketplace, the catalyst to severely push prices back lower isn't there. The two factors that could do that in the immediate future are much faster growth in US gas production and very bearish weather forecasts.

But this isn't winter anymore, and weather will only push natural gas prices around so much (power burn affected).

For traders, this is one of the worst dilemmas to have. This is a trendless market (short-term) and the risk of a drop (net-long positioning) is on the back of everyone's mind. The recent rally has also pushed prices to the point where there's little upside left for the bullish traders. As a result, our latest update alerts subscribers that most traders remain on the sidelines for now. Shorting volatility has also been rewarding, but with decay deteriorating as well, that's becoming less profitable of a trade.

Going forward, we remain cautious of natural gas prices in the short-term. Fundamental supported price has not moved up despite the price rally, and enthusiasm for the tight market in the near-term might already be priced in. Caution is advised when venturing into the volatile natural gas market.

If you want to stay up to date to our latest thoughts and commentary from traders, please consider signing up for HFI Research. You can do so here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.