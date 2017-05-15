Altria In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Altria (NYSE:MO) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why the dividend should keep on growing, even if the share price is a bit lofty.

I would categorize MO as a strawberry stock within the Garden Portfolio. Strawberries start off with reasonable yields, between 2.5% and 4%, but really spread and take off through subsequent seasons, with DGRs from 7-15%. MO has a current yield of 3.45% with DGRs of 8.5% 1 year, 8.6% 3 year, 8.3% 5 year, and 11.6% 10 year. MO is currently a Dividend Champion with 47 consecutive years of increasing dividend payments. The company is obviously quite committed to rewarding shareholders which is an important aspect to me.

The method I use to evaluate any acceleration or slowdown between the DGRs is to look at their ratios to each other. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is the one I start with and for MO, it's 0.71. The DGR of the last 5 years has decelerated to 71% of the 10 year average DGR. In itself, that ratio isn't bad at all. Especially when you incorporate the 1 and 3 year DGRs. There is only a difference of 0.3% among the 1, 3, and 5 year DGRs and it actually shows a bit of increasing with a 1/5 year DGR ratio of 1.02. My reasoning for investigating these data is to note any trend towards a slowdown in DGR, which is clearly not occurring here.

As a means of using the dividend to determine a valuation for a stock, I will compare the current yield to its 5 year average. For MO, the current yield is 3.45%, with a 5 year average yield of 4.25%. I interpret this as MO being overvalued at its current level. For the yield to match its 5 year average, the share price would need to drop to $57.41, or nearly 23%. While certainly not the only measure of valuation, this serves as an indicator that MO is probably too pricey for me.

One factor that can influence future DGRs is the payout ratio of a stock. It can be especially helpful to compare its current ratio to its 10 year payout average. MO currently has an EPS payout ratio of 33.42% and a 10 year average of 93.5%. This is highly skewed by payout ratios over 100% in 2007 and 2008, but it would still be over 76% discounting those years. I believe the dividend growth is in no danger based on the current payout ratio.

The last piece of information I need before attempting to estimate future dividend payments is the debt to equity ratio. A high debt level can limit future dividend growth, because ideally dividends won't be paid by increasing debt. MO has a D/E of 1.09, which might be higher than I'd prefer but shouldn't portend poor growth for the dividend. All things considered, I believe an 8% DGR going forward would be an appropriate estimate. That would equal a 5 year total payback of $15.19, or 21.5%. If those dividends would be reinvested, each 5 shares would generate a "bonus" share by May of 2022.

MO is what I refer to as a strawberry stock with its nice yield and moderate DGRs. MO, along with fellow tobacco stocks Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), seem impervious to constantly rising taxes and the obvious health related concerns. These issues have led me to avoid the industry entirely, but that may have been a mistake on my part. At the moment, MO appears a bit overvalued for me, but it's a stock I would consider in the future. Thanks for reading.

